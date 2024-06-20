Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack

Get Ready for the Soundtrack of Summer at Concerts in the Park!

Every summer, Santa Clarita’s very own Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, transforms into a premiere venue for live musical performances where friends, families and neighbors come together to sing and dance the night away. With the evenings beginning to feel longer and warmer, it brings me great joy to welcome back one of the most anticipated event series of the year: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Featuring free, live music from disco to country being showcased on this year’s lineup, Concerts in the Park never disappoints and has something for everyone.

Every Saturday at 7 p.m., from July 6 to Aug. 24, grab your lawn chairs and claim your spot early, because Central Park’s field quickly fills up with concert-goers eager for an exciting night. Before the performance begins, sit back, relax and enjoy the warm evening weather. Create your own picnic with a bite to eat from one of the on-site food trucks, check out the participating vendors or utilize one of the park’s beautiful surrounding fields. Don’t go too far, though, the show’s about to begin!

Now, for what you’ve all been waiting for: the awesome Concerts in the Park lineup. We’re kicking off 2024 on July 6 with Super Soul Groove, playing an electrifying mixture of disco, funk, soul and R&B. With a repertoire that spans the timeless hits of the past to modern-day bops, this talented group of musicians delivers a high-energy show that will keep you dancing all night long. On July 13, we will completely switch gears and rock out to In the End: Tribute to Linkin Park. In the end, it doesn’t even matter who you’re rocking out with, for this will be a night to remember as you sing along to your favorite hits.

Next up, on July 20, Buffett Beach offers the quintessential Jimmy Buffett experience. This band perfectly captures the summer vibes and creates an engaging atmosphere with entertaining stories and banter between songs, and faithfully recreates the energy of iconic Jimmy Buffett concerts. Then, all you NSYNC and Backstreet Boys fans better come out of hibernation because on July 27, The Boy Band Project: Tribute to ‘90s and ‘00s Boy Bands takes the stage to perform the classics we all know and love. After that, we’ll sing “bye bye bye” and eagerly welcome The Travelin’ Band: Tribute To Credence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty, who will bring nostalgia and rock and roll to Central Park on August 3.

We’ll move forward to Aug. 10, but travel back in time and “We’re Never Gonna Give You Up” with Fast Times: ‘80s Concert Experience, so dress to the nine in your ‘80s wardrobe for the classics you’ve been waiting for all summer.

Still reminiscing about the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival from April? We’ve got you covered on Aug. 17, with Rebel Heart: Tribute to Modern Country Music! I hope you didn’t put those cowboy boots back in storage because you’ll need them once again for this rootin’ tootin’ night of your favorite country songs. 2024’s Concerts in the Park ends with an incredible performance this year! On Aug. 24, get ready for Adelaide Pilar’s Latin Divas Show: Tribute to Selena, Shakira, Gloria Estefan and Celia Cruz, which promises to be an unbelievable night to remember. The end of the Concerts season is guaranteed to leave you wanting more, but you’ll just have to wait for the summer of 2025!

The Concerts in the Park event series is not only a delightful way to spend your summer evenings, but also a wonderful space for friends, families and neighbors to relax and enjoy free, live music together. I cannot wait to experience the diverse lineup this year has to offer. For scheduling and more information, go to SantaClarita.gov/Concerts, and I’ll see you all at Central Park this summer!

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...