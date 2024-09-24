Henry Mayo Hosting Panel of Breast Cancer Survivors

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Girl Talk series will feature a panel of four breast cancer survivors on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The four breast cancer survivors will share their breast cancer journeys. Amanda Woodworth, MD, Breast Surgical Oncologist, Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, will moderate the panel and answer questions about prevention, genetics, surgery or other topics.

“I am very excited for this Girl Talk. For every Girl Talk we bring in a panel of experts to speak about particular topics,” said Woodworth. “Who better to speak about how to support those who are diagnosed with and going through treatment for breast cancer than those who have been through it themselves. We have an amazing panel of inspiring breast cancer survivors who are true experts on the needs of a woman diagnosed with breast cancer.”

The session will take place in the Henry Mayo Center on the hospital campus. Those wishing to attend can sign up at henrymayo.com/girltalk.

Girl Talk is a social and informative series offering women the opportunity to engage with local medical experts in a relaxed, open setting. The event features a free-flowing format without formal presentations, allowing plenty of time for attendees to ask questions and discuss topics related to breast cancer awareness. Guests can enjoy refreshments and appetizers while participating in the conversation.

