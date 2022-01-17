Jan. 19: Hart School District’s Regular Meeting

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. ***Masks will be required to enter and remain in the meeting.
Items on the agenda include the appointment of an assistant principal, an update on the Spring Semester in light of the Omicron surge, and an overview of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2022/23 budget.
Public hearings will be held for agenda items X-A and X-B. For instructions to make public comment in the event the meeting is recessed and reconvened in a virtual format, see full agenda below.
Regular Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
January 19, 2022 7:00PM
(Closed Session 5:45 p.m.) This will be an in-person meeting: Administrative Center 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ENTER AND REMAIN IN THE MEETING. The meeting will be livestreamed for those who do not wish to comply with the mask requirement (https://youtu.be/WoGMtanQB_0) Public hearings will be held for agenda items X-A and X-B. Please see the agenda for instructions to make public comment in the event the meeting is recessed and reconvened in a virtual format.
I. Instructions for Submitting Public Comment in the Event the Meeting is Recessed and Reconvened via Teleconferencing in a Virtual Format
Quick Summary / Abstract:
If it should become necessary to recess the meeting and reconvene via teleconferencing in a virtual format pursuant to Governing Board Resolution No. 21/22-13, members of the public may join the Zoom webinar to provide public comment.
By computer: https://hartdistrict-org.zoom.us/j/87803829291?pwd=T3BOWnFBZnFqTTdQcWYvN0lQaS94QT09
Passcode: 769407
By phone: 669 900 6833 Webinar ID: 878 0382 9291 Passcode: 769407
No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.
II. Call to Order
II.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
III. First Closed Session
III.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
III.B. First Closed Session Items
III.B.1. Public Employee Performance Evaluation – Superintendent (2021/22) (per Government Code 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee performance evaluation.
III.B.2. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
III.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
III.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
III.B.5. Appointment of Assistant Principal (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of appointment of Assistant Principal.
III.C. Reconvene to Public Session
IV. Organization
IV.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
IV.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
IV.C. Pledge of Allegiance
IV.D. Approval of Agenda
IV.E. Approval of Minutes
IV.E.1. Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of November 17, 2021
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of November 17, 2021, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of November 17, 2021.
V.A. Extension of Resolution No. 21/22-13 – Determining the Possibility of Holding Governing Board Meetings in a Virtual Format as Authorized by Assembly Bill 361
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Members of the public are encouraged to attend Board meetings and to address the Board concerning any item on the agenda or within the Board’s jurisdiction. However, if attendees at Governing Board meetings refuse to comply with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health masking requirements, they put the health and safety of other attendees at risk. The Board will consider extending Resolution No. 21/22-13 determining the possibility of holding Governing Board Meetings in a virtual format.
Rationale:
On September 17, 2021, the Governor signed Assembly Bill 361 extending the authority of legislative bodies, including school district governing boards, to conduct teleconferencing meetings if the board complies with the requirements of the bill.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has implemented an indoor masking requirement for everyone at K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. This requirement is in line with the California Department of Public Health’s masking requirements. School boards are similarly required to enforce mask requirements in public meetings. When members of the public refuse to comply with health orders by refusing to wear a mask or wearing a mask that does not properly cover both the nose and mouth, it causes disruption to the Governing Board meeting and puts the health and safety of other attendees at risk.
Under Resolution No. 21/22-13, should such an event occur, the Board will approve the recess of the Board meeting and the reconvening of the same meeting, after a thirty (30) minute recess, via teleconferencing in a virtual format and may continue to hold Board meetings in a virtual format for a period not to exceed 30-days.
Recommended Motion:
Extend Resolution No. 21/22-13 determining the possibility of holding Governing Board meetings in a virtual format as authorized by Assembly Bill 361.
V.B. Proclamation Recognizing School Board Recognition Month
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Hart District is proud to join more than 1,000 local educational agencies in the state in recognizing the contributions of Board members during School Board Recognition Month. In this time of unprecedented challenges in nearly every sector of life, Board members have worked tirelessly to help the District establish new ways of ensuring students continue to learn.
