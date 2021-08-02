Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.
The meeting will be open to the public and also livestreamed at https://youtu.be/raCIFFpE-8Y. It will include a Public Hearing regarding proposed Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2021-1.
The meeting will take place at the Admin Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy., Santa Clarita.
Items on the agenda include return-to-school updates and school safety upgrades.
To view the full agenda online, see below.
|I. Call to Order
|I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
|II. First Closed Session
|II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
|II.B. First Closed Session Items
|II.B.1. Conference with Legal Counsel – Existing Litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(1)) – Case No 21STCV16633 – R. C. Becker and Son, Inc. v. Castaic HS Construction, Inc., et al.
|II.B.2. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
|II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
|II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
|II.B.5. Public Employee Appointment – Supervisor of Individualized Education Program (IEP) Compliance (per Government Code Section 54957)
|II.C. Reconvene to Public Session
|III. Organization
|III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
|III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
|III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
|III.D. Approval of Agenda
|III.E. Approval of Minutes
|III.E.1. Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of June 9, 2021
|III.E.2. Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 14, 2021
|IV. Recognitions by Board
|V. Communications
|V.A. Board Member Reports
|V.B. Employee Association Leadership
|V.B.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
|V.B.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
|VI. Special Items
|VI.A. Appointment of Supervisor of Individualized Education Program (IEP) Compliance
|VII. Public Comments
|VIII. Information Items
|VIII.A. Return to School Update
|VIII.B. Crosscultural, Language, and Academic Development (CLAD) Update
|VIII.C. School Safety Upgrades – Safety Film and Security Camera Projects Update
|VIII.D. Governance Handbook – First Reading
|VIII.E. New, Revised, and Deleted Board Policies and Administrative Regulations – First Reading
|IX. Action Items
|IX.A. Public Disclosure of Tentative Agreement with California School Employees Association, Chapter 349
|IX.B. Memorandum of Understanding Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California School Employees Association Chapter 349 Regarding School Reopening for the 2020/21 School Year
|IX.C. Recommended Edits to the 2021/22 LCAP
|IX.D. Curriculum Associates Service Agreement
|IX.E. Proposal for the Saugus High School Auditorium Stage Guardrail Project (Victor Mendes General Contractor Inc.)
|IX.F. Proposal for Compressed Air Equipment Connections for Advanced Manufacturing Lab Classrooms at Castaic High School (Superior Plumbing Services, Inc., DBA Kim’s Plumbing)
|IX.G. Revised Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 6158 – Independent Study
|IX.H. Resolution No. 21/22-4 – In Support of Keeping the Entire Santa Clarita Valley in One Legislative and Supervisorial District
|X. Community Facilities Districts
|X.A. Act as Legislative Body of Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2008-1
|X.A.1. Resolution No. LB21/22-1 – Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Mitigation Agreement Between and Among William S. Hart Union High School District, Community Facilities District No. 2008-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and WH Castaic 497 LLC and Delegating Authority Related Thereto
|X.B. Act as the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District
|X.B.1. Conduct Continued Combined Noticed Public Hearings Regarding Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 and the Improvement Areas Thereof, the Proposed Levy of Special Taxes of the Improvement Areas, and the Authorization of Incurring Bonded Indebtedness Within the Improvement Areas
|X.B.2. Resolution No. 21/22-1 – Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Mitigation Agreement Between and Among William S. Hart Union High School District, Community Facilities District No. 2008-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and WH Castaic 497 LLC and Delegating Authority Related Thereto
|X.B.3. Resolution No. 21/22-2 – Determining the Validity of Prior Proceedings, Establishing Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and the Improvement Areas Thereof, Authorizing the Levy of Special Taxes Within Community Facilities District No. 2021-1, Establishing An Appropriations Limit, Making Certain Findings, Calling an Election, and Taking Related Actions
