header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 6
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
| Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
SCAA Press Photos - MerylGoudey_SplashesOfNorthernLights

Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall is showcasing the “Color Crush” art exhibit Aug. 15-Sept. 22. The artists reception is free and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

“Color Crush” is an art show focused on color created in multiple mediums such as acrylic, alcohol ink, gouache, mixed media, oil, pastel, collage, photography and watercolor in any subject matter.

“We are super excited to celebrate summer in color with hot hues and cool blues,” said Tobi Beck, 2024 SCAA Gallery Chair and artist. “’Color Crush’ has everything from bright splashes to bold pops of color through sunsets, ocean scenes, flowers, fruit, wildlife and abstracts. This show is a color lover’s dream!”

The artists reception will feature musicians Kel’isa and a live demonstration from artist, Jose Barba.

“Enjoy a free, fun night of art, food and drink,” said Qiana Tarlow, 2024 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and artist.

Show hours: Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11-8 p.m., Sundays 11-5 p.m.

Save the date for the next SCAA Gallery show, “Dark, Odd, and Mysterious,” which will run from Oct. 4-27, with the Opening Reception on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Funding provided by Solar Optimum via the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org Follow us on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.scaa
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens

Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall is showcasing the "Color Crush" art exhibit Aug. 15-Sept. 22. The artists reception is free and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department

Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
Monday, Aug 5, 2024
The Santa Clarita Kiwanis Club recently completed the first segment of it’s Special Needs Tricycle Program.
FULL STORY...

Spectrum Presents $10,000 Grant to Single Mothers Outreach

Spectrum Presents $10,000 Grant to Single Mothers Outreach
Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
Spectrum presented a donation of $10,000 to Single Mothers Outreach on Thursday, Aug. 1. The donation was made through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 7: Crosspoint Church SCV Hosts Back-to-School Bash

Aug. 7: Crosspoint Church SCV Hosts Back-to-School Bash
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
Crosspoint Church SCV will host a Back to School Bash on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Mission Opera Seeking Volunteers For ‘Cold Sassy Tree’

Mission Opera Seeking Volunteers For ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Thursday, Aug 1, 2024
Mission Opera is seeking volunteers for various positions for its production, "Cold Sassy Tree," which will run Oct. 25-27, 12:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall is showcasing the "Color Crush" art exhibit Aug. 15-Sept. 22. The artists reception is free and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m.
Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
A team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder partnered with hundreds of volunteer naturalists to reconstruct how 120 years of climate change has affected Joshua trees.
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
The Master's University Department of Communication has now expanded the Cinema and Digital Arts (CDA) program from an emphasis into a major due to the increasing number of students at The Master’s University interested in the “seventh art.”
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master's University.
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
It has been a landmark year for putting the crucial infrastructure in place to address homelessness in our community.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Tuesday.
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
I write to you today with deep concern as we face a critical crisis in our animal care centers.
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
The Santa Clarita Kiwanis Club recently completed the first segment of it’s Special Needs Tricycle Program.
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126 (SR-126), quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes, and place erosion control.
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
The Valley Industry Association, a leading advocate for workforce development, proudly shares the success and impact of its Connecting to Success Program, which continues to transform the career readiness landscape for students and employers alike.
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
My office works closely with the Department of Animal Care and Control to ensure that we are doing everything we can to find safe, loving homes for animals. Our County Care Centers face challenges with shelter capacity and overcrowding like many shelters nationwide.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday, Aug. 6 on a motion to finalize the transfer of William S. Hart Regional Park to the city of Santa Clarita. The vote will be held at the regular weekly public board meeting held in downtown Los Angeles.
Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Off-duty LASD Homicide Bureau Sergeant Dies in Solo Vehicle Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the death of Homicide Bureau Sergeant Jason Viger who was killed in an off-duty solo vehicle traffic collision on Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 11 p.m. at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.
Off-duty LASD Homicide Bureau Sergeant Dies in Solo Vehicle Accident
Spectrum Presents $10,000 Grant to Single Mothers Outreach
Spectrum presented a donation of $10,000 to Single Mothers Outreach on Thursday, Aug. 1. The donation was made through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Spectrum Presents $10,000 Grant to Single Mothers Outreach
Aug. 5-9: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 for paving work.
Aug. 5-9: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Aug. 9: College of the Canyons Welcome Day
On Friday, Aug. 9, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2024 semester.
Aug. 9: College of the Canyons Welcome Day
Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union will continue at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, every Saturday through Aug. 24. As the final four weeks approach, residents are encouraged to explore convenient transportation options to make the concert experience more enjoyable.
Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options
Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin
As the new school year begins, public safety remains a top priority in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin
SCVNews.com