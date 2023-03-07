I-5 North County Enhancements

I-5 Enhancement Project Construction, Road Closures

Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023

As part of the I-5 North County Enhancement Project, Metro will be extending the existing Rye Canyon Road bridge to accommodate the new HOV lanes along the I-5 corridor now through March 12.

Construction will take place along the outside shoulders, center median and along Rye Canyon Road adjacent to the I-5, with potential overnight lane closures.

Intermittent traffic control and potential lane closures are anticipated through Friday, March 12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as needed.

Full closures of Rye Canyon Road between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford will also take place Tuesday, March 7 if needed, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as needed.

Detours Available:

Traveling NB on The Old Road, turn left on Henry Mayo Drive, enter EB SR-126/Newhall Ranch Road, continue on Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Traveling SB on The Old Road, turn left on Magic Mountain Parkway, left on McBean Parkway, left on Newhall Ranch Road, continue Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Traveling westbound on Rye Canyon Road, turn left on Newhall Ranch Road, right on McBean Parkway, right on Magic Mountain Parkway, continue to The Old Road/Rye Canyon Road.

As a reminder, speed limit within the construction zone on the I-5 is 55 mph.

For more information visit metro.net/i-5-enhancements or call (213) 922-2772.

