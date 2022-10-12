Marcia Mayeda: “Cats and Consequences”

|
October 12
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Six elementary schools across the Saugus Union School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted the first in what will be a series of virtual webinars on Oct. 11 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on learning acceleration and ways schools are using billions of dollars in state funding to successfully address the learning loss from the pandemic.
From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021.
Like most people who work in animal welfare, there have been animals I have come across in my career who have left lasting impressions on me. I still think about them decades later, sometimes with happiness and sometimes with regret.
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in Santa Clarita Valley.
California State University, Northridge has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader for the second year in a row by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the six local students who won individual awards, as well as spotlight three individuals who received national recognition in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase that was held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
More than 14.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID as the federal enforcement date of May 3, 2023, approaches, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 234,116 increase from the previous month.
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2022 VIA Awards.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are making their way to Washington, D.C., for Memorial Day, but the journey so far has been a bit bumpy.
The Saugus High School Girls Basketball program is conducting a 2022 Basketball Fundraiser Challenge to help generate financial support for its teams.
Two days of races in Malibu proved to be some of the best swimming The Master's University teams have ever had.
Santa Clarita residents have a new temporary public art piece to enjoy following the recent installation of “Endangered Fossils,” which is the latest sculpture to join the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Art collection.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will honor all who have served our nation and dance to caller Mike Kellogg at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Sunday, Nov. 6
Despite misleading reports, the Thin Blue Line flag doesn’t have a long tradition at Saugus High School football games – it was first taken on the field on Aug. 26 of this year, leading to parents raising concerns.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is quickly approaching a complete year of operating out of the new station in Golden Valley.
Volunteers are needed for two Halloween-themed events in the city of Santa Clarita Oct. 22 and Oct. 28. Volunteers must preregister.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday two additional deaths from COVID-19 and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 32 deaths and 3,076 new cases countywide.
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
