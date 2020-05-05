[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits
| Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Henry Mayo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are holding off on healthcare needs. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is reminding the community that it remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The full statement below:

Our community has responded well to stay-at-home and social distancing recommendations. Thank you for doing your part to “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 is having another impact: Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and across the entire country, it’s clear that people are putting off needed visits to hospital emergency departments out of fear of the coronavirus. Frankly, this worries us.

COVID-19 can be a frightening disease. It’s understandable why people are trying to stay home and are avoiding areas where they fear the novel coronavirus could be spread.

I am writing to assure you that Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is not such a place.

We are here to serve all patients. We have taken steps to make sure we provide medical care in a way that’s safe for our patients, our employees and our physicians. We have strict processes in place to isolate and treat suspected COVID-19 patients and to protect all others who come to our Emergency Department or anywhere else in our hospital.

If you have an urgent healthcare need, please do not delay a visit to our Emergency Department. If you experience symptoms that would have caused you to come to our Emergency Department in the past, please come in to be evaluated. It is important to seek timely care for urgent medical problems to have the best outcomes and a quicker recovery.

We are open 24/7 and ready to take care of you.

Additionally, Henry Mayo is safely open for elective surgeries, with screening processes in place, and we encourage you to contact your physician if you have delayed necessary or preventive procedures. Our Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center is seeing patients daily, again with safety processes in place, as are most of our outpatient locations. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you are in need of healthcare services, or have any questions about our safety precautions.

For a full list of our services and their contact information, please visit henrymayo.com.

Henry Mayo is proud to be your community hospital. Working with you, we are responding to COVID -19 in our community. Our mission though, is to improve the health of our community through compassion and excellence in healthcare services, and we want you to know our vital services are open for emergency and preventive care.

Sincerely

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355

Tel: (661) 200.2000 | henrymayo.com
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 56,212 confirmed cases and 2,317 deaths.
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a Virtual (Regular) Meeting Wednesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m.
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Flattening the curve has been achieved. Reopening some businesses is occurring. Now is the time to reopen hospital doors and allow loved ones back in.
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
As we move further into these unprecedented and uncharted times, I’ve had people ask how the City prepares for such occasions and how we ensure that Santa Clarita will be resilient.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are holding off on healthcare needs. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is reminding the community that it remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits
COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education, but for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.
COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps.
CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online panel of education experts to reach out and hear directly from frontline educators at schools across California.
May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators
WiSH Foundation, Henry Mayo to Continue Free Interactive Workouts
Due to the tremendous participation in and positive response to their “Workout with a Master Trainer” event in March, the WiSH Education Foundation is excited to partner with Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and offer additional free, interactive workouts for the community.
WiSH Foundation, Henry Mayo to Continue Free Interactive Workouts
Mother Daughter Chalk Art Team Brings Joy to Saugus Neighborhood
Every day, you can find Vanessa Ferrero-Betancourt and her 11-year-old daughter Ava Betancourt on the driveway of their Saugus home for hours at a time.
Mother Daughter Chalk Art Team Brings Joy to Saugus Neighborhood
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 4-9: SCVEDC Marks National Economic Development Week
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is marking National Economic Development Week from May 4-9, joining communities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact.
May 4-9: SCVEDC Marks National Economic Development Week
Newsom: California Can Begin Modifying Stay-at-Home Order Friday
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that based on the state’s progress in meeting metrics tied to indicators, the state can begin to move into Stage 2 of modifying the stay at home order this Friday, May 8, with guidelines released Thursday, May 7.
Newsom: California Can Begin Modifying Stay-at-Home Order Friday
California Monday: 54,937 Cases, 2,254 Deaths
California has had 54,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,254 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 54,937 Cases, 2,254 Deaths
Villanueva: Violent Crimes Down 10%; 3 COVID-Related Citations, 55 Arrests
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced a 10% total decline in violent crimes compared to 2019, with a decrease of 4% in criminal homicides and a 33% drop in rapes reported.
Villanueva: Violent Crimes Down 10%; 3 COVID-Related Citations, 55 Arrests
L.A. County Monday: 581 SCV Cases; Val Verde Jumps to 92
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 568 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths from the disease, with 581 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 581 SCV Cases; Val Verde Jumps to 92
U.S. Expects Virus Death Rate to Double Come June
Roughly twice as many people will die of COVID-19 every day in the United States by this time next month, the Trump administration is projecting, according to death rate modeling made public Monday.
U.S. Expects Virus Death Rate to Double Come June
The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
One unforeseen variable about “reopening” is Mother Nature, and the effect of increasing temperatures on the virus. Most types of coronavirus are negatively impacted by warmer environments. We do not yet know if this variable is true with COVID-19.
The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
