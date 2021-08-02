Hart District

Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 2, 2021

By Hart School District

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will be open to the public and also livestreamed at https://youtu.be/raCIFFpE-8Y. It will include a Public Hearing regarding proposed Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2021-1.

The meeting will take place at the Admin Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy., Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include return-to-school updates and school safety upgrades.

To view the full agenda online, see below.

Regular Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
August 04, 2021 7:00PM
(Closed Session 6:00 p.m.) Admin Center 21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy., Santa Clarita. The meeting will be open to the public and livestreamed (https://youtu.be/raCIFFpE-8Y), will include a Public Hearing regarding proposed Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2021-1, and the Board will also act as the Legislative Body for multiple CFDs. Robert Jensen will attend via teleconference from 2015 N. Glendon Way, Pleasant Grove, UT. The agenda will be posted there and the public may attend.
I. Call to Order
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items

Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Conference with Legal Counsel – Existing Litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(1)) – Case No 21STCV16633 – R. C. Becker and Son, Inc. v. Castaic HS Construction, Inc., et al.

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conference with legal counsel.
II.B.2. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
II.B.5. Public Employee Appointment – Supervisor of Individualized Education Program (IEP) Compliance (per Government Code Section 54957)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of appointment of Supervisor of Individualized Education Program (IEP) Compliance.
II.C. Reconvene to Public Session
III. Organization
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes
III.E.1. Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of June 9, 2021

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of June 9, 2021, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of June 9, 2021.
Attachments:
Minutes – Regular Meeting – June 9, 2021
III.E.2. Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 14, 2021

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 14, 2021, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 14, 2021.
Attachments:
Minutes – Regular Meeting – July 14, 2021
IV. Recognitions by Board
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Employee Association Leadership
V.B.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.B.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
VI. Special Items
VI.A. Appointment of Supervisor of Individualized Education Program (IEP) Compliance

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will present a candidate for the position of Supervisor of Individualized Education Program (IEP) Compliance.
Financial Impact:
Appropriate placement on the certificated management salary schedule.
Recommended Motion:
Approve candidate presented for the position of Supervisor of Individualized Education Program (IEP) Compliance.
VII. Public Comments

Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to address the Governing Board on a topic within the subject matter of its jurisdiction, please complete the Request to Address the Board form and return it to the Secretary to the Board prior to the beginning of the item. Comments regarding the Consent Calendar will be taken during Public Comments. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.  If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.
VIII. Information Items
VIII.A. Return to School Update

Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will share information on the beginning of the 2021/22 school year.
VIII.B. Crosscultural, Language, and Academic Development (CLAD) Update

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Crosscultural, Language, and Academic Development (CLAD) Certificate authorizes instruction to English learners. Staff will present an update on employee certification. 
VIII.C. School Safety Upgrades – Safety Film and Security Camera Projects Update

Speaker:
Mike Otavka, Director of Facilities, and Jon Carrino, Director of Technology Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Mr. Otavka and Mr. Carrino will provide a project status update for two safety projects that are currently underway:  the addition of shatter-resistant film to almost 25,000 square feet of window glazing around the District, and the addition of 192 security cameras to school sites and District office areas.
VIII.D. Governance Handbook – First Reading

Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
In the spring and summer of 2021, the Governing Board participated in a number of Board Governance Workshops focusing on organizational health, best practices for effective governance, and core values. The attached Governance Handbook is a result of the work accomplished through this process.
Attachments:
Governing Board Handbook – First Reading
VIII.E. New, Revised, and Deleted Board Policies and Administrative Regulations – First Reading

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
New, revised, and deleted Board policies and administrative regulations are being presented to the Board for a first reading.
Rationale:
The following Board policies and administrative regulations are being brought to the Board for a first reading. Board members may suggest revisions before the policies and administrative regulations are brought back to the Board for a second reading and adoption of the Board policies.

New
BP 0420.42 Charter School Renewal
BP 3515.7 Firearms On School Grounds
AR 5113.1 Chronic Absence And Truancy

Revised
BP/AR 3515 Campus Security
BP/AR 5113.2 Work Permits
BP 6178 Career Technical Education

Deletions
BP/AR 3515.7 Placement And Use Of Automated External Defibrillators
BP/AR 3515.11 Video Surveillance
AR 5113.2 Student Absence Summer Session
BP/AR 5113.3 Truancy
AR 5118 Transfers
BP/AR 5132.1 Uniforms
BP 5142.3 Student Use Of Bicycles
BP 5142.4 Cell Phones And Electronic Devices
BP/AR 6030 Integrated Academic And Career Occupational Instruction
Attachments:
AR 3515 Campus Security
AR 3515.11 Video Surveillance
AR 3515.7 Placement And Use Of Auto Ext Defibrillators
AR 5113.1 Chronic Absence And Truancy
AR 5113.2 Student Absence Summer Session
AR 5113.2 Work Permits
AR 5113.3 Truancy
AR 5118 Transfers
AR 5132.1 Uniforms
AR 6030 Integrated Academic And Career Occupational Instruction
BP 0420.42 Charter School Renewal
BP 3515 Campus Security
BP 3515.11 Video Surveillance
BP 3515.7 Firearms On School Grounds
BP 3515.7 Placement And Use Of Auto Ext Defibrillators
BP 5113.2 Work Permits
BP 5113.3 Truancy
BP 5132.1 Uniforms
BP 5142.3 Student Use Of Bicycles
BP 5142.4 Cell Phones And Electronic Devices
BP 6030 Integrated Academic And Career Occupational Instruction
BP 6178 Career Technical Education
IX. Action Items
IX.A. Public Disclosure of Tentative Agreement with California School Employees Association, Chapter 349

