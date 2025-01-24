Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting

With the rise in local drug-related incidents, it’s more important than ever for parents to have open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of substance abuse.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department, fentanyl-related deaths surged with 33 lives lost in 2022 and 19 in 2023. The CDC also points to the significant link between early alcohol use and later drug abuse, underscoring the need for proactive prevention. The Parenting for Prevention Parent Meeting is an opportunity to gain the essential tools, resources and strategies to help children navigate these risks and make healthier choices.

The city of Santa Clarita will host a Parent Meeting at Golden Valley High School on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., focusing on building healthy habits and recognizing signs of substance use. This event will feature a Resource Fair from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., where parents can explore valuable resources and connect with local organizations. Following the fair, the main speaker session will take place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., where a representative from Clear Behavioral Health will provide essential tips on how parents can spot the signs of drug and alcohol use in children.

Golden Valley High School is at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.

The Parenting for Prevention Campaign is a comprehensive, year-long effort designed to equip parents, guardians and caregivers with the resources they need to protect children from the dangers of drug and alcohol use. Rather than a one-time initiative, this campaign offers ongoing support and education throughout the year, helping families navigate conversations and create strategies for prevention. With expert tools and vital information, parents will be empowered to address these tough topics head-on, fostering an environment where healthy choices are encouraged and supported.

The campaign features bilingual podcasts with experts in drug prevention, engaging social media content, informative online resources and interactive parent meetings at local schools. These resources foster open communication and empower families to guide children in staying drug-free.

All community members are invited to join in promoting a drug-free lifestyle. Tune in to the Parenting for Prevention podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts @SantaClaritaVoices. Stay connected by following us on social media: @CityOfSantaClarita (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube) and @DFYinSCV for updates. For Spanish-language updates, follow @CiudadDeSantaClarita. For more information, including tips and resources, visit DFY.SantaClarita.gov/Parents.

