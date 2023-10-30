header image

1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
Henry Mayo Names Vicki White Chief Nursing Officer
| Monday, Oct 30, 2023

Vicki WhiteVicki White has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

White joined Henry Mayo in July of this year as interim CNO.

White has more than 20 years of CNO experience. She recently served in a variety of not-for-profit settings as a nursing executive, most recently in a large faith-based system where her responsibilities included acute and ambulatory operational oversight. She is a steadfast advocate for family inclusion in patient care, including inviting families into the planning of improvements to better serve patients’ needs.

“We brought Vicki on in July because of her deep experience and clinical expertise,” said Kevin Klockenga, Henry Mayo president and CEO. “Since joining us she has developed strong relationships with her peers on the Executive Leadership Team, her nursing leadership team and with the medical staff. Her enthusiastic and passionate leadership will support us in achieving our patient experience and quality improvement goals.”

White holds a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of San Francisco and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of California, San Francisco.
