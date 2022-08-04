header image

1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
| Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
Water drop


As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.

JCI Santa Clarita is here for the community and have decided to create the JCI Santa Clarita Foundation.

The JCI Santa Clarita Foundation is a 501(c)(3). A 501(c)(3) is tax-deductible. JCI is excited to launch this new foundation to help support JCI Santa Clarita’s fundraisers like SCV 40 Under Forty, Santa’s Helpers and any other projects in the future.

JCI will be hosting a launch party for the new Foundation at SUMMIT HOA Club house in Valencia. The party will host and assortment of tequilas from Anger Mgmt Tequila, margaritas made with the band and tacos to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now at the website. Each will be $50 with sponsorships available as well. All money raised will cover the costs of the event and go to JCI Santa Clarita Foundation.

SUMMIT HOA Club house is located at 24600 Del Monte Dr.

A little about JCI Santa Clarita Foundation
JCI Santa Clarita Foundation will be a separate board of directors to JCI Santa Clarita. The foundation is here to increase the fundraising for JCI Santa Clarita. They have Jenny Ketchepaw slated as the President, Debbie Holbrook Apker slated as the Vice President, Alexander Hafizi as Liaison, Carlos Orozco as Secretary and JR Hills as Treasurer. For more information go to the website.

About JCI Santa Clarita

JCI Santa Clarita is the premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 21 to 40 dedicated to creating positive change in the community.  To do that, they believe we must not only work to improve the world around us, but we must also improve ourselves.
