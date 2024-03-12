Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced nine high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

These students have demonstrated high academic achievement and potential, placing them among the top high school seniors in the nation.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is a competitive college scholarship program that honors the nation’s most promising high school senior class students. Finalists met rigorous requirements including exceptional PSAT/NMSQT scores, a strong academic record, a recommendation from a high school official, an essay and information about their extracurricular activities and community involvement.

“We are incredibly proud of these students for their dedication to academic excellence,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “This achievement is a recognition of their hard work, talent and the commitment of their teachers, families and the entire school community. We are excited to see what they will accomplish in the future.”

National Merit Finalists qualify for consideration for a variety of scholarships. These scholarships are awarded based on a Finalist’s academic record, school and community activities and leadership and written recommendations.

The National Merit Finalists from the William S. Hart Union High School District are:

Anish Banala, West Ranch High School

Aditya Jain, Academy of the Canyons

Zachary Jones, Learning Post Academy

Colton Kim, Castaic High School

Noah Kim, Academy of the Canyons

Luke Kuhlman, Hart High School

Brennan Leem, West Ranch High School

George Ma, West Ranch High School

Vela Reynolds, Academy of the Canyons

The Hart District extends its congratulations to these accomplished students and wishes them the very best in their college endeavors.

