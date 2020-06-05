Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
June 5
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual community listening session on Thursday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
As a teenager, my father took me to Metropolitan State Mental Hospital several times, not for admission, but to learn how mental health affected his clients. Knowing my interest in medicine, he felt it was an opportunity to put my feet in someone else’s shoes.
A rumored protest in the Santa Clarita Valley became a reality Thursday, as an estimated 800 people marched, loudly chanting George Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” only to conclude serenely outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating Hector Aguilera, a 64-year-old Hispanic man.
William S. Hart Union High School District sent an email to parents regarding a social media post by a former Saugus High School volunteer football coach, in which "target practice" was mentioned in reference to the Santa Clarita protest Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
In light of the peaceful protests we have seen today in our City, and in consultation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the City of Santa Clarita is rescinding the curfew for this evening. There will be no curfew tonight in #SantaClarita.
After several hundred protesters gathered for what had been a peaceful afternoon demonstration Thursday, law enforcement officials cleared a corner at Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway in response to a report of a possible safety hazard.
As a youngster, “I had a dream” we would all have the same opportunity and be treated equality. A lot of work is still needed to make this dream a reality.
As rumored protests are planned for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday, Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons has been closed for the day.
The pursuit of a suspected reckless driver in Canyon Country stopped abruptly when the suspect slammed into another car, then fled the scene, leading deputies on a foot pursuit on Highway 14.
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
Every day, Lianne McMahon is reminded of how proud her dad was of her when she looks at a handwritten note from him that she keeps framed in her room.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality.
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
The Hart High School Class of 2020 graduated Tuesday in two special ceremonies for Hart seniors: a drive-thru graduation in the morning and a follow-up virtual ceremony in the evening.
Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.
Due to extension of the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its cruise operations pause
After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