|X.C. Act as Legislative Body of Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2021-1
|X.C.1. Resolution No. LB21/22-2 – Determining the Necessity to Incur Bonded Indebtedness in an Amount not to Exceed $33,000,000 Within Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 of the William S. Hart Union High School District, Calling Elections, and Taking Related Actions
|X.C.2. Conduct Special Tax and Bond Elections Within Improvement Area A and Improvement Area B, and Receive Results of Election for Community Facilities District No. 2021-1
|X.C.3. Resolution No. LB21/22-3 – Canvassing the Results of the Elections Held Within the Improvement Areas of Community Facilities District No. 2021-1
|X.C.4. Ordinance No. LB21/22-1 – Authorizing the Levy of a Special Tax Within Improvement Areas A and B of Community Facilities District No. 2021-1
|X.C.5. Resolution No. LB21/22-10 – Approving and Authorizing the Execution of Three Joint Community Facilities Agreements, and Delegating Authority Related Thereto
|X.D. Act as Legislative Body of the Listed Community Facilities Districts (CFD): CFD No. 90-1, CFD No. 99-1, CFD No. 2002-1, CFD No. 2004-1, CFD No. 2005-1 and CFD. No. 2015-1
|X.D.1. Resolution No. LB21/22-4 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 90-1
|X.D.2. Resolution No. LB21/22-5 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 99-1
|X.D.3. Resolution No. LB21/22-6 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2002-1
|X.D.4. Resolution No. LB21/22-7 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2004-1
|X.D.5. Resolution No. LB21/22-8 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2005-1
|X.D.6. Resolution No. LB21/22-9 – Approving the 2021/22 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2015-1
|X.E. Recommence Acting as Governing Board
|XI. Consent Calendar
|XI.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items
|XI.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel
|XI.B.1. Personnel Report No. 21/22-2
|XI.B.2. Athletic Trainer Services Agreement
|XI.B.3. Memorandum of Understanding Between the Hart Induction Program and Birmingham Community Charter High School
|XI.B.4. Memorandum of Understanding Between the Hart Induction Program and Granada Hills Charter High School
|XI.B.5. Memorandum of Understanding Between the Hart Induction Program and the Newhall School District
|XI.B.6. Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Trustees of Boston University, School of Social Work
|XI.B.7. Internship Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Brandman University
|XI.C. Consent Calendar-Curriculum/Instruction
|XI.C.1. New/Revised Course Adoptions, 2021/22
|XI.C.2. Recommendation of Instructional Materials, 2021/22
|XI.C.3. Amendment No. 2 to the Sub-Award Agreement for Middle College High School Program Grant (Santa Clarita Community College District)
|XI.C.4. Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Sulphur Springs Union School District for the Provision of Counseling Services
|XI.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
|XI.D.1. Ratification of Contract with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to Develop and Implement School-Based COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinics 2020-2023
|XI.D.2. Agreement for Consultant Services with Leadership Associates, LLC, for Strategic Planning
|XI.D.3. Renewal of Mass Notification Systems (Blackboard Inc.)
|XI.D.4. Acceptance of Monetary Donations
|XI.D.5. Purchasing through California-Approved Piggyback Contracts
|XI.D.6. Agreement for Home-to-School Routing Software (3DEZRouting Inc.)
|XI.D.7. Agreement for Vision Screening Services (Wayne W. Hoeft Vision Screening Services), 2021/22
|XI.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
|XI.E.1. Bond Oversight Committee Member Term Extension (Measure SA)
|XI.E.2. Ratification of the Vote Center Facility Use Agreement with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk for the September 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial Recall Election
|XI.E.3. Ratification of Contracts Issued Between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021, for Miscellaneous Facilities Construction and Operations Projects
|XI.E.4. Notice of Completion – Castaic High School Parking Lot Improvements Project (R.C. Becker and Son, Inc.)
|XI.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
|XI.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
|XI.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
|XII. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
|XIII. Second Closed Session
|XIII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
|XIII.B. Second Closed Session Items
|XIII.C. Return to Public Session
|XIII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
|XIV. Adjournment
|Disability Information:
|In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
You can be the first one to leave a comment.