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public disclosure of the terms and conditions, including financial impact, of a tentative agreement with the California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chaper 349.
Rationale:
Prior to entering into an agreement with an employee group, California Government Code Section 3547.5 requires a public school employer publicly disclose the major provisions of a collective bargaining agreement, including but not limited to, the costs incurred in the current and subsequent fiscal years.  This requirement ensures the public is adequately informed and has an opportunity to comment on an agreement’s impact before provisions become binding on the District.  Statute further requires the district superintendent and the chief business official certify in writing that the district can meet the agreement’s costs for the specified term (page 9 of the AB 1200 Disclosure).
The attached Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE)-required public disclosure documents were submitted to LACOE for review.
Financial Impact:
$2,850,597 as indicated on Form AB 1200.
Recommended Motion:
Accept the public disclosure of the terms and conditions, including financial impact, of the tentative agreement with CSEA Chapter 349.
Attachments:
AB 1200 CSEA Chapter 349
LACOE AB1200 letter
IX.B. Memorandum of Understanding Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California School Employees Association Chapter 349 Regarding School Reopening for the 2020/21 School Year

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California School Employees Association Chapter 349 regarding school reopening for the 2020/21 school year is presented for ratification.
Rationale:
In recognition of the attention to detail and extra responsibility and duties required due to the COVID-19 Pandemic throughout the 2020/21 school year, the Board will consider a one-time payment of $2,500 for each unit member employed five hours or greater, and prorated for unit members employed less than five hours or unit members hired during the 2020-2021 school year, and providing services to the District on June 1, 2021.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Memorandum of Understanding between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California School Employees Association Chapter 349 regarding school reopening for the 2020/21 school year.
Attachments:
CSEA School Reopening MOU
IX.C. Recommended Edits to the 2021/22 LCAP

Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) for 2021/22 was submitted to the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) as required. Clarification on some items has been made to provide more detailed descriptions and/or edits to be reviewed before receiving final approval.
Rationale:
After reviewing the Local Control and Accountability Plans (LCAP) for each district in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) routinely asks for clarification on some items that need further description and/or edits and changes before final approval.

The edits suggested by LACOE included updates to the Budget Overview for Parents, and more detailed descriptions of the supplemental actions to increase and improve services for English Learners, Foster Youth, and Low Income students, as well as how those actions are principally directed towards those unduplicated pupils, rather than all students.

New metrics have been added to this new three-year template for measuring the outcomes of each goal including a cross reference of the number or percentage of students completing both the A-G college requirements and CTE pathways; metrics to measure safety and school connectedness for students, teachers, and parents; and metrics to measure parent participation and involvement in decision-making.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the edits, changes, and further clarification made to the 2021/22 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).
Attachments:
2021 Budget Overview for Parents
2021 LCAP
Annual Update to 2019-20 LCAP
IX.D. Curriculum Associates Service Agreement

Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Curriculum Associates has been contracted to provide the iReady diagnostic assessments and intervention program for students in grades 7 through 11.
Rationale:
iReady is a comprehensive assessment and instruction program that provides standards-based reports with actionable data that gives teachers, students, administrators, and parents a foundational understanding of students’ strengths and areas of need in English and mathematics.  iReady allows educators to confidently determine each student’s grade level proficiency based on state and national academic standards.  It also provides supplemental online lessons with tailored instruction and practice for each student at their specific level of need.  Teachers are supported with resources for remediation and reteaching at individualized, small group, and whole class levels of instruction to accelerate learning and help all students succeed. The services provided by Curriculum Associates includes year-round professional development and dedicated support for teachers and administrators as well as resources for parents. iReady is research-based and approved as a comprehensive diagnostic assessment that can be used to report annually required data on grade level student progress.
Financial Impact:
$265,955.20 for the 2021-22 school year.  Total cost to be paid from COVID-19 grant funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Curriculum Associates service agreement fro the use of the iReady Diagnostic Assessments and Intervention program through June 2022.
Attachments:
Hart District iReady Program 2021-22
IX.E. Proposal for the Saugus High School Auditorium Stage Guardrail Project (Victor Mendes General Contractor Inc.)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:

A proposal from Victor Mendes General Contractor Inc. (VMGC) for the fabrication and installation of a removable guardrail for the Saugus High School Auditorium Stage Guardrail Project is presented for approval.
Rationale:

District staff requested quotes for the fabrication and installation of a removable guardrail for the Saugus High School Auditorium Stage Guardrail Project. The District received a single quote from VMGC.  This is a single contractor bid for the entire scope of work.

Staff has reviewed the bidder’s quote bid documents and it is staff’s recommendation to award the contract to VMGC.
Financial Impact:
$43,560 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Approve proposal from VMGC for the fabrication and installation of a removable guardrail for the Saugus High School Auditorium Stage Guardrail Project.
Attachments:
VMGC
IX.F. Proposal for Compressed Air Equipment Connections for Advanced Manufacturing Lab Classrooms at Castaic High School (Superior Plumbing Services, Inc., DBA Kim’s Plumbing)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:

A proposal from Superior Plumbing Servicers, Inc., (Kim’s Plumbing) for compressed air equipment connections for advanced manufacturing lab classrooms at Castaic High School is presented for approval.
Rationale:

District staff requested quotes for compressed air equipment connections for advanced manufacturing lab classrooms at Castaic High School. The District received a single quote from Kim’s Plumbing for this work. This is a single contractor bid for the entire scope of work.
Financial Impact:
$23,520 from Special Reserve Fund for Capital Projects (Fund 40.3).
Recommended Motion:
Approve proposal from Kim’s Plumbing for compressed air equipment connections for advanced manufacturing lab classrooms at Castaic High School.
Attachments:
Kim’s Plumb
IX.G. Revised Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 6158 – Independent Study

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Revised Board policy and administrative regulation 6158 – Independent Study are being presented to the Board for approval.
Rationale:
As mandated by Assembly Bill 130 (Ch. 44, Statutes of 2021), which requires all school districts to offer independent study for the 2021-2022 school year, a revision was made to Board policy and administrative regulation 6158 – Independent Study. It is requested that the Board waive a second reading, as is allowed per Board Bylaw 9310, and approve this revision at tonight’s meeting.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt revised Board Policy 6158 – Independent Study.
Attachments:
AR 6158 Independent Study – Final
AR 6158 Independent Study – Revision
BP 6158 Independent Study – Final
BP 6158 Independent Study – Revision
IX.H. Resolution No. 21/22-4 – In Support of Keeping the Entire Santa Clarita Valley in One Legislative and Supervisorial District

Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-4 in support of keeping the entire Santa Clarita Valley in one legislative and supervisorial district in the upcoming state and county redistricting process is presented for consideration.
Rationale:
States and counties undergo a redistricting process every 10 years in order to adopt districts substantially equal in population based on U.S. census data. The William S. Hart District serves students throughout the entire Santa Clarita Valley, including areas outside the City of Santa Clarita. Resolution No. 21/22-4 asks the California Citizens Redistricting Commission and the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission to keep the entire Santa Clarita Valley whole legislatively.
Attachments:
Res 21/22-4 – In Support of Keeping the Santa Clarita Whole Legislatively
X. Community Facilities Districts
X.A. Act as Legislative Body of Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2008-1

Quick Summary / Abstract:
For agenda item X-A-1, the Governing Board will act as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2008-1.
X.A.1. Resolution No. LB21/22-1 – Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Mitigation Agreement Between and Among William S. Hart Union High School District, Community Facilities District No. 2008-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and WH Castaic 497 LLC and Delegating Authority Related Thereto

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Acting as the legislative body of Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2008-1, the Board will consider adopting Resolution No. LB21/22-1.
Rationale:
The Governing Board received a request from WH Castaic 497 LLC (“Owner”) to initiate the formation of a community facilities district relating to certain real property within the boundaries of the William S. Hart Union High School District (“District”).  On May 5, 2021, the Governing Board (“Board”) adopted several resolutions relating to the Board’s intention to form Community Facilities District No. 2021-1: Resolution No. 20/21-30 (Resolution of Intention to Form CFD No. 2021-1), Resolution No. 20/21-31 (Resolution of Intention to Incur Bonded Indebtedness Within Proposed CFD No. 2021-1), and Resolution No. 20/21-32 (Resolution Approving the Boundary Map of Proposed CFD No. 2021-1) (collectively, the “Initial Resolutions”).

The District and Owner negotiated terms for the “Amended and Restated School Facilities Funding and Mitigation Agreement between William S. Hart Union High School District, Community Facilities District No. 2008-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District and WH Castaic 497 LLC” (“Mitigation Agreement”).

The Mitigation Agreement provides a contractual mitigation payment of $8,832 per dwelling unit (“Contractual Mitigation Payment”), which increased on July 1, 2021. The Contractual Mitigation Payment escalates annually on July 1st.

If the Owner seeks a “Certificate of Compliance” (“COC”) for a dwelling unit before the issuance of Bonds, Owner is required to make a cash deposit to the District equal to the then-current Contractual Mitigation Payment for each dwelling unit.
Recommended Motion:
District staff recommends that the Board, acting as the legislative body of CFD No. 2008-1, approve Resolution No. LB21/22-1.
Attachments:
LB21-22-1
Mit Agree
X.B. Act as the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District

Quick Summary / Abstract:
For agenda items X-B-1 through X-B-3, the Board will act as the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District.
X.B.1. Conduct Continued Combined Noticed Public Hearings Regarding Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 and the Improvement Areas Thereof, the Proposed Levy of Special Taxes of the Improvement Areas, and the Authorization of Incurring Bonded Indebtedness Within the Improvement Areas

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Continued combined noticed public hearings will be conducted regarding CFD No. 2021-1 and the Improvement Areas thereof, the proposed levy of special taxes of the Improvement Areas, and the authorization of incurring bonded indebtedness within the Improvement Areas.
Rationale:
Pursuant to the requirements of the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended (“Mello-Roos Act”), prior to the formation of a community facilities district, or authorizing bonded indebtedness of the community facilities district, the governing board of the public agency concerned (in this case, the Governing Board) must hold noticed public hearings regarding such formation and authorization of special tax and bonded indebtedness.

Pursuant to the directives set forth in Resolution No. 20/21-30 (Resolution of Intention to Form CFD No. 2021-1) and Resolution No. 20/21-31 (Resolution of Intention to Incur Bonded Indebtedness within Proposed CFD No. 2021-1), the Governing Board scheduled combined public hearings for June 9, 2021.  Prior to the June 9, 2021, meeting of the Governing Board, the landowner requested that the Governing Board continue the public hearings in order to allow for additional time to negotiate the terms of the various joint facilities community agreements with the joint facilities community partners.  Accordingly, the Governing Board opened the public hearings on June 9, 2021, and continued the public hearings until July 14, 2021, pursuant to Resolution No. 20/21-35.  On July 14, 2021, the Governing Board called for the continued public hearings and continued the public hearings until August 4, 2021, pursuant to Resolution No. 21/22-3.

The required notices have been published, posted, and mailed as required by the Mello-Roos Act and Resolution Nos. 20/21-30 and 20/21-31.  Pursuant to the provisions of the Mello-Roos Act, the Governing Board will call the combined and continued public hearings to receive public comments regarding the proposed formation, proposed authorization of special taxes, and incurring bonded indebtedness within proposed CFD No. 2021-1 and the Improvement Areas thereof.

It should be noted that for purpose of the protest levels set forth in the Mello-Roos Act, only the protests of landowners or registered voters within the territory contained in the respective Improvement Areas of CFD No. 2021-1 are considered or included.  Other members of the public may appear and be heard at such noticed hearing; however, such comments are not included in the statutory protest procedures contained within the Mello-Roos Act.
X.B.2. Resolution No. 21/22-1 – Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Mitigation Agreement Between and Among William S. Hart Union High School District, Community Facilities District No. 2008-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and WH Castaic 497 LLC and Delegating Authority Related Thereto

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-1 – Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Mitigation Agreement Between and Among William S. Hart Union High School District, Community Facilities District No. 2008-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and WH Castaic 497 LLC and Delegating Authority Related Thereto is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The Governing Board received a request from WH Castaic 497 LLC (“Owner”) to initiate the formation of a community facilities district relating to certain real property within the boundaries of the William S. Hart Union High School District (“District”).  On May 5, 2021, the Governing Board (“Board”) adopted several resolutions relating to the Board’s intention to form Community Facilities District No. 2021-1: Resolution No. 20/21-30 (Resolution of Intention to Form CFD No. 2021-1), Resolution No. 20/21-31 (Resolution of Intention to Incur Bonded Indebtedness Within Proposed CFD No. 2021-1), and Resolution No. 20/21-32 (Resolution Approving the Boundary Map of Proposed CFD No. 2021-1) (collectively, the “Initial Resolutions”).