Rationale:
Roughly 5,100 California school board trustees — the largest group of elected officials in the state — aid in supporting student success by establishing policy priorities and benchmarks. Trustees provide a critical accountability link between the schools and the community, and offer an accessibility to voters that is unrivaled by other public officeholders.
The Board sets the foundation and vision for the District, directs resources where they are most needed, and ensures accountability to the community by monitoring progress toward goals. Their end goal, of course, is to support and elevate student achievement.
Please join the Hart District in saluting our hard-working Board members for their support of our students through effective policies and for their continuing advocacy for more resources at the state level.
If you wish to address the Governing Board on a topic within the subject matter of its jurisdiction, please complete the Request to Address the Board form and return it to the Secretary to the Board prior to the beginning of the item. Comments regarding the Consent Calendar will be taken during Public Comments. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak. If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.
IX. Information Items
IX.A. Spring Semester Update
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
In light of the Omicron surge, staff will share information on the beginning of the spring semester.
IX.B. Overview of California Governor’s Proposed January Budget for 2022/23
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will provide an overview of the California Governor’s proposed January budget for 2022/23.
IX.C. New, Revised, and Deleted Board Policies, Administrative Regulations, and Exhibit – First Reading
New and revised Board policies (BP), administrative regulations (AR), and exhibit (E) are being brought to the Board for a first reading.
Rationale:
The following Board policies, administrative regulations, and exhibit are being brought to the Board for a first reading. Board members may suggest revisions before the policies, administrative regulations, and exhibit are brought back to the Board for a second reading and adoption of the Board policies.
New
BP 0420.41 Charter School Oversight
E 0420.41 Charter School Oversight
BP 0420.43 Charter School Revocation
BP/AR 4131.1 Teacher Support and Guidance
Revised
AR 4112.22 Staff Teaching English Learners
Delete
BP 4131.5 Professional Growth
AR 4212.22 Staff Teaching Students of Limited English Proficiency
Education Code 35186 requires all school districts in California to file a Williams Uniform Complaint Quarterly Summary with the Los Angeles County Office of Education and the local Governing Board. No complaints were filed between October 1 and December 31, 2021.
IX.E. Initial Bargaining Proposal from California School Employees Association Chapter 349 to the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2021/22 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Presentation of the Initial bargaining proposal from California School Employees Association Chapter 349 to the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2021/22 school year.
Rationale:
Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records. Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer. As a result, the District made the initial proposal available for public review at the District Administrative Center and on the District website, beginning January 14, 2022, until a public hearing is held.
IX.F. Initial Bargaining Proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to California School Employees Association Chapter 349 for the 2021/22 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Presentation of the Initial Bargaining Proposal from William S. Hart Union High School District to California School Employees Association Chapter 349 for the 2021/22 school year.
Rationale:
Government Code Section 3547 requires that the initial bargaining proposals of the District and its employee unions be presented in public session during a Board meeting and that they are thereafter public records. Section 3547 also states that negotiations cannot begin on these proposals until a reasonable time has elapsed after the submission of the proposal to enable the public to become informed and the public has the opportunity to express itself regarding the proposal at a meeting of the public school employer. As a result, the District made the initial proposal available for public review at the District Administrative Center and on the District website, beginning January 14, 2022, until a public hearing is held.
X.A. Public Hearing and Acknowledgment of California School Employee Association (CSEA) Chapter 349’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2021/22 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
CSEA Chapter 349’s initial proposal for negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2021/22 school year is presented for a public hearing and acknowledgement.
Rationale:
The initial bargaining proposal from CSEA Chapter 349 to the William S. Hart Union High School District was posted for the public on January 14, 2022.
The proposal is being presented this evening for public hearing and acknowledgment of receipt by the Governing Board.
Recommended Motion:
Acknowledge receipt of CSEA Chapter 349’s bargaining proposal for negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2021/22 school year.
X.B. Public Hearing and Adoption of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with California School Employee Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 for the 2021/22 School Year
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s initial proposal for negotiations to CSEA Chapter 349 for the 2021/22 school year is presented for public hearing and adoption.
