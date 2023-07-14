Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library as cooling centers, starting Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16.
In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, approved a two-year agreement with the Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 on Wednesday, July 12. The contract includes market adjustments to improve adjunct faculty regional salary survey ranking and provides a cumulative increase of 23.4 percent.
Santa Clarita offers an array of remarkable amenities that truly set us apart from other communities. One in particular, that I continue to proudly emphasize, is our exceptional parks system which enriches the lives of our residents with an impressive collection of 37 picturesque parks thoughtfully dispersed throughout our various neighborhoods. Designed for a wide range of activities, from playing sports to spending time with family, it is our goal to maintain and improve our Santa Clarita parks.
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs joins the L.A. Renters Right to Counsel Coalition to commend the vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a motion that will guarantee tenants the right to an attorney in eviction proceedings.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, July 11 to begin the process of designating “Old Glory,” a towering, 58 foot oak tree located at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced over $31 million dollars will be awarded to more than 750 arts, cultural and equity-building organizations, a historic county investment in the nonprofit creative sector.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.
Whether it was studying in school, enjoying a novel or researching information to create public policy, reading has always been a pivotal part of my life. Reading is what shapes our minds and builds a foundation to help us create change.
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program, was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
At a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.