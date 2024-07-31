Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments.

The dialogue followed the recent city of Grants Pass v. Johnson et al. decision and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order to remove homeless encampments in California:

“Clearing homeless encampments in a County as big as ours isn’t just an issue of money. This is about our capacity to house and deliver a well-orchestrated strategy with several ingredients: sustaining outreach work, building trust, and delivering coordinated social services.

I stand by that strategy. The testimony we heard today from Sheriff Luna–along with County housing and mental health experts who lead local efforts–reaffirms that Los Angeles County has solid partnerships in place to implement compassionate strategies that work. The Governor’s Executive Order means we will have an extra layer of strategic coordination with Caltrans and other state agencies, which isn’t new.

I believe we must continue working closely with city partners to solve homelessness regionally instead of shuffling people experiencing homelessness around or calling on law enforcement partners to cite them. Those strategies are ineffective because they don’t treat the root cause of homelessness.

I want to be clear: enforcement is certainly an important tool, but it needs to be applied strategically and in a way that sustains permanent change. It will remain a last resort to maintain public safety and public health. Some believe our work to resolve homeless encampments isn’t happening fast enough, but fast doesn’t always mean successful.”

