[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 17
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Janene Maxon to Retire as Castaic Schools Assistant Superintendent
| Monday, Feb 17, 2020
janene maxon - Castaic Middle School
Janene Maxon plans to retire this summer.

Janene Maxon plans to retire this summer.

After more than three decades of helping Castaic students, Janene Maxon, assistant superintendent of educational services for the Castaic Union School District, announced her plans to retire this summer.

She will be finishing the school year before her retirement begins July 1.

Maxon began her career in education as a substitute teacher for Live Oak Elementary School in 1988. She recalled substituting for a teacher who was on maternity leave, before being hired as a fourth-grade teacher the following year.

“I was at Live Oak for 12 years before moving to Castaic Middle School when it opened,” Maxon said.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students from Live Oak were transferred to Castaic Middle School when it opened due to large enrollment numbers, according to Maxon. There, she worked along with the assistant principal and principal to oversee the fourth- and fifth-grade classes.

“That was so fun. It was a great experience,” she said. “We all worked so well together and we set up traditions that are still done today.”

One of the traditions Maxon discussed was the fifth- (now sixth-) grade promotion celebration, which takes place over the last three days of school.

Once fourth- and fifth-grade students were moved back to Live Oak, Maxon returned, as well — only this time, she was now the principal.

“That was my most favorite job,” Maxon said. “It was fun to be a teacher, then come back as an administrator. I was able to get to know the other elementary schools.

It was during that time Maxon felt content with her position. She said she thought she was “going to work at Live Oak until I’m 90.”

Five years after serving as principal, Maxon said she was offered the title she holds today, as assistant superintendent of educational services, but declined the offer twice.

“Live Oak was my happy place. I thought I was going to grow old and die there,” she said.

Jim Gibson, superintendent of the district at the time, convinced Maxon to accept the position by telling her she would have an impact at other school sites besides Live Oak.

“My parents taught me that I should be where I was needed, so I prayed about it with my family and decided that this was the next door to open,” she said.

It was at that position Maxon would finish her career in the educational field. After 12 years of working as assistant superintendent, she said she’s ready to put away her calendar and enjoy spending time with family.

“I can’t believe I’ve been here for 32 years,” she said. “Sometimes, I have to pinch myself because time goes by so fast.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

February 19 Agenda: Hart District Board Regular Meeting

February 19 Agenda: Hart District Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Feb 17, 2020
FULL STORY...

Janene Maxon to Retire as Castaic Schools Assistant Superintendent

Janene Maxon to Retire as Castaic Schools Assistant Superintendent
Monday, Feb 17, 2020
After more than three decades of helping Castaic students, Janene Maxon, assistant superintendent of educational services for the Castaic Union School District, announced her plans to retire this summer.
FULL STORY...

WiSH Foundation Announces Upcoming Ways to Support Student Wellness

WiSH Foundation Announces Upcoming Ways to Support Student Wellness
Thursday, Feb 13, 2020
Thanks to our wonderful community and generous corporate donors, WiSH Education Foundation continues to open and outfit wellness centers across the Hart District schools.
FULL STORY...

SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall

SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
Students from Rio Norte Junior High School unveiled their artwork for display on the community wall at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday evening.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High

Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
The Sulphur Springs Union and William S. Hart Union High school districts will host the fourth annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
February 18: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session at City Hall on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 6:30 p.m.
February 18: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
Santa Clarita Volunteers Seek New Recruits for Spring Events
The army of Santa Clarita volunteers is looking for new recruits to help out during special events coming up in March and April.
Santa Clarita Volunteers Seek New Recruits for Spring Events
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Penny Dreadful,’ ‘Broken Vessels’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, February 17-23, 2020.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Penny Dreadful,’ ‘Broken Vessels’
Planning Commission February 18 Agenda: Proposed Master’s University Subdivision
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commission has released the February 18 agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.
Planning Commission February 18 Agenda: Proposed Master’s University Subdivision
Janene Maxon to Retire as Castaic Schools Assistant Superintendent
After more than three decades of helping Castaic students, Janene Maxon, assistant superintendent of educational services for the Castaic Union School District, announced her plans to retire this summer.
Janene Maxon to Retire as Castaic Schools Assistant Superintendent
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Debuts in Newhall
To shed light on the creative industry in Newhall, the Newhallywood Silent Film festival debuted last weekend by showcasing different silent films alongside a variety of workshops.
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Debuts in Newhall
COVID-19 News: KHTS Santa Clarita Owners ‘Repatriated’ to U.S.
COVID-19 news: Carl Goldman and his wife Jeri Seratti-Goldman, owners of radio station KHTS in Santa Clarita and passengers on Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, are back in the U.S. and ensconced in a medical facility in Omaha, Nebraska, where Carl has been hospitalized.
COVID-19 News: KHTS Santa Clarita Owners ‘Repatriated’ to U.S.
Man Fatally Shot in Newhall ID’d; Deputies Investigating
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a person fatally shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 26300 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Newhall.
Man Fatally Shot in Newhall ID’d; Deputies Investigating
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach
Villanueva Rips Feds’ Deployment of Border Patrol Agents in LA County
The Trump administration is deploying tactical units of border patrol agents as part of a stepped-up arrest operation in so-called "sanctuary cities" across the United States, including Los Angeles, the New York Times reported Friday evening.
Villanueva Rips Feds’ Deployment of Border Patrol Agents in LA County
Santa Clarita Faced with Potential Lawsuit Over At-large Election System
The city of Santa Clarita has received a petition from a Walnut Creek attorney on behalf of a group of voters to comply with the California Voting Rights Act, alleging the local government’s at-large election system dilutes the votes of Latino residents.
Santa Clarita Faced with Potential Lawsuit Over At-large Election System
SCVEDC Receives CALED Award of Excellence
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation received a significant recognition this week from the California Association for Local Economic Development and has been honored with an Award of Excellence in their Programs Category for SCVEDC's LiveWorkSCV.com job board.
SCVEDC Receives CALED Award of Excellence
LA County to Dismiss 66,000 Marijuana Convictions
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Code for America said Thursday that nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions eligible for relief under Proposition 64 will be dismissed as part of their cutting-edge partnership.
LA County to Dismiss 66,000 Marijuana Convictions
COVID-19 Update: 219 Cases Aboard Diamond Princess; KHTS Owners OK, But Companion Down
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises on Thursday evening confirmed that Japanese health officials had diagnosed 44 new positive cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus among people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
COVID-19 Update: 219 Cases Aboard Diamond Princess; KHTS Owners OK, But Companion Down
Sheriff’s ‘Out of the Ordinary’ Call: Bear Arm Found on Creekside Road
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have responded to multiple, odd calls but perhaps none like the one on Friday afternoon: a bear arm on a Valencia street.
Sheriff’s ‘Out of the Ordinary’ Call: Bear Arm Found on Creekside Road
State Delivers Travel Trailers to South LA for Homeless
Caltrans delivered 10 travel trailers on Thursday to a site in South Los Angeles to provide temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.
State Delivers Travel Trailers to South LA for Homeless
Cops’ Horde of License Plate Photos Slammed by State Auditor
California’s state auditor said Thursday that law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles Police Department have flouted privacy laws meant to ensure that license plate photos captured by automated cameras aren't abused and are safeguarded from hackers.
Cops’ Horde of License Plate Photos Slammed by State Auditor
High-Speed Rail Authority Issues Draft 2020 Business Plan
The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued its Draft 2020 Business Plan on Wednesday for public review and comment, as the agency seeks to advance California’s leadership in building a modern, clean and sustainable transportation system.
High-Speed Rail Authority Issues Draft 2020 Business Plan
Lopez Sentenced to 15 Years for Murder, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter
Joe Lopez, 38, of Littlerock, who was convicted of slamming into the back of a parked car on the shoulder of Highway 14 in 2017, killing the occupant, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison.
Lopez Sentenced to 15 Years for Murder, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter
Detectives: Golden Stop Liquor Shooting ‘Self-defense’
Detectives investigating the Golden Stop Liquor shooting that occurred Feb. 2 believe the store owner acted in self-defense when he reportedly shot and killed a suspect during a robbery.
Detectives: Golden Stop Liquor Shooting ‘Self-defense’
Much of California Plunges Into Drought After Dry January, February
California slipped into drought once again as dry skies prevailed throughout the back half of January and the first half of February.
Much of California Plunges Into Drought After Dry January, February
%d bloggers like this: