Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award. Emily’s Gold Award project, titled “Savored Memories Will Never Be Forgotten,” created resources for families in the Greater Los Angeles community who have members battling cognitive decline. Her project encouraged connection, supported families in making lasting memories and brought joy to senior community members.
“When I was 12 years old, my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” Emily said. “I remember how difficult it was to find activities that would bring her joy. I used my personal experience as inspiration and worked to empower others to confidently interact with their family members who have these diseases. This Gold Award project is dedicated to my Nana.”
Emily created a website and wrote an article with resources and activities families can do together to strengthen cognition and create memories. Her article titled “A Teenager’s Perspective on Caring for a Senior Family Member,” encourages younger family members to play an active role in their grandparents’ or other elderly family members’ lives. She also built a raised garden bed and sensory boards, partnering with OneGeneration, an intergenerational daycare facility.
On June 4, GSGLA honored the largest Gold Award class in the nation for the 12th year in a row at a ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Center; a total of 212 local Girl Scouts contributed over 20,000 hours implementing sustainable change in their communities. Projects focused on reducing carbon footprints, introducing underrepresented groups to technology, raising fentanyl awareness among teens, and managing mental and physical health, to name a few.
About the Girl Scout Gold Award
Girl Scouts in 10th – 12th grades can earn the Gold Award—the highest award in Girl Scouting—by developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond. The Gold Award is a national standard that acknowledges a Girl Scout’s accomplishments, leadership, commitment, creativity, and personal effort to make the world a better place. Each Gold Award is a significant achievement in a Girl Scout’s life and an extension and compilation of all she has learned through her Girl Scout experience. Outside of regular schoolwork and extracurricular activities, Girl Scouts spend 80+ hours solving a problem in their community they are passionate about. Girl Scouts who achieve the Gold Award distinguish themselves from peers through their perseverance and grit, while building their resumes that set them up for college scholarships and future career opportunities. According to recent research, Girl Scouts who earn the Gold Award are:
– More likely to fill leadership roles at work and in their personal lives and are more civically engaged than their non-Girl Scout peers.
– Seventy-two percent of Gold Award Girl Scouts said earning their Gold Award helped them get a scholarship.
– Once achieved, Gold Award Girl Scouts entering any of the U.S. military branches will immediately rise one rank.
About Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 33,000 girls in partnership with more than 17,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Los Angeles, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STE(A)M, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org.
The NAACP Santa Clarita branch will celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed, with its inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration on Friday, June 16. Proceeds will benefit the Future Leaders Scholarship Fund.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of SCV foster youth, 15 of whom were celebrated for education milestones.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin' and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.
A free Concert at The Park by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be held Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Beast Pavilion at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a tentative budget workshop and business meeting Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
Change can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Ready for the next “Coffee With a Cop?” Save the date. Join deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 27047 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Diverse women from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce leadership invite all women who are interested in a diverse workforce to attend the Tuesday, June 13 meeting of InfluenceHER at Marston's Restaurant, 24011 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The award which honors Lucid, who retired in June of 2018, after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the Saugus Union District, will be given to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of students in the District.