Rationale:
The initial bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to CSEA Chapter 349 was posted for the public on January 14, 2022.
The proposal is being presented this evening for public hearing and adoption by the Governing Board.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt the bargaining proposal from the William S. Hart Union High School District to CSEA Chapter 349 for the 2021/22 school year.
Resolution No. 21/22-29 recognizing February 7-11, 2022, as National School Counseling Week: “School Counseling: Better Together,” is presented for approval.
Rationale:
National School Counseling Week, “School Counseling: Better Together,” will be celebrated from February 7-11, 2022, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of professional school counselors. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. Resolution No. 21/22-29 is attached, and it addresses the commitment school counselors make to students, schools, and the community.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 21/22-29 recognizing February 7-11, 2022, as National School Counseling Week: “School Counseling: Better Together.”
X.D. Resolution No. 21/22-31 Approving and Adopting an Adjusted Trustee Area Plan Following the Release of the 2020 Census Data
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
School districts with trustee area systems are required to review and, if necessary, adjust their trustee area map by March 1, 2022, to ensure population balance.
Rationale:
In 2015, the District transitioned to a by-trustee area election system to ensure compliance with the California Voting Rights Act (“CVRA”). However, following each federal census, the Board must approve adjustments of trustee area boundaries, if necessary, to make sure the population in each trustee area is as nearly as equal as practicable, amongst other considerations. (Education Code section 5019.5(a)) In late September 2020, following a delay due to COVID-19, the 2020 Census data was approved and released by the California Department of Finance.
After review of the current trustee areas, and based on the most recent census data, the District’s demographer determined that the existing trustee area map is now no longer in compliance with California Education Code section 5019.5 since the population is no longer balanced. The demographer has created adjusted map options for consideration to ensure approval, compliance, and submission to County well in advance of the February 28, 2022 deadline. The adjusted map options were previously presented to the community and the Board for review. The Board will consider adoption of a resolution after selection of one of the adjusted map options as its new trustee area map.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-31 approving and adopting an adjusted trustee area plan following the release of the 2020 Census data and select an adjusted trustee area plan.
X.E. Reciprocal Use License Agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District for Parking Related to The Cube and Valencia High School
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Reciprocal Use License Agreement detailing the conditions under which the parking lots of The Cube, owned by the City of Santa Clarita, and Valencia High School may be used by the other party, is presented for approval
Rationale:
The Cube, formerly the Valencia Ice Station, has been purchased and is now operated by The City of Santa Clarita. The previous owner of the Ice Station had worked with the Hart District to allow for Valencia High School student parking during school days. This Reciprocal Use License Agreement now formalizes that process between the City of Santa Clarita and the Hart District, as well as provides for additional parking for Cube events that take place after school hours or on non-school days. These dates and events will be mutually agreed upon between the City and Valencia High School.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Reciprocal Use License Agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District for Parking Related to The Cube and Valencia High School.
X.F. Resolution No. 21/22-28 – Approving the Annual Reportable Fees Report for Fiscal Year 2020/21
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-28, presenting the Annual Reportable Fees Report on developer fees expended in the fiscal year 2020/21, is submitted for approval.
Rationale:
The District has received and expended developer fees, both statutory (Level 1) and/or alternative (Level 2) school facilities fees (“reportable fees”), during fiscal year 2020/21 for the construction and/or modernization of the District’s school facilities to accommodate students from new development.
Government Code Section 66006(b) requires the District make a report available within one hundred eighty (180) days after the last day of each fiscal year detailing certain information on the collection and expenditure of reportable fees. The District made this report, “The William S. Hart Union High School District Annual Reportable Fees Report for Fiscal Year 2020/21, in Compliance with Government Code Sections 66006 and 66001,” available to the public on or before December 27, 2021.
The attached report contains the requisite information and proposed findings concerning reportable fees pursuant to Government Code Sections 66006 and 66001. Further, the District has provided notice of the time and place for this meeting, where the report will be considered for adoption, by mail at least fifteen (15) days prior to the Governing Board meeting, to any interested party who filed a written notice request. The meeting notice has also been posted in the District’s regular public notice posting locations and the District’s website.
