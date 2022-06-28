header image

Henry Mayo's NICU Celebrating 10th Anniversary
| Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
NICU

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of its Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The unit opened in June of 2012.

Since it opened the Henry Mayo NICU has cared for over 1,500 babies.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Ullman Family, for the last ten years we’ve been able to provide top-notch care to the SCV’s tiniest patients here at Henry Mayo,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “We thank them for making it possible to bring this much-needed service to our community.”

The Kim and Steven Ullman NICU has 11 beds in state-of-the-art private rooms. The unit is conveniently located adjacent to Henry Mayo’s new Center for Women and Newborns.

“It’s reassuring to expectant mothers to know there is a state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit here at Henry Mayo should they need one for their babies,” said Lori Matzner, Henry Mayo’s Director for Maternal and Child Health Services. “It’s very rewarding to care for these babies and then watch them go home with their happy families!”

###

About Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. In 2019 Henry Mayo opened a patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.
