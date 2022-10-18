Hart Regiment Takes First Place at Rowland Field Tournament

The William S. Hart Regiment Band & Color Guard, also known as the Regiment, performed Saturday in the 52nd Annual Rowland Field Tournament hosted by Rowland High School.

In spite of the rain, thunder and lightning, the Regiment was able to perform their show entitled EmBELLished which included four music selections and took home 1st place with the highest score and Sweepstakes for every category. The Hart Regiment is under the direction of Anthony Bailey. Percussion instructors: Paul Curci and Matt LeVeque. Visual staff: Eric Gamboa, Andrew Rodriguez and Connor Siroky. Colorguard staff – Anthony Garcia. Drum majors – Izzy Schrack and Riley Green.

The Regiment is a 4A division band and has won SCSBOA state marching band championships 14 times. They have won more championships than any other band in the State.

The Regiment is excited to host the upcoming 38th Annual Rampage Field Tournament at the College of the Canyons – Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Thirty-two marching bands from Southern California are scheduled to perform. Tickets for Adults – $12, Students and Seniors – $10, Children under 5 are free.

For more information check out https://www.hartregiment.com/rampage.

