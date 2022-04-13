Hacker Law Group Announces New Partnership with AMMCG

Hacker Law Group, Santa Clarita’s preeminent business and real estate law firm, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Adamski, Moroski, Cumberland, & Green.

AMMCG has established itself as the leading law firm on California’s Central Coast, with offices in San Luis Obispo & Paso Robles. AMMCG’s legal talent is unmatched & enjoys an excellent reputation for integrity, expertise, and knowledge. AMMCG’s attorneys stand out with experience, longevity and well-established relationships and connections in government, business, agriculture, and other critical sectors of the communities they serve.

Hacker Law Group & AMMCG will now be able to increase their services to their clients throughout the state in a variety of legal areas including Employment, Land Use/Construction, Civil Litigation, Business, Real Estate, Personal Injury, Environmental, Vineyards/Wineries & Spirits, and much more.

“AMMCG is an extraordinary firm with unrivaled capabilities on the Central Coast. Their comprehensive legal knowledge, history of success, client relations, and results impressed me. I am honored to join their already impressive line-up. We look forward to serving the business and real estate communities of the Santa Clarita Valley with unrivaled capabilities in numerous specialties, including Land Use, Governmental Affairs, and Beverage Law,” said Jeff Hacker, Managing Partner of Hacker Law Group.

AMMCG AND Hacker Law Group were both founded on the principal that commitment and experience count. Both firms are proud of their long-standing tradition of providing unmatched legal services needed by their clients throughout California. By joining forces, the firm has created a strong group of uniquely battle-tested and accomplished lawyers who know how to successfully solve problems and try a case in any forum.

“I’ve worked with Jeff on several matters, including complex land use cases, and knew right away that he was a perfect addition to our team. We are thrilled that a seasoned veteran and accomplished trial lawyer is joining us. We look forward to expanding our practice into the Santa Clarita Valley & more in the coming days ahead,” said Ty Green, Managing Partner of AMMCG.

Through this new partnership, Hacker Law Group and AMMCG will now have offices in Santa Clarita, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles. To learn more, please visit the respective websites for Hacker or AMMCG.

