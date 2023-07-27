header image

1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Gibbon Center Welcomes Newest Baby Gibbon
| Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023
Water drop


The Gibbon Conservation Center has welcomed the newest member of their family.

Below is an account of the birth and care the Gibbon Center gave to the newborn.

On July 2nd after many hours of pushing Oula gave birth to a baby boy. It was a rough labor as he was positioned sunny side up.  The baby wasn’t moving or vocal and staff believed that is why she ended up rejecting him. Thankfully staff had been watching and when it became obvious she would not pick him up the center retrieved him. His face and tongue were incredibly swollen and bruised but he let out a little sound so we were hopeful.

Staff began feeding with a very small syringe as it was too hard to suckle with his swollen tongue. By the second day the swelling on his face had gone down, by the third day he could suckle on the bottle and by the end of the week the bruising had diminished.  The center was initially very concerned as he showed some other signs of health issues, but this little guy seemed like a fighter.  That fighting spirit earned him the name Rocky.

It has only been three and a half weeks but this Rocky seems to be thriving.  He’s eating every three hours and pooping just as often. He’s very attached to his surrogate bear and is spending more time awake.  Last week, he started vocalizing in his sleep, this week he started singing along with the other gibbons in the center.

Family is very important to young gibbons which is why the center does not intervene unless absolutely necessary.  For the first few days after his birth Oula was curious enough to glance from a distance but didn’t seem that interested.  Once the baby became more vocal her interest grew she came down to watch him. Now she and her partner will briefly take turns touching the baby and give one another a hug.

It is very encouraging to see the progress but it will be about a year before staff can attempt to put him back with his family. Oula is no longer producing milk and gibbons nurse for two to three years.  The center will begin introducing bites of food at three months but for now he is exclusively on formula. Staff have already started their third can of formula this month and are hoping to raise funds to offset some of the expenses by throwing him a baby shower.

To donate and help baby Rocky click on the link.
Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class

Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Red Cross Announces SCV Blood Drives

Red Cross Announces SCV Blood Drives
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
FULL STORY...

July 25: Alzheimer’s Association Presents Coffee and Conversations

July 25: Alzheimer’s Association Presents Coffee and Conversations
Friday, Jul 21, 2023
The Alzheimer's Association presents Coffee and Conversations, an early-stage social engagement program, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This group meets virtually on Zoom and is for anyone living with any kind of early stage dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease, senile dementia, Lewy Body, stroke, etc.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence

Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com
