Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of two new assistant principals, Tanis Burleson and Jason Marshall.

Tanis Burleson will become an assistant principal at Sierra Vista Junior High School and Jason Marshall will be an assistant principal at Hart High School.

Tanis Burleson has been a Physical Education teacher at La Mesa Junior High School for the last nine years. During that time she also served as an administrative intern, summer school admin intern at multiple sites, professional development team member, school site council chair, National Junior Honor Society advisor, Runner’s Club coach, Cross-Country/Track and Field coach, Parent and Student Empowerment (PASE) organizer, Harts of Gold committee member, DFY In SCV co-advisor, Safe School Ambassador leader, and LINK Mentor.

Prior to La Mesa, Burleson taught PE/Health at Vaughn Middle School in Pacoima for six years, and at L.A. Baptist Junior/Senior High in North Hills for three years. She possesses a BA in Kinesiology from CSUN, and an MA in Educational Leadership from the University of LaVerne.

Jason Marshall has been the Instrumental Music director at West Ranch High School since 2005. His duties have included organizing major music festivals and concerts, managing large booster clubs and establishing a school orchestra. He has also served as Fine Arts chairperson and District Instrumental Music coordinator. Jason has been an admin intern both on site and at many locations during summer school. He also has many professional affiliations and commendations for his leadership in Instrumental Music in California.

Prior to his work at West Ranch High, Jason was Instrumental Music Director in the East Side Union HS District from 2002-2005. He has a BA in Music/Music Education from the University of Oregon and an MA in Educational Leadership from Cal State-Bakersfield, and he is also is an adjunct professor at CSUN.

