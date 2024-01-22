Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/85001394324.

Webinar ID: 850 0139 4324

To dial by phone: +1 669 900 9128 (Toll Free) or +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free)

The Board is scheduled to adopt policies and administrative regulations regarding involuntary student transfers, bullying and administering medication and monitoring health conditions.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

