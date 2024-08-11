header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 11
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat
| Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
coc university Center

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, beginning at 4 p.m. in closed session with open session beginning at 5 p.m.

The closed session will include three items:

Public Employment, Title: Interim Superintendent/President.

Conference with Labor Negotiator Santa Clarita Community College District Representative: Dr. Edel Alonso, Board President; Unrepresented Employee: Interim Superintendent/President.

Conference with Legal Counsel, Anticipated Litigation. Significant exposure to litigation pursuant to Government Code section 54956.9 subdivision (d)(2): Two potential cases.

The public session includes an agenda item for the “approval of the procedure and timeline to make a provisional appointment to fill Trustee Area 5 of the Board of Trustees and to approve the interview process. The resignation of Trustee Joan W. MacGregor effective Aug. 5 has resulted in a vacant board seat in Area 5. The board must make a provisional appointment within 60 days of the vacancy.

Considering the cost of a special election, the fact that a person elected via a special election would need to be seated until December 2026, and the fact that MacGregor’s seat is not up for reelection until the November 2026 ballot, it is recommended that the Board pursue the option to make a provisional appointment.”

The following timeline will be considered by the board:

Aug. 15: Deadline to provide notice to the community of the vacancy and that the Board has determined to make a provisional appointment.

Aug. 15: Application and steps in the process posted on the District’s website and available to the public.

Sept. 6: Deadline for applications for Trustee Area 5.

Before Sept. 13: Superintendent/President’s Office reviews applications and confirms eligibility of potential candidates.

Week of Sept. 16: Interviews tentatively scheduled for Sept. 18. Board meeting to interview candidates, vote for and announce the appointee, administer Oath of Office.

Oct. 4: Last day for Board of Trustees to make a provisional appointment. If no provisional appointment is made by this date, the Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools is required to order an election.

The open board of trustees seat for Trustee Area 1 caused by the resignation of Chuck Lyon near the end of June will be filled in the Nov. 5 general election.

The open session meeting will also consider an agenda item placed by Stephen Petzold, of Douglasville, Georgia, to rescind the appointment of David Andrus as interim chancellor of College of the Canyons due to alleged violations of the Brown Act at the July 10 regular meeting of the governing board.

Other items on the agenda include routine college business as well as:

–Process to Solicit Applications for Members of the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.

–Move Approval of the Change of the Title for the District’s CEO to Superintendent/President. On May 28, 2008, the Board approved the change of the title for the District’s Chief Executive Officer to Chancellor. The District now recommends that the Board return the title to Superintendent/President. This consistent with the titles of CEOs at other single college districts throughout the state.

–Move Approval of the Interim Superintendent/President’s Employment Agreement. On July 10, the Board appointed David Andrus as Acting Chancellor effective July 15. On July 16, Dianne Van Hook retired, and there is now a vacancy in the position of Superintendent/President, and the Board must now appoint an Interim Superintendent/President while the District conducts a recruitment for a permanent replacement. It is now appropriate for the Board to enter into an employment agreement with the Interim Superintendent/President effective Aug. 15.

The board will also conduct a first reading of several modifications and review of board policies including:

–Approval of Modifications to Administrative Procedure 2325 – Teleconferenced Meetings.

–Approval of Modifications to Board Policy 2345 – Public Participation at Board Meetings.

–Approval of Modifications to Board Policy 2350 – Speakers.

–Approval of Modifications to Board Policy 2355 – Decorum.

–Approval of Modifications to Board Policy 2432 – CEO Succession. Board Policy 2432 addresses the order of succession in the event the CEO is out of the office and has not designated an acting administrator. There have been changes to the Executive Cabinet since the last revision to this Board Policy. Acting Superintendent/President Andrus is proposing the following order of succession: Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Instruction; Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Student Services; Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Human Resources. This Board Policy was last revised June 8, 2022.

To view the full agenda visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CYMRA56CFFAD.

