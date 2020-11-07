FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Support Local Foster Youths

Fostering Youth Independence is looking for volunteer “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita’s local foster youths who are aging out of L.A. County’s foster care system.

The organization will hold a virtual training session for interested volunteers on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition-age local foster youths (ages 16 to 25) by providing support and helping them obtain needed resources. Allies also offer encouragement as the youths work to complete a post-secondary education and prepare to become successful, independent adults.

“The COVID-19 shutdown has heightened foster youths’ need for support, which is evidenced by the number of new youth who have joined FYI’s program since March,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s Executive Director and Co-Founder. “And along with new youth comes the need for more Allies, who have been more difficult to recruit during these challenging times.”

The rewards of becoming an Ally are clear from local resident Stacy Hansen, who was paired with her youth via Zoom in April. Stacy found creative ways to communicate with and encourage her youth by sending texts and care packages. The pair were finally able to meet in person in July and have since formed a special bond.

“I love being an Ally! I love the moments I can spend with my amazing girl,” said Stacy of her Ally role. “I wasn’t expecting to become as emotionally invested as I have, and really care about this girl’s future. I haven’t noticed any time spent with her as being a sacrifice, just a fabulous blessing for me and my family. I am so grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to become a part of FYI!”

The Nov. 10 training session will be held via Zoom.

To learn more or to register for the training, email Terri at tgaudioso@fyifosteryouth.org, or visit www.fyifosteryouth.org.