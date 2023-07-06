It’s Christmas in July When Donating a Meal for Bridge to Home

Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.
For the 29th consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
