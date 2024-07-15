Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill

During its annual business meeting in June, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita passed a resolution regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The resolution states (in part):

“ … be it resolved that the Unitarian Universalists of the Santa Clarita Valley call on the County of Los Angeles to take action to protect its citizens from the landfill and its operator, who has now violated numerous conditions of approval required by its conditional use permit, therefore warranting revocation of said permit and closure of this facility.

“And therefore, be it further resolved that this issue which has been allowed to fester and grow over many decades, is an egregious social justice violation and thus, the Unitarian Universalists of the Santa Clarita Valley calls upon the Governor to support the request of local Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, to declare a local state of emergency in order to allow residents to access all aid available through this process.”

The full “Resolution Regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill” is posted at: https://uuofscv.org/chiquita-canyon-resolution-june-2024/

Unitarian Universalist services are held each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at Vibe Performing Arts Studio, in the Valencia Plaza Shopping Center, 24460 Lyons Ave (near Vincenzo’s Pizza) in Newhall.

For directions and information, visit www.UUofSCV.org or call (661) 254-7866.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Clarita Valley enhances the lives of members through spiritual development and active service in the community. UU of SCV offers a diverse, non-dogmatic spiritual home based on values, provides a social justice presence in the Santa Clarita Valley, and presents a stimulating and supportive environment to help members on their spiritual journeys during all stages of their lives.

