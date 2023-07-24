header image

1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
| Monday, Jul 24, 2023
Hurricane Harbor
Parkgoers try to beat the heat Monday at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Valencia. Photo by MacKenzie Jones.


The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 8 p.m., as high temperatures have been forecast.

A heat advisory has also been issued for the following areas:

Santa Susana Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to Wednesday, July 26, to 8 p.m.

Calabasas/Agoura Hills: Tuesday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to Wednesday, July 26, to 8 p.m.

West Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 25,, from 10 a.m. to Wednesday, July 26, to 8 p.m.

East Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to Wednesday, July 26, to 8 p.m.

West San Fernando Valley: Tuesday, July 25, from 10am to Wednesday, July 26, to 8 p.m.

East San Fernando Valley: Tuesday, July 25, from 10am to Wednesday, July 26, to 8 p.m.

San Gabriel Valley: Tuesday, July 25, from 10am to Wednesday, July 26, to 8 p.m.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

– Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

– Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars.

– Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

– Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

– Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

– If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purpose

– Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone, and pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor or relative, I encourage you to check on them throughout the day to make sure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 8 p.m., as high temperatures have been forecast.
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookies
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookies
Trader Joe’s announced Friday the recall of two of its cookie products after discovering they could contain rocks.
Red Cross Announces SCV Blood Drives
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
Red Cross Announces SCV Blood Drives
After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Aug. 2: Get Your Scare On, Universal Hosts Halloween Horror Night Job Fair
Want to get in on the frightening fun at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights? Stop by their job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The fair will be hosted at the talent office at 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608.
Aug. 16: SCV Chamber Mixer at Princess Cruises
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce August Business After Hours Mixer will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Princess Cruises from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 24883 Anza Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
July 25: SUSD Holds Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:40 p.m.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Summer is in full force and it's slated to be a scorcher of a weekend. Los Angeles County has many ways for you to stay cool for free.
July 25: Alzheimer’s Association Presents Coffee and Conversations
The Alzheimer's Association presents Coffee and Conversations, an early-stage social engagement program, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This group meets virtually on Zoom and is for anyone living with any kind of early stage dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease, senile dementia, Lewy Body, stroke, etc.
July 27: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Solarverse
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Solarverse Energy Solutions, 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
July 29: Volunteers Sought for Summer Reading Finale
The city of Santa Clarita Public Library is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Reading Finale event to be held Saturday, July 29 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept 16: 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up, Environmental Expo
The 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up and Environmental Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River; one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
