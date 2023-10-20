Saugus ‘S’ Restored by High School Senior

Saugus High School senior Robbie Haring recently took on the task of restoring the Saugus “S” for his Eagle Scout project. On the hillside above Saugus High School the famous Saugus “S” has been rebuilt, repainted and will light up at night.

Haring’s effort was funded by more than 100 donors that raised more than $5,000 to restore the Saugus symbol.

The project required more than 200 hours of community service from Haring, as well as assistance from friends and volunteers.

Saugus High School Principal Geni Peterson Henry expressed appreciation for Haring’s effort.

“With Robbie’s help, the Saugus S can continue to be a bright symbol of our community’s spirit and strength,” she said.

Lights turn on 10 minutes after sunset. The Saugus “S” can be viewed by driving along Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. Look at the hill above Saugus High School which is located at 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...