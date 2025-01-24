header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
| Friday, Jan 24, 2025
Parenting for Prevention Drug Prevention crop

With the rise in local drug-related incidents, it’s more important than ever for parents to have open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of substance abuse.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department, fentanyl-related deaths surged with 33 lives lost in 2022 and 19 in 2023. The CDC also points to the significant link between early alcohol use and later drug abuse, underscoring the need for proactive prevention. The Parenting for Prevention Parent Meeting is an opportunity to gain the essential tools, resources and strategies to help children navigate these risks and make healthier choices.

The city of Santa Clarita will host a Parent Meeting at Golden Valley High School on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., focusing on building healthy habits and recognizing signs of substance use. This event will feature a Resource Fair from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., where parents can explore valuable resources and connect with local organizations. Following the fair, the main speaker session will take place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., where a representative from Clear Behavioral Health will provide essential tips on how parents can spot the signs of drug and alcohol use in children.

Golden Valley High School is at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.

The Parenting for Prevention Campaign is a comprehensive, year-long effort designed to equip parents, guardians and caregivers with the resources they need to protect children from the dangers of drug and alcohol use. Rather than a one-time initiative, this campaign offers ongoing support and education throughout the year, helping families navigate conversations and create strategies for prevention. With expert tools and vital information, parents will be empowered to address these tough topics head-on, fostering an environment where healthy choices are encouraged and supported.

The campaign features bilingual podcasts with experts in drug prevention, engaging social media content, informative online resources and interactive parent meetings at local schools. These resources foster open communication and empower families to guide children in staying drug-free.

All community members are invited to join in promoting a drug-free lifestyle. Tune in to the Parenting for Prevention podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts @SantaClaritaVoices. Stay connected by following us on social media: @CityOfSantaClarita (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube) and @DFYinSCV for updates. For Spanish-language updates, follow @CiudadDeSantaClarita. For more information, including tips and resources, visit DFY.SantaClarita.gov/Parents.

Parenting for Prevention Drug Prevention and mental health Resource fair
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting

Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
With the rise in local drug-related incidents, it’s more important than ever for parents to have open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of substance abuse.
FULL STORY...

Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’

Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
Did you get engaged over the holidays? Say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day. Get married at The Big I Do, where multiple couples exchange vows in a beautiful ceremony and celebrate their love with a lavish reception. Participating couples will have a chance to win a custom wedding dress, a suit and wedding bands.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Hosts MLK Day Unity Walk

Santa Clarita Hosts MLK Day Unity Walk
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. in Central Park in Saugus. The event attracted a crowd of several hundred from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to listen to speeches and entertainment before walking through Central Park.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 20-26: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Jan. 20-26: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 26.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 16: Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon

Feb. 16: Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
A Better World Running will host the Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised the Health Office Order issued on Jan. 10 probhiting the use of power blowers countywide.
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
Feb. 17: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Kevin Davidson
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball put away another win in Western State Conference, South Division play, posting a 71-67 win over the visiting L.A. Valley College Monarchs at Lee Smelser Court.
COC Men’s Basketball Wins at Home, 71-67
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
With the rise in local drug-related incidents, it’s more important than ever for parents to have open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of substance abuse.
Jan. 27: Empower Kids to Say ‘No’ to Drugs Prevention Meeting
Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations
Since the unprecedented Los Angeles County wildfire siege began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the heartfelt generosity from the community has been inspirational.
Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation Seeks Donations
Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for its 97th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry on Thursday, Jan 23. As in years past, CalArtian-helmed films are in the running across the ceremony’s 23 categories.
Two CalArtians Receive Major Oscar Nods
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Did you get engaged over the holidays? Say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day. Get married at The Big I Do, where multiple couples exchange vows in a beautiful ceremony and celebrate their love with a lavish reception. Participating couples will have a chance to win a custom wedding dress, a suit and wedding bands.
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help
The fires that impacted the Los Angeles area in early January, especially the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have displaced thousands of people destroying or damaging more than 16,000 homes and businesses and burning more than 40,000 acres.
Los Angeles Area Fires: What to Know, How to Help
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California.
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host a Anti-Valentine's Day Party and vendor market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
Le Chene French Cuisine will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Parlor Magic Show 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
As part of Santa Clarita Valley Water’s mission to provide reliable water supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost, the Agency regularly evaluates the cost of providing service to confirm that expenses are balanced with revenue so that it can adequately address system operations, maintenance and updates, meet government regulations and maintain financial stability.
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
Public Health Declares Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Hughes Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced potential direct smoke impact from the Hughes Wildfire has caused unhealthy air quality.
Public Health Declares Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Hughes Fire
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 1 p.m. on the Hughes Fire. A total of 10,176 acres has been consumed.
Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Valencia High School and Saving Hearts Foundation will host free cardiologist consultations 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at 27801 N Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
SCVNews.com