Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend

Course Name: Communications Management Grade: 10-12 Department: Electives This one-semester course offers students the opportunity to continue developing their project-based learning skills that are a staple of the AOC learning environment. Students will work together to discover and build their collaborative strengths and learn to utilize the skills and talents of others in the development of a shared vision. Students will contribute to, and eventually lead, projects that help students learn the skills needed for the modern workforce. Course Name: Honors Pharmacy A/B Grade: 11-12 Department: Career and College Readiness This two-semester, competency-based course gives students an opportunity to learn various aspects of pharmaceutical skills, calculations, and laws. The course prepares students for the National Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) Certification and serves as initial training for student candidates who wish to enter the medical profession or who might want to become nationally certified pharmacy technicians. This course will provide students with a foundation and understanding of pharmacy practice and prepare the student to pursue an entry-level position in a pharmacy, a placement in a pharmacy technician program, or placement in a college-level program in the pursuit of a pharmacy or healthcare related degree/career path. Course Name: Honors Peer Leadership A/B Grade: 10-12 Department: Electives This two-semester, rigorous course is designed to introduce students to social issues and assist them in discovering their ability to create positive change. Students will understand how individuals operate within community contexts created through interactions and relationships structured by sociability, belonging, and responsibility. This honors course will encourage students to think critically and expansively about the social world and the conditions of humanity. The course will expand upon students’ understanding of how to observe and explore social concepts, issues, and remedies, thereby developing the necessary analytical tools and information to see and address contemporary issues relevant to students’ present day lives. Course Name: Ethnic Studies A/B (Revised)

Grade: 9-12 Department: Social Studies This is not a mandatory course. This one-semester elective course, approved in 2017, is being expanded to a two-semester course. The course is an interdisciplinary field of study that encompasses many subject areas including history, literature, economics, sociology, anthropology, and political science. It emerged to address content considered absent from the traditional curriculum and encourage engagement.