The District and Owner negotiated terms for the “Amended and Restated School Facilities Funding and Mitigation Agreement between William S. Hart Union High School District, Community Facilities District No. 2008-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District and WH Castaic 497 LLC” (“Mitigation Agreement”).

The Mitigation Agreement provides a contractual mitigation payment of $8,832 per dwelling unit (“Contractual Mitigation Payment”), which increased on July 1, 2021. The Contractual Mitigation Payment escalates annually on July 1st.

If the Owner seeks a “Certificate of Compliance” (“COC”) for a dwelling unit before the issuance of Bonds, Owner is required to make a cash deposit to the District equal to the then-current Contractual Mitigation Payment for each dwelling unit.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-1 – Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Mitigation Agreement Between and Among William S. Hart Union High School District, Community Facilities District No. 2008-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and WH Castaic 497 LLC and Delegating Authority Related Thereto.
Attachments:
Mitt Agree
Res. 21-22-1
X.B.3. Resolution No. 21/22-2 – Determining the Validity of Prior Proceedings, Establishing Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and the Improvement Areas Thereof, Authorizing the Levy of Special Taxes Within Community Facilities District No. 2021-1, Establishing An Appropriations Limit, Making Certain Findings, Calling an Election, and Taking Related Actions

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-2 – Determining the Validity of Prior Proceedings, Establishing Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and the Improvement Areas Thereof, Authorizing the Levy of Special Taxes Within Community Facilities District No. 2021-1, Establishing An Appropriations Limit, Making Certain Findings, Calling an Election, and Taking Related Actions is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The Governing Board received a request from WH Castaic 497 LLC (“Owner”) to initiate the formation of a community facilities district relating to certain real property within the boundaries of the William S. Hart Union High School District (“District”).  On May 5, 2021, the Governing Board (“Board”) adopted several resolutions relating to the Board’s intention to form Community Facilities District No. 2021-1: Resolution No. 20/21-30 (Resolution of Intention to Form CFD No. 2021-1), Resolution No. 20/21-31 (Resolution of Intention to Incur Bonded Indebtedness Within Proposed CFD No. 2021-1), and Resolution No. 20/21-32 (Resolution Approving the Boundary Map of Proposed CFD No. 2021-1) (collectively, the “Initial Resolutions”).

Resolution No. 21/22-2 makes various determinations relative to proposed CFD No. 2021-1, including the Improvement Areas thereof, as required by the Mello-Roos Act and directs the formation of CFD No. 2021-1 and the Improvement Areas thereof.  As previously discussed with the Governing Board, CFD No. 2021-1 will be a separate legal entity for which the Governing Board will sit as the Legislative Body once CFD No. 2021-1 is formed.

This Resolution also calls a combined special tax and bond election within each Improvement Area of CFD No. 2021-1 pursuant to the provisions of the Mello-Roos Act.  Pursuant to the authorization contained within the Mello-Roos Act, the findings contained within this Resolution, and waivers of the time limitations provided by the owners of all property located within each Improvement Area of CFD No. 2021-1, these elections do not require additional notice and can be conducted as “mail-in” or “walk-in” elections during the Governing Board meeting.  The elections will be conducted by District staff and the designated voting representatives of the developers as the owners of all property located within each respective Improvement Area of CFD No. 2021-1.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-2 – Determining the Validity of Prior Proceedings, Establishing Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and the Improvement Areas Thereof, Authorizing the Levy of Special Taxes Within Community Facilities District No. 2021-1, Establishing An Appropriations Limit, Making Certain Findings, Calling an Election, and Taking Related Actions.
Attachments:
Res. 21-22-2
X.C. Act as Legislative Body of Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2021-1

Quick Summary / Abstract:
For agenda items X-C-1 through X-C-5, the Governing Board will act as the Legislative Body CFD No. 2021-1.
X.C.1. Resolution No. LB21/22-2 – Determining the Necessity to Incur Bonded Indebtedness in an Amount not to Exceed $33,000,000 Within Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, Calling Elections, and Taking Related Actions

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Acting as the legislative body of Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2021-1, the Board will consider adopting Resolution No. LB21/22-2.
Rationale:
Following the formation of CFD No. 2021-1 (including the Improvement Areas), the Governing Board will be acting as the Legislative body of CFD No. 2021-1.  This Resolution determines the necessity to incur bonded indebtedness within the Improvement Areas of CFD No. 2021-1 in an aggregate not-to-exceed amount of $33,000,000.  As detailed in the Community Facilities District Report, it is not anticipated that CFD No. 2021-1, and the Improvement Areas, will ultimately issue the full authorization of $33,000,000 of bonds.  However, this amount is provided to provide flexibility in terms of sale and pricing of bonds.
Recommended Motion:
District staff recommends that the Board, acting as the legislative body of CFD No. 2021-1, approve Resolution No. LB21/22-2.
Attachments:
LB21-22-2
X.C.2. Conduct Special Tax and Bond Elections Within Improvement Area A and Improvement Area B, and Receive Results of Election for Community Facilities District No. 2021-1

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conduct Special Tax and Bond Elections within Improvement Area A and Improvement Area B, and Receive Results of Election for CFD No. 2021-1.
Rationale:
Pursuant to the directives of Resolution Nos. 20/21-30 and 20/21-31, a combined special tax and bond election within each Improvement Area of CFD No. 2021-1 will be conducted by School District staff with the assistance of School District consultants.  The election official (the Chief Business Officer) will announce the results of each special tax and bond election to the Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2021-1.
Recommended Motion:
X.C.3. Resolution No. LB21/22-3 – Canvassing the Results of the Elections Held Within the Improvement Areas of Community Facilities District No. 2021-1

