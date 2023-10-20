Hart District’s Kathy Hunter Named NASW-CA Community Member of Year

William S. Hart Union High School District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter was named California’s 2023 State Community Member of the Year at an awards ceremony held on Friday, Oct. 20, as part of the 2023 National Association of Social Workers California Annual Conference. Hunter will move forward to represent California at the national level.
Hunter was first awarded with the Santa Clarita National Association of Social Workers Member of the Year before being selected as the 2023 State Community Member of the Year. The Community Member of the Year is a non-social worker whose public service accomplishments reflect the values and mission of professional social work.
The awardee in this category has diverse and multicultural experience and works to improve the quality of life of at-promise and vulnerable communities.
This award honors Hunter for her significant contributions to service at-promise student populations, improving academic, social and emotional outcomes for students, serving and assisting families and utilizing a diverse and multicultural approach to ensure “Every Student is Opportunity Ready.”
“We are so happy that Kathy has received this well-deserved recognition for her visionary leadership with social workers in our district,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “It is not an exaggeration to say that Kathy is one of the most transformative leaders I have ever worked with. Our district has been changed for the better because of her influence. Please join me in congratulating our esteemed colleague, Kathy Hunter!”
Saugus High School senior Robbie Haring recently took on the task of restoring the Saugus "S" for his Eagle Scout project. On the hillside above Saugus High School the famous Saugus "S" has been rebuilt, repainted and will light up at night.
The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce its 2022-2023 official California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results. Students in grades 3 – 6 participated in the annual state assessment to measure their English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics grade level proficiency in the spring of 2023.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed Oct. 23-28 as Flood Preparedness Week. The annual dedication aims to raise flood risk awareness within LA County communities while encouraging residents to take proactive steps to prepare for the upcoming storm season.
The city of Santa Clarita is preparing for Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 looking for enthusiastic residents to join with other volunteers on this day of community service. Make A Difference Day is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and help positively impact the community.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with contractor the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, have announced that Simi Valley Non-Profit Spay and Neuter Clinic will be providing local low-cost spay/neuter services for pet owners in financial need every Monday, starting Nov. 6.
We are closing in on the completion of a project that I have been waiting for since its inception. Today, Friday, Oct. 20 we will cut the ribbon and officially welcome commuters and residents alike to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center!
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Flora Peugnet (women's golf) and Joseph Marsh (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 9-14.
In celebration of National Adoption Month this November, Children’s Bureau is excited to announce a special virtual orientation on Nov. 16, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.
FosterAll, a nonprofit organization, celebrates National Adoption month with its ongoing mission of over 38 years to find loving and nurturing parents to foster/adopt the thousands of children in foster care in Southern California.
