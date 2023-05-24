Newhall School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Business Services

Newhall School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Arik Avanesyans as the District’s new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.

Avanesyans, who is originally from Iran and grew up in Glendale, began his career in 2006 by joining the Los Angeles Unified School District. From there, he embarked on a professional path that spanned various districts in California. Through these experiences, Avanesyans honed his expertise in business administration and strategic planning.

Equipped with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from California State University, Los Angeles, and a Master’s in Business Administration from Marshall University, Avanesyans possesses a strong educational foundation that underpins his proficiency in financial management and analysis.

Additionally, he attended the University of Southern California’s School of Business Management Program, where he acquired the leadership and management skills that have allowed him to effect transformational change for any educational institution in his purview.

Avanesyans holds the distinguished title of Certified Chief Business Official. Under the direct supervision of the Superintendent, the Chief Business Official of a school district provides leadership and assumes overall administrative responsibilities for all business services and operations of the district, such as planning, fiscal management, nutrition services, purchasing, and student attendance. Avanesyans ‘ CBO designation reflects his commitment to professional excellence and adherence to the highest standards in his field.

In his free time, Avanesyans follows professional basketball and occasionally takes to the court for pickup games. This love for basketball reflects his ability to find balance and foster teamwork, qualities that also form part of his professional life.

With a deep-rooted passion for education and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on his community, Avanesyans is as glad to be joining Newhall School District as they are to have him on board. The district invites the greater community to join district students, educators, and administrators in welcoming him.