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Acting as the legislative body of Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2021-1, the Board will consider adopting Resolution No. LB21/22-3.
Rationale:
Pursuant to the directives of Resolution Nos. 21/22-2 and LB21/22-2, a combined special tax and bond election is being conducted within each Improvement Area of CFD No. 2021-1.  Pursuant to applicable law, this Resolution acts to canvass the results of each combined special tax and bond elections once those election results are presented by School District staff, acting as the designated Election Officials.
Recommended Motion:
Acting as the legislative body of Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2021-1, the Board will consider adopting Resolution No. LB21/22-3.
Attachments:
LB21-22-3
X.C.4. Ordinance No. LB21/22-1 – Authorizing the Levy of a Special Tax Within Improvement Areas A and B of Community Facilities District No. 2021-1

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conduct the first reading of Ordinance No. LB21/22-1 –  Authorizing the Levy of a Special Tax Within Improvement Areas A and B of Community Facilities District No. 2021-1.
Rationale:
As part of the completion of the CFD formation process, a Special Tax Ordinance needs to be adopted so the special taxes for the Improvement Areas of CFD No. 2021-1 can be levied and collected within each Improvement Area of CFD No. 2021-1.

The ordinance procedure prescribed by law requires a two-step (first reading/second reading) process before the ordinance may be adopted.  This item is to conduct the “first reading” of Ordinance No. LB21/22-1.  As part of conducting this first reading the Board may, by motion passed by the Board, have only the title of the Ordinance read by the Clerk or Secretary and then have the Ordinance made available for any member of the public who desires to review it.  Such a motion could be in the following form:

“Motion – I move that Ordinance No. LB21/22-1 be presented by reading of the title only, and that the Clerk/Secretary forego the reading of the entire Ordinance.”

If the foregoing motion, or an equivalent, is not passed, then Ordinance No. LB21/22-1 must be read in its entirety at the Board meeting.  Please note that there is no action taken at this time to adopt the Ordinance itself.  The Ordinance will be formally adopted after the second reading which will be scheduled for the Board meeting of September 1, 2021.
Attachments:
ORD 21-22-1
X.C.5. Resolution No. LB21/22-10 – Approving and Authorizing the Execution of Three Joint Community Facilities Agreements, and Delegating Authority Related Thereto

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Acting as the legislative body of Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2021-1, the Board will consider adopting Resolution No. LB21/22-10.
Rationale:
Pursuant to Government Code Section 53316.2, a community facilities district is authorized to finance facilities to be owned or operated by an entity other than the lead agency that created the community facilities district pursuant to a joint community facilities agreement.  On August 4, 2021, the Governing Board (“Board”) of the William S. Hart Union High School District (“District”) will take actions to form Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District (“CFD No. 2021-1”) pursuant to the provisions of the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended (“Act”).

This Resolution presents three joint community facilities agreements (“JCFAs”) between the District, the owner of the property within CFD No. 2021-1, and the participating public agency.  The three participating public agencies are Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 36, Val Verde; Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District of Los Angeles County; and Castaic Union School District (each a “Participating Agency”).  The JCFAs relate to the financing of the acquisition or construction of public facilities through CFD No. 2021-1.
Recommended Motion:
District staff recommends that the Board, acting as the legislative body of CFD No. 2021-1, approve Resolution No. LB21/22-10.
Attachments:
Res 21-22-10
X.D. Act as Legislative Body of the Listed Community Facilities Districts (CFD): CFD No. 90-1, CFD No. 99-1, CFD No. 2002-1, CFD No. 2004-1, CFD No. 2005-1 and CFD. No. 2015-1

Quick Summary / Abstract:
For agenda items X-D-1 through X-D-6, the Governing Board will act as the Legislative Body CFD No. 90-1, CFD No. 99-1, CFD No. 2002-1, CFD No. 2004-1, CFD No. 2005-1 and CFD No. 2015-1.
X.D.1. Resolution No. LB21/22-4 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 90-1

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB21/22-4 approving the 2021/22 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 90-1.
Rationale:
In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 90-1.  The electors within CFD No. 90-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 90-1.

The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 90-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 90-1 on an annual basis.

Resolution No. LB21/22-4 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB21/22-4) for CFD No. 90-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 90-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.  All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 90-1 was established.
Financial Impact:
Total budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year of $67,285.24, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 90-1.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. LB21/22-4 approving the 2021/22 budget, and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 90-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
Attachments:
ASTR CFD 90-1
CFD 90-1
X.D.2. Resolution No. LB21/22-5 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 99-1

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB21/22-5 approving the 2021/22 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 99-1.
Rationale:
In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 99-1.  The electors within CFD No. 99-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 99-1.

The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 99-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 99-1 on an annual basis.

Resolution No. LB21/22-5 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB21/22-5) for CFD No. 99-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 99-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.  All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 99-1 was established.
Financial Impact:
Total budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year of $139,987.98, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 99-1.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. LB21/22-5 approving the 2021/22 budget and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 99-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
Attachments:
ASTR CFD 99-1
CFD 99-1
X.D.3. Resolution No. LB21/22-6 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2002-1

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB21/22-6 approving the 2021/22 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2002-1.
Rationale:
In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2002-1.  The electors within CFD No. 2002-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2002-1.

The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2002-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 2002-1 on an annual basis.

Resolution No. LB21/22-6 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB21/22-6) for CFD No. 2002-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 2002-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.  All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 2002-1 was established.
Financial Impact:
Total budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year of $1,637,786.78 and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2002-1.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. LB21/22-6 approving the 2021/22 budget, and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 2002-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
Attachments:
ASTR CFD 2002-1
CFD 2002-1
X.D.4. Resolution No. LB21/22-7 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2004-1

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB21/22-7 approving the 2021/22 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2004-1.
Rationale:
In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2004-1.  The electors within CFD No. 2004-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2004-1.

