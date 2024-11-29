header image

November 29
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
iLEAD Eighth Grader Zoya Kalinsky Advocates for Global Education Reform
| Friday, Nov 29, 2024
Zola Kalinsky

Zoya Kalinsky, an eighth grader at iLEAD Hybrid Charter School in the Santa Clarita Valley, a tuition-free TK-12 institution, has emerged as a powerful voice for global education reform.

Kalinsky’s journey began when she first stepped onto the world stage during the United Nation’s official commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in 2023. As part of the UN Women’s UNiTE Campaign’s 16 Days of Activism, Kalinsky delivered an impactful speech on her personal experiences with bullying and its broader implications for women and girls. Her words resonated, marking the arrival of a bold and thoughtful young leader.

Since then, Kalinsky has continued to advocate for UN Sustainable Development Goal #4: ensuring inclusive, equitable and quality education for all. She is passionate about bringing young people’s perspectives to decision-making spaces, emphasizing the importance of including those directly impacted by global policies.

“Nothing about us without us,” Kalinsky said, highlighting the need for young voices to shape the future of education.

During this year’s United Nations General Assembly week, Kalinsky participated in several impactful events. She delivered closing remarks at the Adolescent Girl Investment Plan Youth Power Summit, held at the Blue Gallery, emphasizing the need for greater investment in girls’ education.

Kalinsky also engaged with the UN’s Department of Global Communications, where her message calling for an end to bullying and violence was shared widely through their official media channels.

She also participated in the Feminist Futures Festival, organized by Restless Development. At this event, Kalinsky presented her anti-bullying artwork and performed an original piano composition, demonstrating how creativity and advocacy can intersect to deliver powerful messages.

Kalinsky’s advocacy focuses on advancing personalized, adaptive learning methods that cater to the diverse needs of students. She believes education should be a lifelong journey, where each individual is supported in reaching their full potential. By integrating technology and innovation, she seeks to create more equitable systems that ensure no learner is left behind.

Beyond her advocacy, Kalinsky is an accomplished public speaker fluent in English and Russian and proficient in French. She credits iLEAD Hybrid’s independent study program, iLEAD Exploration, for giving her the flexibility to balance her rigorous academic schedule with her global advocacy.

“My school has given me the freedom to learn and grow, both in and out of the classroom,” Kalinsky said.

“We are incredibly proud of Zoya for using her voice to advocate for a better future for all,” said Amanda Fischer, Superintendent of iLEAD Hybrid Charter School. “At iLEAD, we work to empower our learners to pursue their passions and become agents of change. We are thrilled to have provided Zoya with the flexible learning environment she needed to excel both academically and as a global advocate.”

As she continues her journey, Kalinsky remains focused on leveraging her platform to drive meaningful change in education, championing a vision where every child has the opportunity to thrive.

Follow Kalinsky’s journey on social media at www.instagram.com/zoyakalinsky/.

Watch Kalinsky’s address at the United Nations, calling for an end to bullying: https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1k/k1k8s8iurw.
