1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
| Monday, Oct 4, 2021

In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County LibraryL.A. County Library is excited to announce that in-person programs are returning to many of its locations starting in October. Participating libraries are offering weekly Smarty Pants Storytime programs specially designed for toddlers and preschoolers, ages 2 – 5, to help increase school readiness. Additional events for other ages, like school age kids and teens, will begin at select libraries.

Smarty Pants Storytime events kick off Monday, Oct. 4 at 21 locations, expanding to 45 locations later in the month. Designed in collaboration with the L.A. County Office of Education, Smarty Pants Storytime helps prepare early learners for school by introducing core school readiness competencies based on state curriculum standards, and equipping kids (and their caregivers) with the tools necessary to be successful learners.

While enjoying books, songs, rhymes, and movement, and having fun, young learners will build early literacy skills, basic math skills, social skills, and more.

Attendance for in-person is limited and advanced registration is required. Registration begins one week in advance of each event. To learn more about upcoming events and register, go to LACountyLibrary.org/events and filter by date or location.

“L.A. County Library is committed to supporting early childhood literacy,” says Skye Patrick, L.A. County Library director. “Getting kids to enjoy reading and learning at a young age is critical to their development. We are pleased to once again offer in-person programs, both to welcome our customers back to our libraries, and to assist those who may not have access to early learning opportunities, so that their children can thrive both inside and outside of the library.”

For your safety and the safety of staff, face coverings are required and must be worn over the mouth and nose at all times by program attendees ages 2 and up. Please refer to our list of safety guidelines and procedures when planning your visit, found at LACountyLibrary.org/reopening.

About L.A. County Library

Founded in 1912, L.A. County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 libraries and mobile fleet of 18 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMōs (maker mobiles), 1 Reading Machine, and 8 outreach vehicles. L.A. County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.