The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2004-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 2004-1 on an annual basis.

Resolution No. LB21/22-7 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB21/22-7) for CFD No. 2004-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 2004-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.  All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 2004-1 was established.
Financial Impact:
Total budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year of $492,221.34, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2004-1.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. LB21/22-7 approving the 2021/22 budget and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 2004-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
Attachments:
ASTR CFD 2004-1
CFD 2004-1
X.D.5. Resolution No. LB21/22-8 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2005-1

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB21/22-8 approving the 2021/22 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2005-1.
Rationale:
In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2005-1.  The electors within CFD No. 2005-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2005-1.

The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2005-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 2005-1 on an annual basis.

Resolution No. LB21/22-8 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB21/22-8) for CFD No. 2005-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 2005-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.  All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 2005-1 was established.
Financial Impact:
Total budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year of $1,673,564.82, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2005-1.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. LB21/22-8 approving the 2021/22 budget and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 2005-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
Attachments:
ASTR CFD 2005-1
CFD 2005-1
X.D.6. Resolution No. LB21/22-9 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2015-1

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB21/22-9 approving the 2021/22 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2015-1.
Rationale:
In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2015-1.  The electors within CFD No. 2015-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2015-1.

The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2015-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 2015-1 on an annual basis.

Resolution No. LB21/22-9 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB21/22-9) for CFD No. 2015-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 2015-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.  All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 2015-1 was established.
Financial Impact:
Total budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year of $1,556,940.82, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2015-1.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. LB21/22-9 approving the 2021/22 budget and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 2015-1 for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
Attachments:
ASTR CFD 2015-1
CFD 2015-1
X.E. Recommence Acting as Governing Board

Quick Summary / Abstract:
For the remainder of the agenda, the Governing Board will be acting as the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District.
XI. Consent Calendar

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time.
XI.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items
XI.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel
XI.B.1. Personnel Report No. 21/22-2

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Personnel Report No. 21/22-2 regarding certificated, non-certificated, classified and non-classified employees is presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Personnel Report No. 21/22-2.
Attachments:
21/22 – 2 Personnel Report
XI.B.2. Athletic Trainer Services Agreement

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An Athletic Trainer Services Agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to provide District high schools with Certified Athletic Trainers is presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Athletic Trainer Agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Attachments:
Athletic Training Agreement
XI.B.3. Memorandum of Understanding Between the Hart Induction Program and Birmingham Community Charter High School

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A memorandum of understanding between the Hart Induction Program and Birmingham Community Charter High School regarding the California Teachers Induction Induction Program for 2021-2023 is being presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the memorandum of understanding between the Hart District Induction Program and Birmingham Community Charter High School
Attachments:
MOU Hart Induction and Birmingham Community Charter High School
XI.B.4. Memorandum of Understanding Between the Hart Induction Program and Granada Hills Charter High School

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A memorandum of understanding between the Hart Induction Program and Granada Hills Charter High School regarding the California Teacher Induction Program and California Administrative Services Clear Induction Program for 2021-2023 is being presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the memorandum of understanding between the Hart District Induction Program and Granada Hills Charter High School
Attachments:
MOU Hart Induction and Granada Hills Charter School
XI.B.5. Memorandum of Understanding Between the Hart Induction Program and the Newhall School District

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A memorandum of understanding between the Hart Induction Program and the Newhall School District regarding the California Administrative Services Clear Induction Program for 2020-2022 is being presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the memorandum of understanding between the Hart District Induction Program and the Newhall School District
Attachments:
MOU Hart Induction and Newhall School District
XI.B.6. Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Trustees of Boston University, School of Social Work

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A clinical education agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Trustees of Boston University, School of Social Work, for students to gain field experience is being presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Clinical Education Agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Trustees of Boston University, School of Social Work.
Attachments:
Boston Clinical Agreement
XI.B.7. Internship Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Brandman University

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An internship agreement for a multiple/single subject credential program between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Brandman University is being presented for Board approval.
Rationale:
Teaching internship programs are designed to help the District meet the shortages of qualified teachers.  Internships provide an alternative route to certification that allows candidates to obtain credentials while teaching in classrooms.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the internship agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Brandman University.
Attachments:
Brandman Agreement
XI.C. Consent Calendar-Curriculum/Instruction
XI.C.1. New/Revised Course Adoptions, 2021/22

Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Courses are being recommended for adoption for use beginning in the 2021/22 school year.
Rationale:
Course Name:  Communications Management

Grade: 10-12

Department: Electives

This one-semester course offers students the opportunity to continue developing their project-based learning skills that are a staple of the AOC learning environment.  Students will work together to discover and build their collaborative strengths and learn to utilize the skills and talents of others in the development of a shared vision.  Students will contribute to, and eventually lead, projects that help students learn the skills needed for the modern workforce.

Course Name:  Honors Pharmacy A/B

Grade: 11-12

Department: Career and College Readiness

This two-semester, competency-based course gives students an opportunity to learn various aspects of pharmaceutical skills, calculations, and laws.  The course prepares students for the National Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) Certification and serves as initial training for student candidates who wish to enter the medical profession or who might want to become nationally certified pharmacy technicians. This course will provide students with a foundation and understanding of pharmacy practice and prepare the student to pursue an entry-level position in a pharmacy, a placement in a pharmacy technician program, or placement in a college-level program in the pursuit of a pharmacy or healthcare related degree/career path.

Course Name:  Honors Peer Leadership A/B

Grade: 10-12

Department: Electives

This two-semester, rigorous course is designed to introduce students to social issues and assist them in discovering their ability to create positive change.  Students will understand how individuals operate within community contexts created through interactions and relationships structured by sociability, belonging, and responsibility.  This honors course will encourage students to think critically and expansively about the social world and the conditions of humanity.  The course will expand upon students’ understanding of how to observe and explore social concepts, issues, and remedies, thereby developing the necessary analytical tools and information to see and address contemporary issues relevant to students’ present day lives.

