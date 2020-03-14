Govt. Limits Returning Americans to Certain Airports (LAX is One)

In order to help prevent the spread of travel-related cases of coronavirus in the United States, on Friday the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf issued a Notice of Arrival Restrictions outlining the process for American citizens, legal permanent residents, and their immediate families who are returning home after recently visiting certain European countries (listed below), China and Iran.

Effective for flights taking off at 11:59 PM EDT on Friday, March 13, Americans returning from all restricted countries will now be required to travel through the following 13 airports:

– Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

– Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

– Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

– Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

– Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

– Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

– John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

– Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

– Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

– Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

– San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

– Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

– Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.

“While the overall risk of serious infection from the coronavirus to the general public remains low at this time, the Trump administration is taking these aggressive measures to keep the risk low, requiring all Americans returning from affected areas in Europe to be funneled through 13 airports for screening upon their return to the U.S.,” said Acting Secretary Wolf. “To minimize disruptions to travelers, TSA, CBP, and air carriers are working to identify qualifying passengers before their scheduled flights. These passengers will be rerouted to one of the 13 airports by their airline at no cost to them.”

Wolf continued: “I understand this new process will be disruptive to some travelers, however this action is needed to protect the general public from further exposure and spread of the coronavirus. Once back in the U.S. it is imperative that individuals honor self-quarantine directives to help protect their loved-ones and communities.”

President Trump determined that the potential for widespread transmission of the coronavirus by infected individuals seeking to enter the United States threatens the security of the homeland. Therefore, the Department is taking action in furtherance of the public health interests advanced by the March 11thpresidential proclamation which suspends entry to nearly all foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries, China and Iran at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled travel to the U.S.

These European countries, known as the Schengen Area, include: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. This Presidential Proclamation does not apply to U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, nor their family members under the age of 21, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation. Nor does it apply to cargo and economic shipping.