Financial Impact:
See attached report. Pursuant to California Government Code Section 66006(a), the District is required to and has deposited reportable fees into a separate capital facilities account (the District uses Fund 25 – Capital Facilities Fund).
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-28 – Approving the Annual Reportable Fees Report for Fiscal Year 2020/21.
X.G. Quote for Canyon High School and Valencia High School Stadium Light Replacement Project (Musco Sports Lighting, LLC)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A quote from Musco Sports Lighting, LLC (Musco), for the Canyon High School and Valencia High School Stadium Light Replacement Project using the Sourcewell piggyback government contract is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District has been in the process of replacing all incandescent and fluorescent fixtures with more energy efficient LED lights. Staff would also like to replace the incandescent light fixtures in the outdoor stadium facilities at Canyon and Valencia High Schools with more energy efficient LED lights. Some of the existing non-LED lights at both stadiums have already started to fail and need to be replaced. Based on discussions with Musco, a retrofit to LED lights could reduce energy usage by 50 to 65 percent.
At the November 4, 2020, Board meeting, the Board authorized the design and creation of bid documents for this project. The design and bid documents were completed and approved by the Division of the State Architect. Musco has provided the District a quote based on the bid documents. Musco is an approved vendor under Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a government agency that procures sports lighting with related supplies and services. Board Policy and Public Contract Code allow the District to use piggyback procurement contracts to purchase supplies and services in order to take advantage of lower costs realized through economics-of-scale.
Staff plans to complete the stadium lighting replacements at both stadiums (Canyon and Valencia High Schools) over the summer.
Financial Impact:
$932,442.95 from Deferred Maintenance Fund (Fund 14).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the quote from Musco Sports Lighting, LLC, for the Canyon High School and Valencia High School Stadium Light Replacement Project using the Sourcewell piggyback government contract.
New, revised, and deleted Board policies (BP) and administrative regulations (AR) are being presented to the Board for a second reading and for approval of the Board policies.
Rationale:
The following new, revised, and deleted Board policies and administrative regulations are being brought to the Board for a second reading and for approval of the Board policies. Changes were made to Board Policy 4131 Staff Development as per the recommendation of the Board at the December 8, 2021, Regular Governing Board meeting.
New
BP/AR 5020 Parent Rights and Responsibilities
BP 5111 Admission
BP/AR 5113.12 District School Attendance Review Board
Revised
BP/AR 1250 Visitors/Outsiders
BP/AR 3514 Environmental Safety
BP 4131 Staff Development
Delete
AR 4131 Staff Development
Recommended Motion:
Approve the following new and revised Board policies: BP 1250 Visitors/Outsiders, BP 3514 Environmental Safety, BP 4131 Staff Development, BP 5020 Parent Rights and Responsibilities, BP 5111 Admission, and BP 5113.12 District School Attendance Review Board.
XI.B.2. Memorandum of Understanding Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association Regarding Hourly Salary for Class Coverage
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association regarding the temporary increase of the hourly salary for unit members providing class coverage only is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The MOU will increase the hourly rate to support student academic achievement and provide instructional support to staff related to COVID-19. There is a need to temporarily increase the hourly rate for unit members who selected payment for class coverage only, through one-time COVID funds, to $50. This MOU will terminate on June 3, 2022.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association regarding the temporary increase of the hourly salary for unit members providing class coverage only.
XI.C.1. Recommendation of Textbook/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2021/22
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A textbook has been recommended for adoption for the 2021/22 school year.
Rationale:
Essentialism– Publisher: Crown Business – Author: McKeown– Course Area: – Social Emotional Learning and Honors English 12 – Grades: 12 – The way of the essentialist isn’t about getting more done in less time. It’s about getting only the right things done. It is not a time management strategy or a productivity technique. It is a systematic discipline for discerning what is absolutely essential, then eliminating everything that is not, so we can make the highest possible contribution towards the things that really matter. By forcing us to apply a more selective criteria for what is essential, the disciplined pursuit of less empowers us to reclaim control of our own choices about where to spend our precious time and energy – instead of giving others the implicit permission to choose for us. Essentialism is not one more thing – it’s a whole new way of doing everything. It’s about doing less, but better, in every area of our lives. Essentialism is a movement whose time has come.
