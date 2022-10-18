Hart Regiment Takes First Place at Rowland Field Tournament

The William S. Hart Regiment Band & Color Guard, also known as the Regiment, performed Saturday in the 52nd Annual Rowland Field Tournament hosted by Rowland High School.
In spite of the rain, thunder and lightning, the Regiment was able to perform their show entitled EmBELLished which included four music selections and took home 1st place with the highest score and Sweepstakes for every category. The Hart Regiment is under the direction of Anthony Bailey. Percussion instructors: Paul Curci and Matt LeVeque. Visual staff: Eric Gamboa, Andrew Rodriguez and Connor Siroky. Colorguard staff – Anthony Garcia. Drum majors – Izzy Schrack and Riley Green.
The Regiment is a 4A division band and has won SCSBOA state marching band championships 14 times. They have won more championships than any other band in the State.
The Regiment is excited to host the upcoming 38th Annual Rampage Field Tournament at the College of the Canyons – Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Thirty-two marching bands from Southern California are scheduled to perform. Tickets for Adults – $12, Students and Seniors – $10, Children under 5 are free.
The William S. Hart Union School District reports Hart High School science teacher Paula Bae has been named one of nine finalists in the 2023 California Teacher of the Year competition by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Adel Villalobos, Lief’s chief executive officer and founder, delivered a keynote address at the fifth annual Los Angeles County Bioscience Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 54 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 22 deaths and 1,532 new cases countywide.
California State University, Northridge will be hosting a dozen fellows — from the California Volunteers program in the Office of the Governor — who will be working with CSUN faculty and students to develop ways to mitigate the impact of climate change.
For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first eight cases of avian flu in L.A. County, including three Canada Geese and a Black-crowned Night Heron in Long Beach, three Canada Geese in the city of Los Angeles and one Canada Goose in Cerritos.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.
A first-of-its-kind fleet of full-service medical clinics on wheels will began making daily stops at homeless encampments throughout Los Angeles County last week to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness.
Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.
