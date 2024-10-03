header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Oct. 9: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
| Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

Click [here] for the full agenda.

Those participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing for those that are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on the computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Meeting information:

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1617107592

Or by Telephone:

1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 710 7592
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Oct. 9: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting

Oct. 9: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages

Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official launch of the city of Santa Clarita's Spanish social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.
FULL STORY...

City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program

City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students?
FULL STORY...

Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
he city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Sept. 4.
FULL STORY...

Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day

Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita invites all Kings fans for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 9: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!
What could be more essential to our democracy than voting? It’s not just a civic duty—it’s your chance to directly influence the policies that shape our community.
Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!
LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LASD Sheriff Robert Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 
LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
SUSD Postpones Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District is postponing its scheduled Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) in an effort to reformat the structure of the next meeting
SUSD Postpones Asset Management Committee Meeting
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the release of new data dashboards that provide the public with unprecedented access to track the work being done to address homelessness in Los Angeles.
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards
CSUN Hosts Third Annual Bike Festival
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s third annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
CSUN Hosts Third Annual Bike Festival
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of El Monte.
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Pedestrian, Cyclist Safety
The California Highway Patrol has been awarded $1.55 million in federal grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program.
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Pedestrian, Cyclist Safety
As Inflation Persists, Consumers are Changing Behavior
While inflation rates have leveled off from their 2022 peak, high costs are still affecting the day-to-day lives of most people, according to California State University, Northridge marketing professor Mariam Beruchashvili.
As Inflation Persists, Consumers are Changing Behavior
Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship
The Valencia High School Freshman volleyball team recently showcased their talent and determination as the team claimed the championship title at the 2024 Sylmar Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament.
Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take precautions against diseases spread by mosquitoes after recording six deaths caused by West Nile virus and ongoing transmission in many regions of California.
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official launch of the city of Santa Clarita's Spanish social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students?
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in Great Southwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball, The Master's University Mustangs defeated the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit.
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
No. 11/12 College of the Canyons defeated visiting Santa Barbara City College by a 30-23 score on Saturday, Sept. 28 to win its third straight game and begin the conference portion of its schedule in victorious fashion.
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
With more than 800 artists participating in more than 70 exhibitions, PST ART launched across the Southern California region featuring a number of artists representing California Institute of the Arts in Valencia.
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Cast for Kids at Castaic Lake is looking for boaters to volunteer their services on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Castaic Lake.
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
As we reflect on 2024, it’s clear that this year has been one of remarkable progress and community enhancement. From the opening of Skyline Ranch Park to the near completion of the Valencia Community Center, we’ve been hard at work shaping a brighter future for all of our residents.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh season with "Cold Sassy Tree" by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English.
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that drivers 70-years-old and older in California whose licenses expire in 2024 and beyond will no longer be required to take a written knowledge test beginning Oct. 1.
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
The William S. Hart Union High School District is celebrating five years of supporting the mental health and well-being of students through its wellness centers.
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
SCVNews.com