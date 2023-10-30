Henry Mayo Names Vicki White Chief Nursing Officer

Vicki White has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
White joined Henry Mayo in July of this year as interim CNO.
White has more than 20 years of CNO experience. She recently served in a variety of not-for-profit settings as a nursing executive, most recently in a large faith-based system where her responsibilities included acute and ambulatory operational oversight. She is a steadfast advocate for family inclusion in patient care, including inviting families into the planning of improvements to better serve patients’ needs.
“We brought Vicki on in July because of her deep experience and clinical expertise,” said Kevin Klockenga, Henry Mayo president and CEO. “Since joining us she has developed strong relationships with her peers on the Executive Leadership Team, her nursing leadership team and with the medical staff. Her enthusiastic and passionate leadership will support us in achieving our patient experience and quality improvement goals.”
White holds a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of San Francisco and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of California, San Francisco.
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell voiced their utter dissatisfaction Monday with Los Angeles County’s delayed roll-out of a small property owner rent relief program approved by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24, 2023, and have called for an audit to both examine the process and identify the reasons for those delays.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, to demolish the Weldon Canyon Road bridge.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Saugus Union School District has been awarded again for its efforts at ensuring student wellness is a priority for all students. This year’s grant submission was “Creating a Culture of Inclusivity and Kindness” throughout the Saugus School District.
The California Air Resources Board approved an update to its regulation that controls emissions from refrigerant used for the repair of automotive air conditioning systems by removing a canister consumer fee and phasing in a transition toward recycled refrigerant.
The Valley Industry Association will host an exclusive event where attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a distinguished panel of industry experts in robotics in the workplace during a luncheon meeting to be held Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons climbed five spots in the most recent California Community College Sports Information Directors Association poll while also remaining in this week's United Soccer Coaches national rankings.
The study of plants will soon never be the same for young minds at SCVi, iLEAD Agua Dulce and iLEAD Exploration, all part of the iLEAD Public Charter School Network in the Santa Clarita Valley. On Sunday, Nov. 5 the students' experiments to determine whether certain plants can grow in space will be included as part of a SpaceX mission bound for the International Space Station.
The convenience store of the future is now open at Six Flags Magic Mountain. The theme park officially opened a new store in a heavily trafficked area that will give park guests the ability to grab drinks, snacks and other refreshments and leave without having to check out.
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility” by Santa Clarita artist Frank Rock at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. This art exhibition will be on display from Monday, Oct. 30, through Tuesday, Nov. 28, with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
