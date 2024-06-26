July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board

SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 2.

The meeting will start at its normal time of 6 p.m. at their Pine Steet location.

To view the full agenda click the link to the meeting packet.

Those who can’t attend in person can join virtually by clicking the link to the zoom meeting. The webinar ID is 160 263 2324.

It is also possible to attend via phone by calling (833)-568-8864.

These meetings have temporarily been moved to the Pine Street location at 23780 Pine Street, Newhall.

For more information about the meeting or anything SCV water check out the SCV water website.

