House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

I make house calls. Most of my patients are older than 65. Some are bedridden and immobile. They could be susceptible to COVID-19.

Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers.

What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional? There are none.

As logical human beings, may I suggest the following for healthcare professionals?

– Everyone wears masks and gloves including the patient;

– If you have other PPEs (personal protective equipment), wear them;

– Minimize family members in the room, and maintain social distancing;

– Decontaminate tools such as blood pressure cuffs, thermometers, pulse oximeters and stethoscopes, while thoroughly washing hands before and after the exam;

– Don’t sit down;

– Carefully calibrate time with your patient diminishing exposure;

– Don’t see patients if you have a cough, fever or even remotely feel you are infected;

– Call the patient beforehand, making sure they don’t have symptoms;

– Determine if the visit can be delayed until the crisis is over;

– Utilize telemedicine if possible through a phone conversation, FaceTime or Skype.

Please feel free to make suggestions.

During a house call, preventing the exchange of COVID-19 between healthcare workers and patients is imperative.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.