Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are holding off on healthcare needs. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is reminding the community that it remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The full statement below:

Our community has responded well to stay-at-home and social distancing recommendations. Thank you for doing your part to “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 is having another impact: Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and across the entire country, it’s clear that people are putting off needed visits to hospital emergency departments out of fear of the coronavirus. Frankly, this worries us.

COVID-19 can be a frightening disease. It’s understandable why people are trying to stay home and are avoiding areas where they fear the novel coronavirus could be spread.

I am writing to assure you that Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is not such a place.

We are here to serve all patients. We have taken steps to make sure we provide medical care in a way that’s safe for our patients, our employees and our physicians. We have strict processes in place to isolate and treat suspected COVID-19 patients and to protect all others who come to our Emergency Department or anywhere else in our hospital.

If you have an urgent healthcare need, please do not delay a visit to our Emergency Department. If you experience symptoms that would have caused you to come to our Emergency Department in the past, please come in to be evaluated. It is important to seek timely care for urgent medical problems to have the best outcomes and a quicker recovery.

We are open 24/7 and ready to take care of you.

Additionally, Henry Mayo is safely open for elective surgeries, with screening processes in place, and we encourage you to contact your physician if you have delayed necessary or preventive procedures. Our Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center is seeing patients daily, again with safety processes in place, as are most of our outpatient locations. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you are in need of healthcare services, or have any questions about our safety precautions.

For a full list of our services and their contact information, please visit henrymayo.com.

Henry Mayo is proud to be your community hospital. Working with you, we are responding to COVID -19 in our community. Our mission though, is to improve the health of our community through compassion and excellence in healthcare services, and we want you to know our vital services are open for emergency and preventive care.

Sincerely

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

