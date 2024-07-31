header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
| Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Water drop


Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments.

The dialogue followed the recent city of Grants Pass v. Johnson et al. decision and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order to remove homeless encampments in California:

“Clearing homeless encampments in a County as big as ours isn’t just an issue of money. This is about our capacity to house and deliver a well-orchestrated strategy with several ingredients: sustaining outreach work, building trust, and delivering coordinated social services.

I stand by that strategy. The testimony we heard today from Sheriff Luna–along with County housing and mental health experts who lead local efforts–reaffirms that Los Angeles County has solid partnerships in place to implement compassionate strategies that work. The Governor’s Executive Order means we will have an extra layer of strategic coordination with Caltrans and other state agencies, which isn’t new.

I believe we must continue working closely with city partners to solve homelessness regionally instead of shuffling people experiencing homelessness around or calling on law enforcement partners to cite them. Those strategies are ineffective because they don’t treat the root cause of homelessness.

I want to be clear: enforcement is certainly an important tool, but it needs to be applied strategically and in a way that sustains permanent change. It will remain a last resort to maintain public safety and public health. Some believe our work to resolve homeless encampments isn’t happening fast enough, but fast doesn’t always mean successful.”

###
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy

Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
As summer heats up and water use reaches its peak in our City, it’s crucial that we come together to champion environmental responsibility.
READ MORE...

Mike West | Message From the CIF-SS Commissioner

Mike West | Message From the CIF-SS Commissioner
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
Here we are at the end of July and preparations for the fall season are already underway at most of our member schools. As is the case most every year, school administration and athletic faculty should be aware and ready to immediately implement the rule changes enacted the previous year.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects

Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars

Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs:
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 6.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 6: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to Host Their 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash Fundraiser
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is ready to make another splash on Oct, 6 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 6: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to Host Their 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash Fundraiser
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on July 26, 2024.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
LASD Teams up with L.A. Rams to Supercharge Recruitment Efforts for Deputy Sheriff
In an exciting new collaboration, the Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to supercharge recruitment efforts for deputy positions.
LASD Teams up with L.A. Rams to Supercharge Recruitment Efforts for Deputy Sheriff
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today launched a statewide effort to accelerate housing development by utilizing the significant amount of developable land owned by California’s local education agencies.
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments
Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
California State University, Northridge art professors Edward Alfano, Lesley Krane and Magdy Rizk have partnered with artist Magda Audifred for an exhibition in August at the Shatto Gallery in Koreatown to explore “Spatial Harmonies,” using analog and digital media. 
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
California Celebrates 50 Years of WIC Program
The California Department of Public Health is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
California Celebrates 50 Years of WIC Program
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
For students in the Santa Clarita Valley summer is fading fast as back-to-school dates loom. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Monday, aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 12-15.
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
Aug. 3: Saugus High Football Cornhole Fundraiser
Saugus High School Gridiron Booster Club will host a Saugus High Foortball Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Aug. 3: Saugus High Football Cornhole Fundraiser
Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored the West Ranch High School cross country team for the “Run with Dogs” program at the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, July 30.
Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts
CalArts Students Shine in Paris-L.A. Olympic Poster Competition
In a celebration of artistic excellence and international collaboration, California Institute of the Arts Graphic Design students Vesper (Yuhuan) Ji (Art MFA 2025), Junyu Qian (Art MFA 2024), Oscar Thompson (Art BFA 2025) and Dariia Zamrii (Art MFA 2025) have been announced as winners of the 2024 Cultural Olympiad Poster Competition. Fellow CalArtian Jiating Shi (Art MFA 2025) also received an honorable mention.
CalArts Students Shine in Paris-L.A. Olympic Poster Competition
CDPH Identifies Valley Fever Among Attendees of Music Festival
People who attended “Lightning in a Bottle” music festival in Kern County should see a healthcare provider if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms.
CDPH Identifies Valley Fever Among Attendees of Music Festival
Correction: SUSD $190 Bond Measure to Be Discussed at Regular Board Meeting July 30
The Saugus Union School District board of Trustees will discuss placing a $190M bond measure for facilities improvements on the November ballot at the board's regular public meeting on Tuesday, July 30.
Correction: SUSD $190 Bond Measure to Be Discussed at Regular Board Meeting July 30
Sept. 21: Be the Light 5K to Benefit A Light of Hope
The 10th anniversary Be the Light 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at West Creek Park in Valencia with the course traveling the paseos of the San Francisquito Creek Trail.
Sept. 21: Be the Light 5K to Benefit A Light of Hope
Henry Mayo Receives AHA Award for Stroke Care
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
Henry Mayo Receives AHA Award for Stroke Care
Sept. 14: Horse 2 Heart Fundraiser Jamboree
Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart Non-Profit organization.
Sept. 14: Horse 2 Heart Fundraiser Jamboree
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Volunteers, Donations
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is presently serving more than 7,000 food-insecure residents of the Santa Clarita Valley each month. The SCV Food Pantry is presently looking for volunteers for the fall season.
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Volunteers, Donations
SCV Water Awarded Federal Grant for Water Resilience Initiative
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $363,374 Federal grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Applied Science Grant Program. Funds will go towards the Agency’s Groundwater Model Refinement and Calibration Project.
SCV Water Awarded Federal Grant for Water Resilience Initiative
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to warn the public of phone call scammers Impersonating L.A. County Deputies using spoofing apps that show their number on the victim’s caller ID as the Sheriff’s office or local police agencies.
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University. 
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
SCVNews.com