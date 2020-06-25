July 1: WiSH Foundation’s College Application Webinars

The WiSH Education Foundation, along with College Click, is offering webinars that will provide you and your student with information you need to know now.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, there are many questions parents and students might have regarding the college application process.

What has changed with college applications?

What is testing optional?

How does it affect the essays?

What are colleges looking for?

What are the essay prompts?

How do you break them down?

What’s the word count needed?

What do the colleges want to know?

What are the rules?

How does test-optional impact applications and acceptance rates?

What is the essence of an essay?

What should I write about?

What is on the list of “red hot” words?

Your student will leave the webinar with the know-how to start their well planned essays now.

The entire application game has changed; deferments have added to lower available spots. Make sure your student has the information needed to stay in front of the pack. Donna Siegel, CEO of College Click, is offering local students an important opportunity.

Common Application

Prompt Review:

Wednesday, July 1, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm

Register by Sunday, June 28.

UC Personal Insight

Question Review:

Wednesday, July 1, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Register by Sunday, June 28.

Q&A will be available through chat.

ZOOM links will provided prior to the webinars.

These webinars are being offered at a highly discounted rate as a generous donation to WiSH.

Only $35 per webinar.

Click [here] to RSVP for your webinar through the WiSH event page.