header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation
| Saturday, Apr 13, 2024
Hart school district

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.

The special meeting at 4:30 p.m. will be an in person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/live/9iiC9AfycAI.

The regular meeting at 7 p.m. will be an in person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/live/EtDhBHiWbKo.

Both meetings will be held at the Hart District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

At the April 17 Special Meeting, the board will hear presentations to determine which search firm will be selected to conduct a comprehensive search for the new district superintendent to replace Mike Kuhlman who is resigning effective June 30.

Presentations will be heard from:

Leadership Associates

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates

McPerson & Jacobson, LLC

At the 7 p.m. regular meeting the board will make the final selection, choosing the search firm to begin the process of identifying candicates for interviews to replace Kuhlman.

Also on the agenda of the regular meeting: Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont will give a presentation highlighting school culture and share an update on the mascot change. This is an informational item only. No action will be taken.

The board will also consider ratification of the 2023/24 Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Hart District Teachers Association. The William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association have agreed upon terms for contract negotiations for the 2023/24 academic year, which includes a 2% increase.

The board will also consider a resolution to order a regular Governing Board Election under a by-trustee area election system, order consolidation with other elections, limit candidate statements to 200 (two hundred) words and require candidates to pay the estimated costs of publication at the time of filing. Pursuant to Education Code Section 5000-5030, biennial Governing Board member elections will be held on Nov. 5, 2024. Under the district’s voting area plan, seats in trustee areas one and four will be up for election in November 2024.

The full agenda of the Hart Board special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on April 17 can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.

The full agenda of the Hart Board regular meeting at 7 p.m. on April 17 can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation

April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation
Saturday, Apr 13, 2024
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee

SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
Friday, Apr 12, 2024
The Saugus Union School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee.
FULL STORY...

Nicole Jolicoeur Selected As 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year

Nicole Jolicoeur Selected As 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Nicole Jolicoeur, Rio Norte Junior High School Special Education Teacher, has been selected as the 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
FULL STORY...

April 17: Golden Valley Presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

April 17: Golden Valley Presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
The Golden Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents cult favorite Little Shop of Horrors, a musical about a flower shop in a rough and rundown neighborhood that is taken over by a flesh-eating plant from outer space.
FULL STORY...

Thurmond Supports Civil Rights Office to Battle Bullying in Public Schools

Thurmond Supports Civil Rights Office to Battle Bullying in Public Schools
Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined State Senator Henry Stern, State Senator Susan Rubio, Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California representative Cliff Berg and Anti-Defamation League Central Pacific Deputy Regional Director Teresa Drenick in announcing support for Senate Bill 1421 to establish an Office of Civil Rights within the California Department of Education.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
Hundreds of residents joined the Santa Clarita City Council and dignitaries on Saturday, Aprl 6, for the grand opening of the city’s newest amenity, Skyline Ranch Park. Marking the 38th park in the community, the 10.5-acre park offers activities for everyone.
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
The Saugus Union School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee.
SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music
Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more. Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance and Music will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.
May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music
Barger Recognizes Dark Sky LA County for Preserving Dark Skies
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion during this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting to recognize a newly established non-profit organization, DarkSky LA County, for their local work to preserve natural darkness and diminish the impact of artificial light locally.
Barger Recognizes Dark Sky LA County for Preserving Dark Skies
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16.
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
April 24: University Center at COC to Host Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 to preview academic programs offered by partner institutions, including University of La Verne and National University and showcase the facility’s rental spaces.
April 24: University Center at COC to Host Open House
April 29: US Frontline Collective Golf Classic
The US Frontline Collective Golf Classic will be held Monday, April 29 at the Sand Canyon Country Club. Noon shotgun start.
April 29: US Frontline Collective Golf Classic
April 27-28: Triump Foundation 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation's 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium. Triumph Foundation hosts this free event to introduce wheelchair sports to people that are newly injured, Veterans, children and others with disabilities.
April 27-28: Triump Foundation 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
April 27: COC Foundation 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its Second Annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, April 27 in the Valencia Campus West PE (WPEK) building.
April 27: COC Foundation 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
April 26: Science Talks Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
April 26: Science Talks Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
Jason Gibbs | Explore the World at Celebrate!
Have you ever wanted to journey to another country to experience an array of new and unique cultures and customs?
Jason Gibbs | Explore the World at Celebrate!
Larson Lifts Mustangs to Victory at Spring Invitational
With a birdie on the final hole, Jonathan Larson won the The Master's University Spring Invitational and lifted The Master's men's team to an 11-stroke victory at the Crystalaire Country Club in Llano, Calif. Tuesday.
Larson Lifts Mustangs to Victory at Spring Invitational
Bill Allowing California Poll Workers to Sue Over Intimidation Advances
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A bill that would allow California poll workers and voters to sue over election intimidation is advancing through the Legislature after a Wednesday vote.
Bill Allowing California Poll Workers to Sue Over Intimidation Advances
Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12
College of the Canyons moved its win streak to four games after taking down visiting Antelope Valley College by a 14-12 final score in a back-and-forth game at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday.
Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12
April 16: SCV Water Public Hearing on Mandatory Recycled Water Ordinance
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m.
April 16: SCV Water Public Hearing on Mandatory Recycled Water Ordinance
April 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.
April 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Celebrated Photographer Estevan Oriol to Speak at CSUN
Offering a look into Los Angeles through his eyes, photographer and director Estevan Oriol will talk about his journey as an artist and his photography during a visit next week to California State University, Northridge. 
Celebrated Photographer Estevan Oriol to Speak at CSUN
April 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, April 17, for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, located in the picturesque foothills of the Angeles National Forest.
April 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
Wilk’s Animal Shelter Overcrowding Bill Clears First Hurdle
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was approved in the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Animal Shelter Overcrowding Bill Clears First Hurdle
SCVNews.com