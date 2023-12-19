Saugus High Marching Centurions Wrap Up the Holidays

|
Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarta Valley Water Agency vice president and longtime local, state and national water leader, the 2024/25 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship opportunity is now open for applications.
It's almost time to wrap up your holiday shopping, literally. On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Saugus High School Centurion Band and Guard will be hosting their final gift wrapping booth of the season.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties in Southwest California.The flood watch is in effect from late Tuesday evening, Dec. 19 through late Thursday night, Dec. 21.
1970
Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley
]
Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita are supporting Blue Star Ranch.
Santa Clarita-based L.A. Film Locations is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 23, at Brother’s Burgers Restaurant.
The Master's University men's basketball team rebounded from an emotional loss, defeating the Carroll College (MT) Saints 95-82 at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
California State University, Northridge is ranked the No. 1 college for diversity in the Western U.S. and No. 3 in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Top Colleges in the Western U.S for Diversity.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 18 - Sunday, Dec. 24.
In November, Child & Family Center was recognized at the annual Los Angeles County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Breakfast and Awards Ceremony.
Just a few days ago on Dec. 15, the city of Santa Clarita officially turned 36-years-old.
The Department of Motor Vehicles is giving Californians the gift of time this holiday season – and all year round.
1929
Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier
]
1839
Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland
]
1902
Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz.
]
The future Santa Clarita Bridge to Home Full-Service Interim Shelter, located at 23031 Drayton Street in Newhall is looking for donors seeking naming opportunites.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off its high profile acquistion of famed Angels player Shohei Ohtani, are making another significant roster upgrade. The Dodgers have agreed to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization is looking for volunteers to help fill and distribute sandbags to an at-risk section of the Old Ridge Route on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon.
The 2023 California School Dashboard is now online with data showing statewide improvements in student outcomes in several areas. The Dashboard is a key component of the state’s school accountability system, which includes the latest data on graduation rates, suspension rates, test scores, English Learner progress, the college/career indicator, chronic absenteeism and local indicators.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 164 new laboratory confirmed cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 12 with Matthew Watson elected school board president for 2024. He replaces Katherine Cooper who served as 2023 board president.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, announced the two captains who will serve as masters of the line’s second Sphere Class cruise ship, Star Princess, during an official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office is always looking for eager, dedicated public servants.
Spectrum announced the completion of a network expansion that will bring gigabit broadband to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in the Los Angeles County community of Val Verde. The $1.6 million project comprises more than 10 miles of network construction.
