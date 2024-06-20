header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack
| Thursday, Jun 20, 2024

jason gibbsGet Ready for the Soundtrack of Summer at Concerts in the Park!

Every summer, Santa Clarita’s very own Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, transforms into a premiere venue for live musical performances where friends, families and neighbors come together to sing and dance the night away. With the evenings beginning to feel longer and warmer, it brings me great joy to welcome back one of the most anticipated event series of the year: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Featuring free, live music from disco to country being showcased on this year’s lineup, Concerts in the Park never disappoints and has something for everyone.

Every Saturday at 7 p.m., from July 6 to Aug. 24, grab your lawn chairs and claim your spot early, because Central Park’s field quickly fills up with concert-goers eager for an exciting night. Before the performance begins, sit back, relax and enjoy the warm evening weather. Create your own picnic with a bite to eat from one of the on-site food trucks, check out the participating vendors or utilize one of the park’s beautiful surrounding fields. Don’t go too far, though, the show’s about to begin!

Now, for what you’ve all been waiting for: the awesome Concerts in the Park lineup. We’re kicking off 2024 on July 6 with Super Soul Groove, playing an electrifying mixture of disco, funk, soul and R&B. With a repertoire that spans the timeless hits of the past to modern-day bops, this talented group of musicians delivers a high-energy show that will keep you dancing all night long. On July 13, we will completely switch gears and rock out to In the End: Tribute to Linkin Park. In the end, it doesn’t even matter who you’re rocking out with, for this will be a night to remember as you sing along to your favorite hits.

Next up, on July 20, Buffett Beach offers the quintessential Jimmy Buffett experience. This band perfectly captures the summer vibes and creates an engaging atmosphere with entertaining stories and banter between songs, and faithfully recreates the energy of iconic Jimmy Buffett concerts. Then, all you NSYNC and Backstreet Boys fans better come out of hibernation because on July 27, The Boy Band Project: Tribute to ‘90s and ‘00s Boy Bands takes the stage to perform the classics we all know and love. After that, we’ll sing “bye bye bye” and eagerly welcome The Travelin’ Band: Tribute To Credence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty, who will bring nostalgia and rock and roll to Central Park on August 3.

We’ll move forward to Aug. 10, but travel back in time and “We’re Never Gonna Give You Up” with Fast Times: ‘80s Concert Experience, so dress to the nine in your ‘80s wardrobe for the classics you’ve been waiting for all summer.

Still reminiscing about the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival from April? We’ve got you covered on Aug. 17, with Rebel Heart: Tribute to Modern Country Music! I hope you didn’t put those cowboy boots back in storage because you’ll need them once again for this rootin’ tootin’ night of your favorite country songs. 2024’s Concerts in the Park ends with an incredible performance this year! On Aug. 24, get ready for Adelaide Pilar’s Latin Divas Show: Tribute to Selena, Shakira, Gloria Estefan and Celia Cruz, which promises to be an unbelievable night to remember. The end of the Concerts season is guaranteed to leave you wanting more, but you’ll just have to wait for the summer of 2025!

The Concerts in the Park event series is not only a delightful way to spend your summer evenings, but also a wonderful space for friends, families and neighbors to relax and enjoy free, live music together. I cannot wait to experience the diverse lineup this year has to offer. For scheduling and more information, go to SantaClarita.gov/Concerts, and I’ll see you all at Central Park this summer!

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack

Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
Every summer, Santa Clarita’s very own Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, transforms into a premiere venue for live musical performances where friends, families and neighbors come together to sing and dance the night away.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Trail System Accessibility, Recreation

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Trail System Accessibility, Recreation
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
One of my favorite parts about our community is the ability to walk, bike or ride along our trails and paseos.
READ MORE...

Pilar Schiavo | Reduce Parking Ticket Fees

Pilar Schiavo | Reduce Parking Ticket Fees
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
This weeks Edition of Pilar's Pocketbook focuses on ways to help reduce fees and pay for piling parking tickets. 
READ MORE...

