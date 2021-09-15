Gavin Newsom Defeats Recall Efforts

Gov. Gavin Newsom survived efforts aimed at removing him from office after a majority of Californians voted “no” in Tuesday’s recall election, according to preliminary election results.

As of Wednesday morning, the California Secretary of State reported 63.9% of voters cast a “no” vote on the first question on the ballot, indicating they did not want Newsom removed from office.

The margin varied across different parts of the state, with 70.8%, or 1,598,140, of Los Angeles County voters casting a “no” vote.

Of the 46 candidates on the ballot, Larry Elder, a conservative talk show host, garnered 46.9% of the vote on the second ballot question, which would have decided a replacement governor if a majority of voters decide to recall Newsom, while Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat, trailed Elder by 37 points in second place.

While all prescient’s votes were reportedly tallied as of 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, vote-by-mail, provisional and other ballots are set to continue to be processed and counted after Election Night.

State election officials are scheduled to certify the election results on Oct. 22.

