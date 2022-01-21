Jan. 22: Dark Desert Highway, Smokehouse on Main Hosting Fundraiser for Saugus Dance

A musical fundraiser, featuring the band Dark Desert Highway, to benefit Saugus High School’s Saugus Dance program will be held 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Smokehouse on Main, 24255 Main St., Newhall, CA 91351.
The band Dark Desert Highway will be performing to help raise funds to benefit the Saugus Dance Team.
Inform your server you are attending the fundraiser for Saugus Dance before paying your bill.
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The program is open to past and present students of Castaic Middle School.
The William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced a corroborative effort with County Public Health officials that will include free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, and PCR testing at three District Offices on Monday Jan. 24, Wednesday Jan. 26 and Sunday Jan. 30.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will teams up with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage county residents to “Live Large” with Adopt a Big Dog Special Discounts for large dogs through Jan. 31.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors today unanimously approved the Final Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement for the approximately 14-mile Burbank to Los Angeles project section.
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s January 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona. Reenactors will engage and delight you as they portray this event which forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos.
Coming off a first-place winning streak at competitions in New York and Washington, D.C., earlier in 2021, the CSUN Model United Nations team continues to accumulate achievements after scoring another first place finish with the Outstanding Delegation Award in the Northwest Model UN Conference, which took place Nov. 19-21 in Seattle.
Harbor Group International, LLC and Azure Partners, LLC announced earlier this month, their joint venture for the acquisition of Jefferson Vista Canyon, a 480-unit, Class A apartment community in Santa Clarita.
