Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation

As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
JCI Santa Clarita is here for the community and have decided to create the JCI Santa Clarita Foundation.
The JCI Santa Clarita Foundation is a 501(c)(3). A 501(c)(3) is tax-deductible. JCI is excited to launch this new foundation to help support JCI Santa Clarita’s fundraisers like SCV 40 Under Forty, Santa’s Helpers and any other projects in the future.
JCI will be hosting a launch party for the new Foundation at SUMMIT HOA Club house in Valencia. The party will host and assortment of tequilas from Anger Mgmt Tequila, margaritas made with the band and tacos to enjoy.
Tickets are on sale now at the website. Each will be $50 with sponsorships available as well. All money raised will cover the costs of the event and go to JCI Santa Clarita Foundation.
SUMMIT HOA Club house is located at 24600 Del Monte Dr.
A little about JCI Santa Clarita Foundation
JCI Santa Clarita Foundation will be a separate board of directors to JCI Santa Clarita. The foundation is here to increase the fundraising for JCI Santa Clarita. They have Jenny Ketchepaw slated as the President, Debbie Holbrook Apker slated as the Vice President, Alexander Hafizi as Liaison, Carlos Orozco as Secretary and JR Hills as Treasurer. For more information go to the website.
About JCI Santa Clarita
JCI Santa Clarita is the premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 21 to 40 dedicated to creating positive change in the community. To do that, they believe we must not only work to improve the world around us, but we must also improve ourselves.
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a board letter announcing the partnership between The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation.
Representative Mike Garcia’s (CA-25) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee.
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.