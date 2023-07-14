Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Jun 20, 2023 6:00 PM
CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING
1. Shadowbox Studios (Master Case 21-109)

The applicant is requesting approval for the development of a 1.3 million square-foot film and television studio campus.

 
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P23-11
b. P23-11-EXHIBIT A-CEQA Findings
c. P23-11-EXHIBIT B-Final EIR-MMRP
d. Resolution P23-12
e. P23-12-EXHIBIT A-Draft Conditions
f. P23-12-EXHIBIT B-Zone Change Exhibit
g. P23-12-EXHIBIT C-GPA Text Change
h. Architectural Site Plan
i. Building Elevations
j. Landscape Concept
k. Parking Plan
l. Lighting Photometric Plan
m. Tentative Tract Map
n. CPUC Letter
o. Public Comment Letters
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION