April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.

The special meeting at 4:30 p.m. will be an in person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/live/9iiC9AfycAI.

The regular meeting at 7 p.m. will be an in person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/live/EtDhBHiWbKo.

Both meetings will be held at the Hart District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

At the April 17 Special Meeting, the board will hear presentations to determine which search firm will be selected to conduct a comprehensive search for the new district superintendent to replace Mike Kuhlman who is resigning effective June 30.

Presentations will be heard from:

Leadership Associates

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates

McPerson & Jacobson, LLC

At the 7 p.m. regular meeting the board will make the final selection, choosing the search firm to begin the process of identifying candicates for interviews to replace Kuhlman.

Also on the agenda of the regular meeting: Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont will give a presentation highlighting school culture and share an update on the mascot change. This is an informational item only. No action will be taken.

The board will also consider ratification of the 2023/24 Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Hart District Teachers Association. The William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association have agreed upon terms for contract negotiations for the 2023/24 academic year, which includes a 2% increase.

The board will also consider a resolution to order a regular Governing Board Election under a by-trustee area election system, order consolidation with other elections, limit candidate statements to 200 (two hundred) words and require candidates to pay the estimated costs of publication at the time of filing. Pursuant to Education Code Section 5000-5030, biennial Governing Board member elections will be held on Nov. 5, 2024. Under the district’s voting area plan, seats in trustee areas one and four will be up for election in November 2024.

The full agenda of the Hart Board special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on April 17 can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.

The full agenda of the Hart Board regular meeting at 7 p.m. on April 17 can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.

