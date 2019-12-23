Hundreds Sign Pedestrian Bridge Petition After Saugus Death

In an effort to improve pedestrians’ experience in Saugus, several hundred residents have signed a petition for the addition of a pedestrian bridge on Copper Hill Drive after a woman died Dec. 13 in a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 500 supporters signed the “street light or pedestrian bridge for Copperhill!!!!” petition, which resident Denise Placencio started on Change.org.

The petition suggests a street light or a pedestrian bridge be installed at Paragon Drive or Courtland Way “to protect the public walking and crossing the street and/or to stop people from speeding,” reads a description of the petition as posted by Placencio, who was unavailable for comment Monday.

“Copper (Hill Drive) between Haskell (Canyon Road) and McBean Parkway has become a literal speedway,” the description said. “A woman was killed last night and a light or a bridge may have prevented her death.”

On Friday, Dec. 13, Heidi Levy, 69, was struck and killed in a nighttime traffic collision on Copper Hill Drive at Gold Canyon Drive. Several pedestrians were in the area at the time of the crash, according to witnesses, near Wakefield Court’s Winter Wonderland, a popular street that draws heavy foot traffic each year to view its Christmas light displays.

Several supporters of the petition commented on the page’s “reasons for signing” section that speeding on Copper Hill Drive has worsened over time.

“I live there. People drive reckless. Everyone speeds. For the safety of my kids and others, we need a light,” read a comment from Rachael Cleveland.

“Signing because we already lost one life, we shouldn’t have to lose another to make a change,” another comment read.

The city of Santa Clarita did not indicate whether it has responded to petitioners but is “always looking for ways to improve the safety for all who walk, ride and drive in our city,” according to a statement by Carrie Lujan, the city’s communications manager.

“As part of our Heads Up traffic-safety campaign, we encourage people to use the amenities available to them to safely cross the street such as crosswalks and pedestrian bridges,” she added.