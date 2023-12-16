Bridge to Home Shelter Offers Naming Opportunities

The future Santa Clarita Bridge to Home Full-Service Interim Shelter, located at 23031 Drayton St. in Newhall is looking for donors seeking naming opportunites.

The shelter offers a variety of gift naming opportunites including

The Bridge to Home shelter campus: $500,000

Culinary Arts $250,000

Women’s and Men’s Dorms $250,000

Residents’ Lounge $100,000

Individual Sleeping Units $10,000

When complete, the 2.9-acre site will house a state-of-the-art, 18,680 square-foot full-service interim housing shelter facility and provide interim housing for 60 individuals and, in the first family shelter in this region, there will be 8 separate apartment-style units that can accommodate up to 32 people. We anticipate serving over 1,000 unduplicated individuals every year at this new facility.

Every space is thoughtfully designed to help the people we serve bridge their way out of homelessness and into permanent housing – large functional kitchen, spacious dining room, technology center, offices for case managers, meeting spaces to accommodate job training, support groups, and community gatherings. The new shelter will also include rooms for physical exams, behavioral health services, and areas for relaxation and exercise. The project is a collaboration between the City of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County. The Bridge to Home Full-Service Interim Housing Center is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

For more information about naming a space at the new shelter, please contact Executive Director, Chris Najarro at chris.najarro@btohome.org or (661) 463-5446.

For more information about Bridge to Home visit www.BtoHome.org.

