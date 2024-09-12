Oct. 17: Health & Wellness Forum The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the Fifth Annual Health and Wellness Forum – The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

Dive deep into the game-changing impact of A.I. in healthcare. This isn’t just another tech talk, it’s your gateway to unlocking unprecedented cost savings and elevating the health and wellness of your workforce.

A.I. is not just a buzzword, it’s a powerhouse reshaping industries and setting new standards. In healthcare, it’s driving innovation, slashing costs and enhancing employee well-being in ways previously unimaginable. How can your business ride this wave of transformation? Find out how integrating A.I. in healthcare can slash employee healthcare expenses, supercharge productivity and create new avenues for growth.

The event starts with breakfast at 7:45 a.m. and the program beings at 8 a.m.

Members are $45 and non-members pay $65 for a ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the website.

