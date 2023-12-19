Saugus High Marching Centurions Wrap Up the Holidays

It’s almost time to wrap up your holiday shopping, literally. On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Saugus High School Centurion Band and Guard will be hosting their final gift wrapping booth of the season. This is a wonderful opportunity for the program to lend a hand to the community and a fun way to fundraise at the same time. While there is no set cost per gift, all cash and Venmo donations are welcome and greatly appreciated.

The Centurion Band and Guard gift wrapping booth will be located in front of Kohl’s, at 19307 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please direct any questions to your Marching Centurions Booster Club VP, Andrew Sherman, at SaugusBandBoosterVP@gmail.com.

