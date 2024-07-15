header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
| Monday, Jul 15, 2024

Welcome heartDuring its annual business meeting in June, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita passed a resolution regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The resolution states (in part):

“ … be it resolved that the Unitarian Universalists of the Santa Clarita Valley call on the County of Los Angeles to take action to protect its citizens from the landfill and its operator, who has now violated numerous conditions of approval required by its conditional use permit, therefore warranting revocation of said permit and closure of this facility.

“And therefore, be it further resolved that this issue which has been allowed to fester and grow over many decades, is an egregious social justice violation and thus, the Unitarian Universalists of the Santa Clarita Valley calls upon the Governor to support the request of local Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, to declare a local state of emergency in order to allow residents to access all aid available through this process.”

The full “Resolution Regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill” is posted at:  https://uuofscv.org/chiquita-canyon-resolution-june-2024/

Unitarian Universalist services are held each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at Vibe Performing Arts Studio, in the Valencia Plaza Shopping Center, 24460 Lyons Ave (near Vincenzo’s Pizza) in Newhall.

For directions and information, visit www.UUofSCV.org or call (661) 254-7866.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Clarita Valley enhances the lives of members through spiritual development and active service in the community.  UU of SCV offers a diverse, non-dogmatic spiritual home based on values, provides a social justice presence in the Santa Clarita Valley, and presents a stimulating and supportive environment to help members on their spiritual journeys during all stages of their lives.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
FULL STORY...
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash continues Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, established a new Guinness World Records Title Monday for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
GSAC Ushers In New Era
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
GSAC Ushers In New Era
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
During its annual business meeting in June, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita passed a resolution regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill.  
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 17: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the public session at 7 p.m.
July 17: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
July 16: Planning Commission Public Hearing on Speedway Property
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers to hold a public hearing on the development proposal for the Riverview project, which is slated for the Saugus Speedway property.
July 16: Planning Commission Public Hearing on Speedway Property
Santa Clarita Spotlight to Highlight Fitness
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fourth episode of "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a Shop Local series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city. If you’re looking to shake up your workout routine tune in to the latest episode.
Santa Clarita Spotlight to Highlight Fitness
Free Summer Sunset Concerts at Valencia Marketplace
Valencia Marketplace’s annual free summer concerts will be held Friday evenings 6-8 p.m.
Free Summer Sunset Concerts at Valencia Marketplace
City OK’s Formal Plan to Take Over Hart Park
With a 5-0 vote Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the County of Los Angeles to transfer ownership of William S. Hart Park to the city.
City OK’s Formal Plan to Take Over Hart Park
Oct. 12: Child & Family Center Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
Child & Family Center will present its annual Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8-11 a.m.
Oct. 12: Child & Family Center Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
July 21: Placerita Canyon Community Nature Education Series
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will present the monthly Community Nature Education Series program on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m.
July 21: Placerita Canyon Community Nature Education Series
Visitor Parking at City Hall Relocated
A portion of the parking lot at Santa Clarita City Hall is closed due to the installation of solar panels to enhance energy efficiency.
Visitor Parking at City Hall Relocated
Santa Clarita 2024 Public Opinion Poll Highlights
The city of Santa Clarita has shared the results of the 2024 Public Opinion Poll. Results reveal high levels of community satisfaction and highlight the key issues that matter most to residents.
Santa Clarita 2024 Public Opinion Poll Highlights
Road Rehab Continues on Whites Canyon Road
The city of Santa Clarita annual Road Rehab Program has begun and motorists are advised that overlay work will continue on Whites Canyon Road between Delight Street and Soledad Canyon Road.
Road Rehab Continues on Whites Canyon Road
Aug. 2-4: Free Shakespeare ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will present a free production of the William Shakespeare comedy "All's Well That Ends Well" at the Newhall Family Theatre Aug. 2-4.
Aug. 2-4: Free Shakespeare ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’
SCVNews.com