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 823-2172-7780

To live stream the meeting visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/82321727780.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to us before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

PLEASE NOTE:

Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance refer to BP 2345, BP 2350, and BP 2355. Board Policies are available at: www.canyons.edu/administration/board/policies/2000boardoftrustees.php.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat

Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, beginning at 4 p.m. in closed session with open session beginning at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting

Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker

Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
On July 9, 2024, the Castaic Union School District successfully priced and locked in interest rates for the fourth issuance of its 2012 bond authorization, Measure QS, totaling $6 million.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Celebrates Decrease in Chronic Absenteeism

Hart District Celebrates Decrease in Chronic Absenteeism
Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that through its Be Present in School and Life campaign, the district saw a significant decrease in chronic absenteeism in the 2023/24 school year.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 10: Back-to-School Event at Valencia Town Center

Aug. 10: Back-to-School Event at Valencia Town Center
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
The Valencia Town Center’s free Back to School event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the lower level, near H&M.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, beginning at 4 p.m. in closed session with open session beginning at 5 p.m.
Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Open
JCI Santa Clarita has announced nominations for the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty are now open.
SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Open
Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation will present the Second Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, an event with "Drinks, Food and Music" on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Accessibility to the arts is often connected to affordability. The high cost of living in Los Angeles County can decrease residents’ disposable income and become a barrier for them to experience arts, culture and leisure activities.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
Guardians SCV is hosting the Fourth Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Car Show event on Saturday, Sept.14, in the Higher Vision Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney
Join Dink For Cause and SNAP Sports (Special Needs Athletic and Peers) for a charity pickleball tournament at The Paseo Club on Saturday, Sept. 7 to raise funds and awareness for SNAP Sports.
Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney
Overnight Family Camping: Experience Summer Nights at County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will present the final August dates of Overnight Family Camping throughout Los Angeles County on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.
Overnight Family Camping: Experience Summer Nights at County Parks
Aug. 15: The 100th SENSES Block Party in OTN
Step back in time and celebrate 13 years of memories at The Big 100 SENSES Block Party, Thursday, Aug. 15 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 15: The 100th SENSES Block Party in OTN
Aug. 10: National Night Out at Central Park
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for National Night Out on Saturday Aug. 10 at the city of Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park.
Aug. 10: National Night Out at Central Park
County Offers Advice for Care of Oak Trees
The mountains, foothills and valleys of Los Angeles County were once the site of majestic oak woodlands. The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning has created a handy pamphlet for residents living among oaks, especially those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Offers Advice for Care of Oak Trees
Fall Seasons Magazine Released, Online Registration Aug. 20
The city of Santa Clarita has released the fall 2024 edition of Seasons Magazine.
Fall Seasons Magazine Released, Online Registration Aug. 20
Cali Splash Park Open at Castaic Lake
Southern California's largest inflatable aquapark with obstacle course is now open and floating on Castaic Lake.
Cali Splash Park Open at Castaic Lake
Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024
Tickets are now on sale for Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024, presented by The Blo Out Lounge.
Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024
FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
Winding down the summer with a day of friendship, surf and sunshine, several dozen Santa Clarita Valley foster youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to non-profit Fostering Youth Independence.
FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
Sept. 28: Second Annual Battle of the Bag Cornhole Tourney
The Baker Family Foundation will host the Second Annual Corn Hole Tournament: Battle of the Bag, on Saturday Sept. 28 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at LA North Studios in Santa Clarita.
Sept. 28: Second Annual Battle of the Bag Cornhole Tourney
State Parks Encourages Public to Safely Enjoy Perseid Meteor Shower
California State Parks invites the public to safely enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower that is set to grace the night skies Aug. 11-13.
State Parks Encourages Public to Safely Enjoy Perseid Meteor Shower
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
SCV Water Board Member Ed Colley Resigns Seat
Ed Colley, who represented District 2 on the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, resigned his seat effective Wednesday, Aug. 7. Colley's resignation was prompted by his planned move out of his district, and California, to Texas.
SCV Water Board Member Ed Colley Resigns Seat
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
Matt Chapman is transferring from Coe College in Iowa to The Master's University to continue his baseball career.
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all.
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs celebrates an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announcing a new set of policy changes for which MVA and others had been advocating.
Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change
SCVNews.com