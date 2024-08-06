Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens

Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall is showcasing the “Color Crush” art exhibit Aug. 15-Sept. 22. The artists reception is free and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

“Color Crush” is an art show focused on color created in multiple mediums such as acrylic, alcohol ink, gouache, mixed media, oil, pastel, collage, photography and watercolor in any subject matter.

“We are super excited to celebrate summer in color with hot hues and cool blues,” said Tobi Beck, 2024 SCAA Gallery Chair and artist. “’Color Crush’ has everything from bright splashes to bold pops of color through sunsets, ocean scenes, flowers, fruit, wildlife and abstracts. This show is a color lover’s dream!”

The artists reception will feature musicians Kel’isa and a live demonstration from artist, Jose Barba.

“Enjoy a free, fun night of art, food and drink,” said Qiana Tarlow, 2024 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and artist.

Show hours: Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11-8 p.m., Sundays 11-5 p.m.

Save the date for the next SCAA Gallery show, “Dark, Odd, and Mysterious,” which will run from Oct. 4-27, with the Opening Reception on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Funding provided by Solar Optimum via the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org Follow us on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.scaa

