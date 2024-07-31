Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Comment On This Story
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 6.
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is ready to make another splash on Oct, 6 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on July 26, 2024.
In an exciting new collaboration, the Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to supercharge recruitment efforts for deputy positions.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today launched a statewide effort to accelerate housing development by utilizing the significant amount of developable land owned by California’s local education agencies.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments
California State University, Northridge art professors Edward Alfano, Lesley Krane and Magdy Rizk have partnered with artist Magda Audifred for an exhibition in August at the Shatto Gallery in Koreatown to explore “Spatial Harmonies,” using analog and digital media.
The California Department of Public Health is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
For students in the Santa Clarita Valley summer is fading fast as back-to-school dates loom. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Monday, aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 12-15.
Saugus High School Gridiron Booster Club will host a Saugus High Foortball Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored the West Ranch High School cross country team for the “Run with Dogs” program at the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, July 30.
In a celebration of artistic excellence and international collaboration, California Institute of the Arts Graphic Design students Vesper (Yuhuan) Ji (Art MFA 2025), Junyu Qian (Art MFA 2024), Oscar Thompson (Art BFA 2025) and Dariia Zamrii (Art MFA 2025) have been announced as winners of the 2024 Cultural Olympiad Poster Competition. Fellow CalArtian Jiating Shi (Art MFA 2025) also received an honorable mention.
People who attended “Lightning in a Bottle” music festival in Kern County should see a healthcare provider if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms.
The Saugus Union School District board of Trustees will discuss placing a $190M bond measure for facilities improvements on the November ballot at the board's regular public meeting on Tuesday, July 30.
The 10th anniversary Be the Light 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at West Creek Park in Valencia with the course traveling the paseos of the San Francisquito Creek Trail.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart Non-Profit organization.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is presently serving more than 7,000 food-insecure residents of the Santa Clarita Valley each month. The SCV Food Pantry is presently looking for volunteers for the fall season.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $363,374 Federal grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Applied Science Grant Program. Funds will go towards the Agency’s Groundwater Model Refinement and Calibration Project.
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to warn the public of phone call scammers Impersonating L.A. County Deputies using spoofing apps that show their number on the victim’s caller ID as the Sheriff’s office or local police agencies.
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University.
