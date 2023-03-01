header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
42°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 1
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
| Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023
Water drop


California Credit Union has launched a Summer Internship Program, inviting local college students and high school seniors to apply for the opportunity to work at the credit union.

Through the program, paid internships are available to provide students with professional work experience in multiple areas throughout the organization, including Accounting, Real Estate, Electronic Services, and IT.

“We’re excited to expand our educational support initiatives through our Internship Program, helping set students up for success to work in the financial industry and open doors to a future career,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “Through our Summer Internship Program, we will integrate students into teams across the credit union so they can apply what they learn in the classroom to a hands-on setting in the business world.”

Los Angeles County college students and high school seniors can learn more and apply for the internships through the credit union’s website. Applications will be accepted through April 15th for the summer program.

The California Credit Union internships will provide students with practical work experience within and across multiple departments, leadership development skills, and school-to-career readiness, with direct training and mentoring with managers. All internships will be paid, part-time opportunities at the credit union’s Glendale headquarters offices from June 20th through August 18th.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-01-2023 California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
02-28-2023 Henry Mayo Offers Inspire Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
02-28-2023 TriasMD Acquires Gateway Surgery Center
02-27-2023 March 2: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
02-24-2023 DrinkPAK Adding New Production Line in SCV, Adding 80 Jobs
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 882 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
Assemblywoman Schiavo announced two additional pieces of legislation aimed at housing affordability.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
SCV Water Launches New Website
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has just launched a new website; links to the packet for committee meetings will now direct you to an information card
SCV Water Launches New Website
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
The LA County Office of Cannabis Management is inviting the public to join an upcoming community meeting and help determine what an equitable cannabis industry in LA County looks like.
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
California Credit Union has launched a Summer Internship Program, inviting local college students and high school seniors to apply for the opportunity to work at the credit union.
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
Supervisors Set Independent Review of Governance Structure to Explore Expanding Board
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors  unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Lindsey P. Horvath calling for, in the first time in the history of the Board, an independent third-party review of its governance structure.
Supervisors Set Independent Review of Governance Structure to Explore Expanding Board
Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
For a child with autism or other special needs, taking part in community events can be stressful and overwhelming.
Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
Board of Supervisors Appoints New LACoFD Fire Chief
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors appointed Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the tenth Fire Chief of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Feb 28, 2023.
Board of Supervisors Appoints New LACoFD Fire Chief
CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez
Influential Chicano playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez will discuss his theater company, El Teatro Campesino and its influence on the evolution of Chicano theater, during a special presentation on March 15, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Canyons Men’s Golf Settles For Fifth at 16-Team Riverside Invitational
College of the Canyons competed at the Riverside City College Invitational Monday, Feb. 27 at Victoria Country Club, battling through inclement weather to settle for fifth place in the 16-team field from across the state.
Canyons Men’s Golf Settles For Fifth at 16-Team Riverside Invitational
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New SCV Cases Reported
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 921 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New SCV Cases Reported
Cold Weather to Continue in SCV Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold Weather to Continue in SCV Through Saturday
Supes Green Light First Countywide Labor Agreement
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will result in the county executing a first-of-its-kind agreement with trade and union entities that will bring thousands of trade and skilled labor jobs to Los Angeles County.
Supes Green Light First Countywide Labor Agreement
March 25: COC Women’s Conference Theme ‘Think Big, Speak Up!’
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”
March 25: COC Women’s Conference Theme ‘Think Big, Speak Up!’
SCV Sheriff’s Station OHV Grant Request Available for Public Review
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available to review for a 60-day review by the public beginning on March 7 and ending on May 7.
SCV Sheriff’s Station OHV Grant Request Available for Public Review
Henry Mayo Offers Inspire Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Inspire therapy, a breakthrough obstructive sleep apnea treatment option for those who cannot use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy.
Henry Mayo Offers Inspire Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Feb. 28: Emergency Virtual Meeting 1:30 p.m. Possible Camp Scott Impact
The Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission is holding an emergency virtual meeting today, Feb. 28, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: Emergency Virtual Meeting 1:30 p.m. Possible Camp Scott Impact
Santa Clarita Archery Range is Closed Due to Storm Damage
Due to the washout of the access road in Haskell Canyon Open Space, the city of Santa Clarita's Archery Range is closed until further notice.
Santa Clarita Archery Range is Closed Due to Storm Damage
LACoFD Seeks to Fill Vacant Paramedic Positions
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department has posted an exam bulletin for a priority paramedic recruitment.
LACoFD Seeks to Fill Vacant Paramedic Positions
TriasMD Acquires Gateway Surgery Center
TriasMD, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced its acquisition of Gateway Surgery Center, 28682 The Old Road. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
TriasMD Acquires Gateway Surgery Center
Schiavo Appointed to the California Workforce Development Board
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her appointment to the California Workforce Development Board by Speaker Anthony Rendon.
Schiavo Appointed to the California Workforce Development Board
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: