It’s Christmas in July When Donating a Meal for Bridge to Home

It’s Christmas in July at Bridge to Home. When donating a meal to the shelter in July, you will be entered into a drawing to win a free family photo session from Captured, photography by Marcie.

The shelter serves 60 clients who receive three meals a day, 365 days a year. Bridge to Home relies heavily on the generosity of the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate these meals.

Families, friends, clubs, groups, sports teams and co-workers get together to prepare meals and then deliver the food to the shelter. The shelter also accepts restaurant-prepared meals.

Meals needed are:

July 10 Lunch

July 13 Lunch

July 14 Dinner

July 15 Lunch

July 20 Dinner

July 21 Lunch

July 22 Lunch

July 23 Lunch

July 25 Lunch

July 26 Lunch

July 28 Dinner

July 31 Lunch and Dinner

For more information or questions, please contact Gladys Blanco at gladys.blanco@btohome.org.

To sign up visit https://btohome.org/meal-services.

