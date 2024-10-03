Oct. 9: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.
Click [here] for the full agenda.
Those participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing for those that are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on the computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.
Meeting information:
Start Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location:
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Engineering Services Section Boardroom
26521 Summit Circle
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:
https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1617107592
Or by Telephone:
1-833-568-8864
Webinar ID: 161 710 7592
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.