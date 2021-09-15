header image

1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Gavin Newsom Defeats Recall Efforts
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom survived efforts aimed at removing him from office after a majority of Californians voted “no” in Tuesday’s recall election, according to preliminary election results.

As of Wednesday morning, the California Secretary of State reported 63.9% of voters cast a “no” vote on the first question on the ballot, indicating they did not want Newsom removed from office.

The margin varied across different parts of the state, with 70.8%, or 1,598,140, of Los Angeles County voters casting a “no” vote.

Of the 46 candidates on the ballot, Larry Elder, a conservative talk show host, garnered 46.9% of the vote on the second ballot question, which would have decided a replacement governor if a majority of voters decide to recall Newsom, while Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat, trailed Elder by 37 points in second place.

While all prescient’s votes were reportedly tallied as of 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, vote-by-mail, provisional and other ballots are set to continue to be processed and counted after Election Night.

State election officials are scheduled to certify the election results on Oct. 22.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
2 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Baskin-Robbins Robberies
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Station deputies are looking for the scoop after multiple Baskin- Robbins ice cream shops were burglarized overnight Tuesday, including two locations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
City Invites Non-Profits To Informational Meeting On Non-Profit Grant
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2022 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a meeting on Thursday, Sept 23.
Upcoming Parent Symposium To Show Dangers Of Social Media
The city of Santa Clarita is presenting the 2021 Parent Resource Symposium, titled “Social Media: The New Gateway Drug” later this month. 
UCLA Hockey To Play At The Cube In Valencia
A storm’s a-Bruin in the city of Santa Clarita for the start of the American Collegiate Hockey Association season.
Angeles National Forest Extends Closure Until Sept 22
Angeles National Forest officials announced Wednesday the current forest-wide emergency closure order has been extended till midnight of Sept. 22.
L.A. County Launches New Website For Jobseekers And Businesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services is pleased to announce the launch of a new website that links jobseekers and businesses to free workforce development services available through the County’s network of America’s Job Centers of California.
Gavin Newsom Defeats Recall Efforts
Gov. Gavin Newsom survived efforts aimed at removing him from office after a majority of Californians voted “no” in Tuesday’s recall election, according to preliminary election results.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
Early Returns: California Voters Rejecting Recall of Gov. Newsom
A majority of ballots counted as of Tuesday evening favored keeping the governor in office as county election officials across the state continued tallying ballots Tuesday night in the election to determine whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,725 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,885 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic
Reports of an aircraft crash landing at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic prompted a full response from law enforcement and first responders Tuesday, with initial reports indicating the plane’s occupants were not injured.
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
In an email sent to parents Tuesday morning, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont called for an end to a destructive social media trend that involves students filming themselves “trashing” school bathrooms.
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is proud to announce its annual benefit event - Cabaret and Cabernet - will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5:00 p.m., in the Bridgeport Clubhouse.
Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library is kicking off its 42nd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates reading and creativity. Submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country
Officially open to the public, Baskin-Robbins – the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops – has unveiled another edition of its new store concept in Canyon Country that helps to instantly spark moments of ice cream joy.
Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally
The American Cancer Society is holding a Relay Rally on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Golden Valley Loses Home Opener to Rio Mesa 20-19
The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-1) were without their starting quarterback Jaxson Miner in Friday’s game against the Rio Mesa Spartans (1-2). Yet, the outcome of the game wasn’t inevitable from the start.
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
The Route Fire, which shut down parts of Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday afternoon, was held at 462 acres, with firefighters able to achieve 63% containment by Monday morning.
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021:
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
The West Ranch Wildcats were able to hold off a strong Pacifica third quarter, beating the Tritons 62-38 Friday night at Valencia High School.
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
The Simi Valley Pioneers football team (4-0) handed the Saugus Centurions (3-1) their first loss of the season, 21-10, in a non-league battle between two great defenses.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,820; Daily L.A. County Hospitalizations Trending Downward
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 13 new deaths and 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,820 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