Financial Impact:
Funding from School Funding Account.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for public review.
XI.C.2. Request for Overnight/Out-of-State Trips – Hart, Saugus and West Ranch High Schools
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve overnight/out-of-state student trip requests from Hart High School (Film Club), Saugus High School (Video Production) and West Ranch High School (Cheer).
Rationale:
The submitted trip requests have been reviewed and meet all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip requests signed by Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont, Saugus High School Principal Geni Peterson Henry and West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford are attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trips: HHS Film Club, Long Beach, 2/18-21/22; SHS Video Production, Long Beach, 2/17-21/22; WRHS Cheer, Anaheim, 2/24-27/22.
XI.C.3. Request for Overnight/Out-of-State Trip (Ratification) – West Ranch High School
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve ratification of overnight/out-of-state student trip request from West Ranch High School (Distributive Education Club of America (DECA)).
Rationale:
The submitted trip request has been reviewed and meets all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip request signed by West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford is attached.
XI.C.4. Agreement with Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence is being contracted to provide training and technical assistance services in its RULER approach for the purposes of promoting teacher and student social and emotional development in schools.
Rationale:
The Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence created a systemic approach to social-emotional learning called RULER, which is an acronym for the five skills of emotional intelligence: Recognizing emotions in oneself and others; Understanding the causes and consequences of emotions; Labeling emotions with a nuanced vocabulary; Expressing emotions in accordance with cultural norms and social context; and Regulating emotions with helpful strategies.
RULER aims to infuse the principles of emotional intelligence into how leaders lead, teachers teach, students learn, and families support students. RULER implementation begins with staff personal and professional learning. The program continues with classroom instruction for students and family engagement and education. A small team of school staff has the option to attend a training in person or online. Following training, the team receives remote coaching and online resources to lead RULER implementation in their school community.
Financial Impact:
$8,000.00 from LCAP 2.6 (Professional Development for Social-Emotional Learning)
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence Agreement.
XI.C.5. Revisions to School Plans for Student Achievement (Hart High School and La Mesa Junior High School)
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, the school leadership, site council, and advisory committee conducted a comprehensive needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their action plan.
Analysis of the plans reveal necessary updates and revisions. Each school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with each school leadership team and advisory council, and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for the plan that was approved in July 2021. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plans for Hart High School and La Mesa Junior High School for the 2021/22 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with a minimum of 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged students. The revisions modify the actions and services within the plan guiding how funds will be spent at the school site.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plans for Student Achievement for Hart High School and La Mesa Junior High School.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of the December 2021 Purchase Order Report is requested.
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period December 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.
This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in December 2021, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of December 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.
XI.D.5. Authorization to Attend Out-of-State Events – Administrative Center
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An assistive technology specialist in the Special Education Department is requesting authorization to travel outside the state.
Rationale:
Madison Heller, Assistive Technology Specialist, is requesting authorization to attend the Assistive Technology Industry Association conference in Orlando, Florida, on 1/24-1/29/2022.
Financial Impact:
All expenses for Madison Heller’s travel will be paid from the Special Education department budget.
Recommended Motion:
Authorize out of state conference attendance requests as listed.
XI.D.6. Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Disposition of surplus/obsolete equipment.
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17545(b), the value of the following equipment will be sold through public auction, and if not sold, disposed of as surplus/obsolete equipment pursuant to Education Code Section 17545 (b).
1. Single phase compressor (QTY 2, Career and College Readiness Department)
2. Safety bench vise (QTY 4, Career and College Readiness Department)
3. Jaw bench vise (QTY 4, Career and College Readiness Department)
Recommended Motion:
Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c).
XI.D.7. Agreement for Student Cellular Hotspot Service (T-Mobile for Education)
Speaker:
Jon Carrino, Director of Technology
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement for student cellular hotspot service with T-Mobile for Education is presented for ratification.
Rationale:
Starting in October of 2020, the District has provided cellular hotspots to students without reliable home internet access to ensure connectivity for distance learning and other after school activities. Most of these hotspots were provided at no charge by the State of California and the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) for one year. After the initial pre-paid year, the District assumed ownership of the hotspots and the financial responsibility for the monthly service charges for any hotspots remaining in service. Almost all of the District’s cellular hotspots use T-Mobile for Education as the cellular carrier.
When the District assumed financial responsibility for the hotspots near the end of 2021, an agreement was signed to lock in the monthly service rates. This was done to protect the District from anticipated rate increases by T-Mobile for Education. The agreement does not require that the District continue service on any or all of the hotspots; it only locks in the monthly service rate for the length of the agreement. This agreement will be effective for one year, commencing November 21, 2021, and ending on November 20, 2022.
Financial Impact:
$188,400 paid from COVID funds.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the agreement with T-Mobile for Education for student cellular hotspot service effective November 21, 2021, through November 20, 2022.
XI.D.8. Ratification of Work Order Agreement – Public Health Foundation Enterprises, Inc., DBA Heluna Health
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for a Work Order Agreement with Public Health Foundation Enterprises, Inc., DBA Heluna Health (Heluna Health) for COVID-19 test kits, central support, and shipping of test kits.
Rationale:
This work agreement with Heluna Health will help to support the COVID-19 testing requirements for the Hart District, including the incorporation of rapid antigen testing and the addition of a saliva test for Hart District students.
Financial Impact:
Total not to exceed $150,000.00 from Federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Grant.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Work Order Agreement with Heluna Health for COVID-19 test kits, central support, and shipping of test kits.
XI.E.1. Proposal for Re-Flooring of Rooms 213 and 222 at La Mesa Junior High School (Genesis Floor Covering, Inc.)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal from Genesis Floor Covering, Inc., for the demolition, preparation, and installation of new flooring in two classrooms at La Mesa Junior High School is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The flooring in rooms 213 and 222 at La Mesa Junior High School need replacement. Three quotes were requested from different vendors, and Genesis Floor Covering came in with the lowest bid for the work.
Financial Impact:
$19,859.36 from Maintenance and Operations (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve proposal from Genesis Floor Covering, Inc., for the demolition, preparation, and installation of new flooring in two classrooms at La Mesa Junior High School.
XI.E.2. Ratification of Contracts Issued Between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, for Miscellaneous Facilities Construction Projects
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for contracts issued between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, for miscellaneous facilities construction projects.
Rationale:
The Facilities Department undertakes many small projects that improve District schools and departments. The District employs best practices when undertaking these projects, which includes issuing a contract when a project is above $1,000 to ensure that the proper documentation is in place to protect the District. The contracts require the vendors to comply with general, auto, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1.
The Governing Board is required to approve all contracts issued by the District. The following contracts for miscellaneous facilities construction projects were issued between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021:
CONTRACT VALUE/
LOCATION
CONTRACTOR
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
FUNDING SOURCE
Saugus High School
TDM Architects, Inc.
Saugus High School Auditorium
$2,920.00
Repair of Damaged Acoustical Ceiling
Special Reserve Fund
Panels Project-Reimbursables
for Capital Outlay Projects
Change Order # 1
Fund 40
Financial Impact:
Refer to table.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify contracts issued between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, for miscellaneous facilities construction projects.
XI.E.3. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. CAS2110A (Izurieta Fence Company, Inc.) – Castaic High School Fencing Improvements Project
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Notice of Completion for Bid Package No. CAS2110A (Izurieta Fence Company, Inc.) for the Castaic High School Fencing Improvements Project is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:
Izurieta Fence Company, Inc.
Bid Package No. CAS2110A
Date of Completion: 1/13/2022
Recommended Motion:
Accept Notice of Completion for the Castaic High School Fencing Improvements Project and authorize retention release to Izurieta Fence Company, Inc.
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XIII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XIII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XIII.C. Return to Public Session
XIII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIV. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