Pilar Schiavo | Pilar’s Pocketbook Tax Filing Help

Pilar Schiavo | Pilar’s Pocketbook Tax Filing Help
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
Welcome to this edition of Pilar's Pocketbook. This week, has crucial information to help navigate tax filings and ensure entitled benefits are received.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Prioritize Safety on Santa Clarita Trails This Summer

Ken Striplin | Prioritize Safety on Santa Clarita Trails This Summer
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
As the temperatures rise and schools are out for summer break, many families and outdoor enthusiasts turn to our 13,000 acres of open space trails to enjoy a day out in nature
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | State of the County

Kathryn Barger | State of the County
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
This week, I gave my annual State of the County address hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Post Fire 47 Percent Contained, Reported 15,690 Acres
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest CAL FIRE update was issued at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Post Fire 47 Percent Contained, Reported 15,690 Acres
June 27: Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
June 27: Arts Commission Study Session
Katherine Dyer Commits to TMU Swim Program
Katherine Dyer has signed her national letter of intent to continue her swimming career at The Master's University.
Katherine Dyer Commits to TMU Swim Program
Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack
Every summer, Santa Clarita’s very own Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, transforms into a premiere venue for live musical performances where friends, families and neighbors come together to sing and dance the night away.
Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack
Several Matadors Qualify for 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
California State University, Northridge's Trey Knight, Chase Mars and David Phillips, Jr. will compete at the 2024 United States Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. beginning June 27.
Several Matadors Qualify for 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, June 22  through Sunday, June 23 until 8 p.m., as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
LACDA’s Lead, Childcare Programs Receive National Recognition
The Los Angeles County Development Authority was recently presented with two awards from the National Association of Counties.
LACDA’s Lead, Childcare Programs Receive National Recognition
City Now Accepting Youth Grove Submissions
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names for the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. This project honors Santa Clarita youth, aged 24 years and younger, who have tragically lost their lives in traffic-related incidents.
City Now Accepting Youth Grove Submissions
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Trail System Accessibility, Recreation
One of my favorite parts about our community is the ability to walk, bike or ride along our trails and paseos.
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Trail System Accessibility, Recreation
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Pilar Schiavo | Reduce Parking Ticket Fees
This weeks Edition of Pilar's Pocketbook focuses on ways to help reduce fees and pay for piling parking tickets. 
Pilar Schiavo | Reduce Parking Ticket Fees
June 21: Kick off the Summer with Lucky Luke’s Tiki Party Beer Fest
Kick off summer right with a Tiki Party Beer Fest over at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on Friday, June 21.
June 21: Kick off the Summer with Lucky Luke’s Tiki Party Beer Fest
June 22: Cars, Coffee, Cuisine, Crafts at Valencia Town Center
Bring the family and enjoy a day at Valencia Town Center on Saturday, June 22 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an exciting lineup of cars, coffee and cuisine.
June 22: Cars, Coffee, Cuisine, Crafts at Valencia Town Center
June 25: Take a Tour of COC’s Advanced Technology Center
See how the Advanced Technology Center is helping train the next class of skilled technicians with a tour of the facility. 
June 25: Take a Tour of COC’s Advanced Technology Center
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Justin Matthew Lederer
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Justin Matthew Lederer. 
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Justin Matthew Lederer
L.A. County Library Summer Discovery Program Already on a Roll
The L.A. Library Summer Discovery Program is on a roll. For those that haven't signed up for the celebration of reading and exploration for all ages yet, join online, or head to the local library to grab a game card and activity idea list.
L.A. County Library Summer Discovery Program Already on a Roll
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First among the Cities with the Highest Credit Card Debts
WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on the latest data on consumers’ finances from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve, adjusted for inflation. Below, you can find a handful of highlights from the report. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First among the Cities with the Highest Credit Card Debts
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Aug 1: ARTree Botanical Drawing Workshop
The ARTree Community Arts Center will host a Botanical Drawing Workshop 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the center's Studio 2, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Aug 1: ARTree Botanical Drawing Workshop
ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp
Create a superhero identity at the ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp from July 22- July 26 at ARTree Community Arts Center, ARTree Studio 1 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp
June 24: Needham Ranch Parkway Grand Opening
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of Needham Ranch Parkway on Monday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m.
June 24: Needham Ranch Parkway Grand Opening
Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest update was issued at 4 p.m.
Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts
SCVNews.com