Course Name:  Ethnic Studies A/B (Revised)

Grade: 9-12

Department: Social Studies

This is not a mandatory course. This one-semester elective course, approved in 2017, is being expanded to a two-semester course. The course is an interdisciplinary field of study that encompasses many subject areas including history, literature, economics, sociology, anthropology, and political science. It emerged to address content considered absent from the traditional curriculum and encourage engagement.
Recommended Motion:
Approve courses, as referenced above, for use beginning in 2021/22
XI.C.2. Recommendation of Instructional Materials, 2021/22

Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Instructional materials are being recommended for reintroduction.
Rationale:
A District task force of teachers, teacher-librarians, students and parents worked through last school year to review, discuss and make recommendations for updating the Hart District selection and approval process for instructional materials. The Task force was charged with making recommendations for changes to the literature selection and approval process that ensure the materials available for reading in district classes are more diverse and support the district’s goal of safety, equity and inclusion.  The task force completed its work in May and the new literature selection and approval process was shared with the Board at the June 9 Board meeting.  The following recommendation is the first for the new process.

The District review team recommends that the book, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain, be reintroduced on to the Hart District’s approved reading list, with required conditions. In the hands of a trained teacher, the book serves as an enlightening medium to discuss the important yet sensitive nature of race in America. The subject matter, the quality of literature, and the unique genre makes this book valuable in the 11th grade classroom.

This recommendation contains conditions that there will be prescribed District-wide norms that teachers who choose this book must commit to and practice. These required norms are: (1) learning the overall sensitive subject matter of the book and learning the prescribed manner in appropriately addressing it to students, and (2) learning all the specific moments in the book that prove challenging and learning the prescribed manner in addressing them to students. Moreover, every year, teachers choosing this book must have a team meeting to review and reinforce these required District norms. Department chairs and/or administrators are responsible for making sure all teachers who plan on teaching the book demonstrate evidence that they have learned and reviewed these required norms every year.

Without having, learning, and annually reviewing these required norms, the book cannot be taught.
Recommended Motion:
Reintroduce instructional materials, as referenced above.
XI.C.3. Amendment No. 2 to the Sub-Award Agreement for Middle College High School Program Grant (Santa Clarita Community College District)

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Amendment No. 2 to the sub-award agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Santa Clarita Community College District (COC) to implement the Middle College High School Program (MCHS) is presented for ratification.
Rationale:
The Hart District and COC share a strong partnership with a history of supporting concurrent enrollment opportunities for the Santa Clarita Valley. The grant to implement the Middle College High School Program at Academy of the Canyons serves grades nine through twelve with over 400 students attending.

The grant award may be used for: printing of MCHS materials, costs related to parental and community involvement and student recruitment activities, professional development and attendance at MCHS Initiative meetings, conferences and workshops, and stipends for faculty and staff for staff development/training and site planning committee members.

Amendment No. 2 extends the term of the sub-award agreement to September 30, 2021.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Amendment No. 2 to the sub-award agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Santa Clarita Community College District to implement the Middle College High School Program.
Attachments:
Amendment No. 2 Sub-Award Agreement MCHS
XI.C.4. Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Sulphur Springs Union School District for the Provision of Counseling Services

Speaker:
Dr. Nicholas Betty, Director of Educationally Related Intensive Counseling Services Program (ERICS)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The William S. Hart and Sulphur Springs school districts cooperatively developed an agreement for the 2021/22 school year outlining the provision of counseling services to Sulphur Springs students, as provided by the Hart District.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Sulphur Springs Union District for the provision of counseling services.
Attachments:
Agreement
XI.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
XI.D.1. Ratification of Contract with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to Develop and Implement School-Based COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinics 2020-2023

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to develop and implement school-based COVID-19 testing and voluntary vaccination clinics is presented for ratification.
Rationale:
Los Angeles County has been allocated funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases (ELC) grant, designated as Reopening Schools Fund.

The Los Angeles Office of Education (LACOE) subcontracts with Local Education Agency (LEA) subcontractors to provide school-based COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools.  LACOE will work with the LEA subcontractor to develop plans for implementation, monitoring, reporting, and evaluation of school-based testing and voluntary vaccination clinics.
Financial Impact:
Up to $3.4 million in grant funded reimbursements to administer the program.  Funding is based on actual costs incurred.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the agreement with the Los Angeles County Office of Education for the development and implementation of school-based COVID-19 testing and voluntary vaccination clinics.
Attachments:
LACOE School Based Covid-19 Testing 2020-2023
XI.D.2. Agreement for Consultant Services with Leadership Associates, LLC, for Strategic Planning

Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A consultant agreement with Leadership Associates for the 2021/22 strategic planning process is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The Board participated in a number of Governance Workshops in the spring of 2021 focusing on organizational health, governance best practices, and core values. Next, the Board desires to initiate a long-term strategic planning process for the District beginning in the fall of 2021. This process will involve the input of staff, students, and families in order to set the direction of the District over the next five years.The attached agreement with Leadership Associates provides consulting services to guide that process.
Financial Impact:
Not to exceed $19,500 based on the number of days of services provided, to be paid from the General Fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Consultant Services Agreement with Leadership Associates for the 2021/22 strategic planning process.
Attachments:
Consultant Agreement – Strategic Planning
XI.D.3. Renewal of Mass Notification Systems (Blackboard Inc.)

Speaker:
David Caldwell, Public Relations Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Blackboard currently provides the District with mass notification services (Blackboard Connect), delivering messages to parents, stakeholders and other related individuals. The District plans to continue these services for the one-year period of August 10, 2021 to August 9, 2022.
Financial Impact:
Annual fee for the 2021/22 school year of $42,816.00 to be paid from the General Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve use of Blackboard Inc. for mass communication services for the 2021/22 school year.
Attachments:
Blackboard Contract Renewal for 2021-22
XI.D.4. Acceptance of Monetary Donations

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Monetary donations for the 2021/2022 school year are presented for Governing Board acceptance.
Recommended Motion:
Accept the July 2021 monetary donations in the amount indicated on the attached list.
Attachments:
Acceptance of Monetary Donations
XI.D.5. Purchasing through California-Approved Piggyback Contracts

Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Board Policy 3311(a) provides that the District may piggyback with the contract of another public agency or corporation when the Board has determined it in the District’s best interest. The term “piggyback” is associated with Public Contract Code Section 20118, which allows public entities to acquire property by participating in an existing contract of another public entity.
Rationale:
Piggybacking with another public entity contract allows the District to take advantage of lower costs realized through economies-of-scale and also avoids the time and expense of a public bid process.  Each piggyback contract is evaluated for participation and usage.  When the District’s need is greater than the piggyback contract participation or usage, the District will author and publish its own bid to obtain best cost. Administrative Regulation 3311(a) further defines that when bids are not required, District staff shall make a good faith effort to secure quotes.

Staff requests the use of the following California-approved piggyback contracts during the 2021/22 school year:

County of Orange Agreement CDM1319-02 with HopSkipDrive for the provision of children’s school of origin and foster youth transportation services.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the procurement of various items via California-approved piggyback contracts for the 2021/22 fiscal year pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20118 and Board Policy 3311(a).
XI.D.6. Agreement for Home-to-School Routing Software (3DEZRouting Inc.)

Speaker:
Brad Renison, Director of Transportation
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with 3DEZRouting Inc. for home-to-school routing software is presented for renewal.
Rationale:
3DEZRouting is a cloud based school routing software program. The software features customization that allows the District to provide safe and efficient routing of students.
The second year of the on-going agreement with 3DEZRouting Inc. provides a monthly subscription for the use of the routing software and optional text message notification service.
Financial Impact:
Total cost for the fiscal year is $5388.
Recommended Motion:
Renew agreement with 3DEZRouting Inc. for home-to-school routing software based on a monthly subscription for the period of September 1, 2021, through August 31, 2022.
Attachments:
3DEZROUTING Agreement
XI.D.7. Agreement for Vision Screening Services (Wayne W. Hoeft Vision Screening Services), 2021/22

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement with Wayne W. Hoeft Vision Screening Services to provide mandated vision screening services at District junior high schools is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Wayne W. Hoeft, Vision Screening Services, will perform mandated vision screening services at junior high schools for an estimated cost of $12,600 for 2021/22, serving approximately 3,214 eighth grade students at Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rio Norte, Rancho Pico, and Sierra Vista Junior High Schools.
Financial Impact:
Approximately $12,600.00 from General Fund.
Recommended Motion:
Approve agreement for vision screening services with Wayne W. Hoeft Vision Screening Services, for approximately 3,214 student screenings at a cost of $12,600 for 2021/22.
Attachments:
Vision Contract
XI.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
XI.E.1. Bond Oversight Committee Member Term Extension (Measure SA)

Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approval of term extension for a member of the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee is requested.
Rationale:
In May 2013, Board Policy was changed so that bond oversight committee members could serve, at the discretion of the Governing Board, three consecutive two-year terms.

One member has confirmed their interest in serving an additional term, thus staff is recommending the following member be approved for an additional two-year term:

  • Matt Denny – Third Term
Recommended Motion:
Approve additional term extension for a member of the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
XI.E.2. Ratification of the Vote Center Facility Use Agreement with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk for the September 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial Recall Election

Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Vote Center Facility Use Agreement with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk for the September 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial Recall Election is presented for ratification.
Rationale:
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has entered into a Vote Center Facility Use Agreement with the District for the use of Sierra Vista Junior High School (MPR room)  as a vote center.  This agreement is from September 8, 2021, through September 17,  2021, and covers the September 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial Recall Election conducted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
Financial Impact:
There will be no financial impact to the District as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has agreed to reimburse the District for custodial overtime and security.  The District anticipates reimbursement estimated at $5,429.25.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Vote Center Facility Use Agreement with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk for the September 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial Recall Election.
Attachments:
Election Plan
Facility Use Agreement
XI.E.3. Ratification of Contracts Issued Between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021, for Miscellaneous Facilities Construction and Operations Projects

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Contracts issued between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021, for miscellaneous facilities construction and operations projects are presented for ratification.
Rationale:
The Facilities and Operations Department undertakes many small projects that improve District schools and departments.  The District employs best practices when undertaking these projects, which includes issuing a contract when a project is above $1,000 to ensure that the proper documentation is in place to protect the District.  The contracts require the vendors to comply with general, auto, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1.

The Governing Board is required to approve all contracts issued by the District.  The following contracts for miscellaneous facilities construction projects were issued between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021:

 CONTRACT VALUE/
 LOCATION CONTRACTOR PROJECT DESCRIPTION FUNDING SOURCE
Saugus High School Prodigal Investment Saugus Auditorium Guardrail Project $3,720.00
  Group DBA Premier    Fund 40.5
  Inspection Services    Lease Revenue Bonds


Financial Impact:
Refer to table.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify contracts issued between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021, for miscellaneous facilities construction and operations projects.
XI.E.4. Notice of Completion – Castaic High School Parking Lot Improvements Project (R.C. Becker and Son, Inc.)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Notice of Completion for the Castaic High School Parking Lot Improvements Project (R.C. Becker and Son, Inc.) is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:

R.C. Becker and Son, Inc.

General Construction Contract

Date of Completion: June 27, 2021
Recommended Motion:
Accept Notice of Completion for the Castaic High School Parking Lot Improvements Project and authorize retention release to R.C. Becker and Son, Inc.
Attachments:
NOC R.C Becker
XI.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
XI.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
XI.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
XII. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
XIII. Second Closed Session

Quick Summary / Abstract:
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XIII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XIII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XIII.C. Return to Public Session
XIII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIV. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
No Comments for : Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver

    Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver

    3 mins ago
  • Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer

    Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer

    45 mins ago
  • Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend

    Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend

    2 hours ago
  • Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

    Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

    3 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause

    Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause

    3 hours ago
  • Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees

    Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)

    13 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)

    2 days ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 31)

    Today in SCV History (July 31)

    3 days ago
  • Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless

    Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless

    3 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.