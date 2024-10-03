SCV Water Wins Fifth Consecutive U.S. EPA WaterSense Excellence Award

For the fifth consecutive time since its formation in 2018, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency with a WaterSense Excellence Award.

SCV Water was presented with a WaterSense Excellence in Education and Outreach award recognizing many of the programs and projects spearheaded by the Agency.

“It is a tremendous honor to win our fifth WaterSense Excellence Award in the last five years,” said SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “This is a huge honor for our conservation team, the Agency, and the community as it recognizes the amazing work that all of us have done to support and enhance sustainable water use in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In recognition of its commitment to promoting WaterSense and water efficiency in 2023, SCV Water was honored in a ceremony during the WaterSmart Innovations Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 26, alongside more than 50 other awardees – utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes and programs.

“EPA is recognizing these WaterSense award winners who are helping protect our water resources while improving energy efficiency, saving customers’ money and advancing efforts to manage climate change impacts like water scarcity and drought,” said EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott.

For its fifth WaterSense Excellence Award, SCV Water implemented several programs and projects to assist the community and its customers with their water conservation goals. In collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita, SCV Water developed the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden to promote sustainable landscapes and provide outdoor learning for local students.

Further, SCV Water partnered with the University of Southern California’s Dornsife Public Exchange to study water usage awareness among residents. Findings revealed a lack of awareness and action on water conservation, prompting SCV Water to enhance engagement and remove barriers. SCV Water also continued its WaterSMART Workshop, an online e-learning module, reaching over 125 participants. Additionally, the Agency produced educational videos on fixing household leaks and promoting the Lawn Replacement Program.

About WaterSense and the WaterSense Awards:

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products, programs, and homes and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. Since 2006, EPA’s innovative WaterSense Program has saved 8.7 trillion gallons of water, 997 billion kilowatt-hours of energy, and $207 billion in water and energy bills.

WaterSense Award winners demonstrate their commitment to saving water by producing, building, and promoting labeled products and homes that are independently certified to use less water and perform well, as well as offering certification programs for water-smart irrigation professionals. For more information about WaterSense Awards, visit: https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersenseawards

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, SCV Water, is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000

business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...