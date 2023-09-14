Hart Governing Board Recognizes Teachers of the Year

Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
The District Teacher of the Year is Casey Cuny, an English teacher at Valencia High School.
The entire list of Hart School District Teachers of the Year honored Wednesday night were:
Michael Koegle, Academy of the Canyons
Kevin Fulleman, Arroyo Seco Junior High School
Pamela Thompson, Bowman High School
Joshua Underwood, Canyon High School
Ashley Albrecht, Castaic High School
Jessica Mendez, Golden Oak Adult School
Jaide McClinton Yoakum, Golden Valley High School
Nicholas Gravel, Hart High School
Erika Garcia, La Mesa Junior High School
Michele Engerran, Learning Post Academy
Holly Reed, Placerita Junior High School
Erin McHorney, Rancho Pico Junior High School
Nancy James, Rio Norte Junior High School
Ulrike Skillman, Saugus High School
Priscilla Lofton, Sequoia School
Mandi Hatfield, Sierra Vista Junior High School
Casey Cuny, Valencia High School
Anne Konrad, West Ranch High School
“I invite you to join me in a heartfelt celebration of the remarkable achievements of our 2023/24 Teachers of the Year! These dedicated educators put their heart and soul into their work, tirelessly striving to prepare every student for a bright future,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Their unwavering commitment, tireless efforts, and genuine compassion for their students make them truly deserving of this exceptional recognition.”
