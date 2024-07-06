July 10: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 10, beginning at 4 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.

The meeting will consider approving various contracts, travel and other business, as well as the addition of comedian Kevin Nealon to the lineup of performances of the 2024-25 Spotlight Series at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons. Nealon is scheduled to perform on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. in the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CYGV987F3531.

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 885-8587-2402

To live stream the meeting visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/88585872402.

