Today in
S.C.V. History
July 9
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 20: ‘A New Face’ Artist Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
| Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024
SCAA Press Photos - YanierLopez_ItStillSmellsLikeChanel

Cuban artist, Yanier Lopez, invites the public to experience his various painting techniques and styles at a solo art exhibit entitled, “A New Face” beginning with an Opening Reception on Saturday, July 20 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

This expressive, contemporary art show features samples of Yanier’s work since arriving in the United States, a journey that has led him to explore and experiment new methods and pictorial styles, including pop art in acrylic, oil and unique engraving techniques. His paintings are inspired by portraits of celebrities, such as Michael Jackson and Marilyn Monroe, among others.

Yanier’s debut as a new member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association is in the current group exhibit, “Rhythm & Soul,” at SCAA Gallery which features his crowd-favorite black and white pop portrait of Ray Charles in oil, along with a colorful mixed media piece of Louis Armstrong, plus two additional paintings in his signature style.

“I was inspired in my works by the passion of these musicians through their gestures as they convey to us their love for jazz,” said Yanier.

“A New Face” will show at the non-profit SCAA Gallery located at 22508 Sixth St. in Old Town Newhall where all events are free to attend and open to the public.

Show Hours:

Saturday, July 20 5-9 p.m. Sunday, July 21 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, July 28 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Learn more about Yanier Lopez on Instagram @yanier_art.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org or follow on social media, Facebook and Instagram, SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.scaa.

July 20: 'A New Face' Artist Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024
Cuban artist, Yanier Lopez, invites the public to experience his various painting techniques and styles at a solo art exhibit entitled, "A New Face"
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon) [story]
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California [story]
