Jan. 22: Dark Desert Highway, Smokehouse on Main Hosting Fundraiser for Saugus Dance

A musical fundraiser, featuring the band Dark Desert Highway, to benefit Saugus High School’s Saugus Dance program will be held 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Smokehouse on Main, 24255 Main St., Newhall, CA 91351.

The band Dark Desert Highway will be performing to help raise funds to benefit the Saugus Dance Team.

Inform your server you are attending the fundraiser for Saugus Dance before paying your bill.

For information visit www.darkdeserthighwayband.com

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...