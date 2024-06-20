Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest CAL FIRE update was issued at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
Katherine Dyer has signed her national letter of intent to continue her swimming career at The Master's University.
Every summer, Santa Clarita’s very own Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, transforms into a premiere venue for live musical performances where friends, families and neighbors come together to sing and dance the night away.
California State University, Northridge's Trey Knight, Chase Mars and David Phillips, Jr. will compete at the 2024 United States Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. beginning June 27.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, June 22 through Sunday, June 23 until 8 p.m., as high temperatures have been forecast.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority was recently presented with two awards from the National Association of Counties.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names for the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. This project honors Santa Clarita youth, aged 24 years and younger, who have tragically lost their lives in traffic-related incidents.
One of my favorite parts about our community is the ability to walk, bike or ride along our trails and paseos.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
This weeks Edition of Pilar's Pocketbook focuses on ways to help reduce fees and pay for piling parking tickets.
Kick off summer right with a Tiki Party Beer Fest over at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on Friday, June 21.
Bring the family and enjoy a day at Valencia Town Center on Saturday, June 22 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an exciting lineup of cars, coffee and cuisine.
See how the Advanced Technology Center is helping train the next class of skilled technicians with a tour of the facility.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Justin Matthew Lederer.
The L.A. Library Summer Discovery Program is on a roll. For those that haven't signed up for the celebration of reading and exploration for all ages yet, join online, or head to the local library to grab a game card and activity idea list.
WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on the latest data on consumers’ finances from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve, adjusted for inflation. Below, you can find a handful of highlights from the report.
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
The ARTree Community Arts Center will host a Botanical Drawing Workshop 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the center's Studio 2, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Create a superhero identity at the ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp from July 22- July 26 at ARTree Community Arts Center, ARTree Studio 1 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of Needham Ranch Parkway on Monday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m.
