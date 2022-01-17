Jan. 19: Hart School District’s Regular Meeting

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. ***Masks will be required to enter and remain in the meeting.

Items on the agenda include the appointment of an assistant principal, an update on the Spring Semester in light of the Omicron surge, and an overview of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2022/23 budget.

The meeting will be livestreamed for those who do not wish to comply with the mask requirement at https://youtu.be/WoGMtanQB_0.

Public hearings will be held for agenda items X-A and X-B. For instructions to make public comment in the event the meeting is recessed and reconvened in a virtual format, see full agenda below.



