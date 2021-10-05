In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library

L.A. County Library is excited to announce that in-person programs are returning to many of its locations starting in October. Participating libraries are offering weekly Smarty Pants Storytime programs specially designed for toddlers and preschoolers, ages 2 – 5, to help increase school readiness. Additional events for other ages, like school age kids and teens, will begin at select libraries.
Smarty Pants Storytime events kick off Monday, Oct. 4 at 21 locations, expanding to 45 locations later in the month. Designed in collaboration with the L.A. County Office of Education, Smarty Pants Storytime helps prepare early learners for school by introducing core school readiness competencies based on state curriculum standards, and equipping kids (and their caregivers) with the tools necessary to be successful learners.
While enjoying books, songs, rhymes, and movement, and having fun, young learners will build early literacy skills, basic math skills, social skills, and more.
Attendance for in-person is limited and advanced registration is required. Registration begins one week in advance of each event. To learn more about upcoming events and register, go to LACountyLibrary.org/events and filter by date or location.
“L.A. County Library is committed to supporting early childhood literacy,” says Skye Patrick, L.A. County Library director. “Getting kids to enjoy reading and learning at a young age is critical to their development. We are pleased to once again offer in-person programs, both to welcome our customers back to our libraries, and to assist those who may not have access to early learning opportunities, so that their children can thrive both inside and outside of the library.”
For your safety and the safety of staff, face coverings are required and must be worn over the mouth and nose at all times by program attendees ages 2 and up. Please refer to our list of safety guidelines and procedures when planning your visit, found at LACountyLibrary.org/reopening.
About L.A. County Library
Founded in 1912, L.A. County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 libraries and mobile fleet of 18 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMōs (maker mobiles), 1 Reading Machine, and 8 outreach vehicles. L.A. County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:
The beloved butcher shop, Bob’s Country Meats, plans to temporarily close as store owner Keith Mowry is in critical condition fighting an infection at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to daughter-in-law Ariel.
SACRAMENTO - To help fund the California Highway Patrol’s yearlong effort to promote safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, the Department has been awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project IX grant.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday a statewide effort to secure donations with the goal of providing one million books for students and their families
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Santa Clarita City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday to consider buying several parcels of land owned by Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to facilitate the planned extension of Dockweiler Drive through Placerita Canyon.
